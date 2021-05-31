 Skip to content
 
(Politico (Europe))   France to send US new Statue of Liberty... most likely inscribed with "Did my older sister farking stutter?"   (politico.eu) divider line
20 Comments     (+0 »)
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like your headline subby.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: I like your headline subby.


So vote it up.

I did.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it have a torch that really does have fire?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The poem on the base that wasn't there when the statue was gifted?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
under 3 meters. less than 9 feet tall?  I mean, that's cool but ... is that really a big deal?
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dear Subby,

France has nothing to crow about when it comes to racial justice.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think we should send them a miniature Eiffel Tower in return.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In point of fact, the US still has the most liberal immigration policies in the entire world.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
Although he tried to strangle it, this was true even during Trump's Presidency.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
9 foot tall, oh thanks a lot. We'll put it over there with those baguettes.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't think the U.S. is in the habit of taking orders from France. Nor is the U.S. any longer a "frontier country." Nor does anything about "huddled masses" appear anywhere in the Constitution.
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: under 3 meters. less than 9 feet tall?  I mean, that's cool but ... is that really a big deal?


FTA:   The statue will be much smaller than her big sister, reaching 2.83 meters.

It's a message.

It reflects the change in the USian attitude towards welcoming immigrants.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even the one in Vegas is 150 feet.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: In point of fact, the US still has the most liberal immigration policies in the entire world.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 695x508]Although he tried to strangle it, this was true even during Trump's Presidency.


Thing is tho with #2. Good farking luck gaining Citizenship in Japan.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"We wanted to reconnect with this Franco-American history,"

Fark user imageView Full Size


I miss OG Spaghettios.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: under 3 meters. less than 9 feet tall?  I mean, that's cool but ... is that really a big deal?


They should have laser etched it on the micrometer scale from a silicon cube just to make it extra insulting the most traditional French sense. Like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: In point of fact, the US still has the most liberal immigration policies in the entire world.


Not that the point isn't necessarily valid, but that graph is deceptive as it's not per capita.  And to be really fair you'd probably want to compare the success per application rate, since you can have a really liberal immigration policy and no immigrants if nobody wants to live in your country when they have alternatives.
 
Iczer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: under 3 meters. less than 9 feet tall?  I mean, that's cool but ... is that really a big deal?


She's got a hell of a Napoleon complex her big sister didn't display.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"We wanted to reconnect with this Franco-American history," the French ambassador to the U.S. Philippe Etienne said...

Are Spaghettios really that historic?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: TheCableGuy: under 3 meters. less than 9 feet tall?  I mean, that's cool but ... is that really a big deal?

FTA:   The statue will be much smaller than her big sister, reaching 2.83 meters.

It's a message.

It reflects the change in the USian attitude towards welcoming immigrants.


I was gonna say it reflects the relative size of our democracy but that works too.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The poem is written on the stone base. It's not part of the statue France gave us.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

