(CNN)   Items seized from the home of a TX man accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Walmart: AR-15? Check. Copy of the "Turner Diaries"? Check. Neo-Nazi flag? Check. Confederate Flag? Check. Saudi Arabian Flag? Che- wait, what?   (cnn.com) divider line
54
•       •       •

levitcleos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
geez, they always have some farkwit haircut.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is a very confused person.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He is open minded, he believes every hate theory.
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This man has been absolutely binging from the trashcan of ideology. That picture is the ideological version of wringing the bar mat out into a glass at the end of the night.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
he was also apparently dabbing weed concentrates. so there's that
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Personal phone number to MbS? Oh, crap, nothing to see here. Head out, guys, he's Turkish.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I saw that pic too last night. My takeaway : Never discount the use of various forms of propaganda available to you to further your cause.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll just leave this here...

fas.orgView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure he has very enlightened opinions about the Jews.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This guy is a serious thinker. His manifesto is a real page turner.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saudi flag? Very suspicious. Maybe it was a false flag Israeli operation.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good job lawmen. That guy has been trouble a long while and his type only gets worse.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: That is a very confused person.


Unfortunately I don't think so.
He is very misguided however.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THANK YOU JESUS OF ARITHMIA AND ALL THAT IS HOLY - Stopped him before he could become a police officer or a Republican politician.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: THANK YOU JESUS OF ARITHMIA AND ALL THAT IS HOLY - Stopped him before he could become a police officer or a Republican politician.


Nah. He is just setting up his bonafides and working on his resume.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got lucky. This time. The cops nailed this flying monkey before he could actually start killing. The law enforcement personnel who catch these people deserve our thanks and gratitude. Not all cops are bad.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, a theocratic monarchy IS what they want here, so...
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I saw that this morning, I literally "quizzical dog"
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Saudi flag? Very suspicious. Maybe it was a false flag Israeli operation.


Nah, he just likes the moxie of those Muslim extremists, and if they hate the gub'mint, they can't be all bad, right?

All he needed was a Russian flag in there for Yahtzee.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'll just leave this here...

[fas.org image 850x534]


And if this was 2001, that would mean something.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 415x800]


Why did they put a dead rodent on his head for that mugshot?
 
dave0821
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sorry.....
Why would any american in this day and age think this couldn't happen here???
You would think it would be more I'm surprised it hasn't happened here yet.
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll start feeling safer when they start catching the smart ones.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 415x800]


You're going to have to talk me through how those are connected.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Being Texas, was he arrested for
Too many guns?
or
Too few guns?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
if you had those Kirstie Alley ears you'd want revenge, too.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are thousands of these guys... maybe a little farther from springing into action, but they're out there.  My brother had to talk one of his friends down from doing this.

The fact that the guy is still his friend is why I don't visit my brother anymore.
 
Tall_Wookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe he was upset because he was a little short to be a stormtrooper?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: Being Texas, was he arrested for
Too many guns?
or
Too few guns?


In TFA, it mentions that he was a convicted felon and therefore wasn't allowed to have guns. If only there was some enforceable means of checking that felons aren't buying guns, or having other people buy gun for them.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: taintbaggins: Being Texas, was he arrested for
Too many guns?
or
Too few guns?

In TFA, it mentions that he was a convicted felon and therefore wasn't allowed to have guns. If only there was some enforceable means of checking that felons aren't buying guns, or having other people buy gun for them.


Hell, doesn't "felony probation" usually mean visits by your probation officer? I know it does around here. Though I don't know how often that happens, since I've never been to prison or jail myself.
 
brilett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Right - but was that a real AR-15? Or a Sears AR-15?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

levitcleos: geez, they always have some farkwit haircut.


Used to have a barber that refused to cut hair in styles that he thought were stupid.  (There were only a couple.  Mullets, "tails", maybe one more)  He said he didn't want anybody walking around town telling people he cut their hair like that.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brilett: Right - but was that a real AR-15? Or a Sears AR-15?


Is that a seersucker suit, from Cox?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bughunter: I'll start feeling safer when they start catching the smart ones.


There are no smart ones. Some just act too quickly to get caught first.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: taintbaggins: Being Texas, was he arrested for
Too many guns?
or
Too few guns?

In TFA, it mentions that he was a convicted felon and therefore wasn't allowed to have guns. If only there was some enforceable means of checking that felons aren't buying guns, or having other people buy gun for them.

Hell, doesn't "felony probation" usually mean visits by your probation officer? I know it does around here. Though I don't know how often that happens, since I've never been to prison or jail myself.


In theory, yes.  We're a country that wants incarceration or strict supervision for all kinds of people.  We don't want to pay taxes that fund that, though, so caseloads often become less and less manageable for probation and parole officers.
 
gregario
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What about a Trump flag?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brilett: Right - but was that a real AR-15? Or a Sears AR-15?


I bet it was an official Daisy Red Ryder AR-15.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Barber:. What do you want?
Farkwit: Make it look like I got a bad toupee
Barber:  You got it fam
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: There are thousands of these guys... maybe a little farther from springing into action, but they're out there.  My brother had to talk one of his friends down from doing this.

The fact that the guy is still his friend is why I don't visit my brother anymore.


I've worked in shops where there were at least a couple of guys who bragged about having stockpiles of weapons, ammunition and AN hidden up in the woods.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Secret Service was involved?

I hope we find out why. So many angles possible. Some kind of counterfeiting, maybe theft/forgery of Covid relief checks, the obvious ones most people think of with the Secret Service: threats against Pres/Veep/former Pres/family members, etc.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A Saudi Arabian flag is not all that surprising. Authoritarianism is an aphrodisiac to these people. Executing those different from you is very on-brand militant Muslims.
 
brilett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: brilett: Right - but was that a real AR-15? Or a Sears AR-15?

Is that a seersucker suit, from Cox?


Now what kind of a mask man are you anyway?

Look here brother
Don't you waste your time on me
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brilett: Right - but was that a real AR-15? Or a Sears AR-15?


Hmm... no foolin'?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's a nasty case of scabies on his head, he should do something about that.
 
brilett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: brilett: Right - but was that a real AR-15? Or a Sears AR-15?

I bet it was an official Daisy Red Ryder AR-15.


If it doesn't have the official kung fu grip - it don't count as an True Assault Rifle.
 
Valiente
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wejash: I'm sure he has very enlightened opinions about the Jews.


He thinks Cartman is the most noble character on South Park, too.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

question_dj: he was also apparently dabbing weed concentrates. so there's that


He drinks water and has used a pencil in his lifetime too.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: levitcleos: geez, they always have some farkwit haircut.

Used to have a barber that refused to cut hair in styles that he thought were stupid.  (There were only a couple.  Mullets, "tails", maybe one more)  He said he didn't want anybody walking around town telling people he cut their hair like that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
