Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm gonna go ahead and say that I would prefer planes flying on backup generators don't take routes over large bodies of water.

Also, who wrote the copy for that site?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did James Harden submit this?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Houston before, that sounds about right.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you leave from somewhere, and go back to the same point, your displacement is zero. People on the plane went nowhere.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine not being able to escape Texas
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (2009 Remaster)
Youtube bsZjKQEN1tY
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US, alleging that Argentina has been blocking US carriers from flying to the country while Aerolineas Argentinas continues to fly between the US and Argentina, has laid the groundwork to block Aerolineas Argentinas from flying to the United States if US carriers do not get permission to run their own flights to Argentina.

Never change, Argentina.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I'm finally getting out of this hellhole."
*Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking.  I'm afraid I have some bad news...*
"Goddamnit!"
 
talkertopc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They were honouring Cmdr. Stanhope C. Ring's flight in the Battle of Midway.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would agree if the headline said Cleveland. Or Buffalo.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I'm gonna go ahead and say that I would prefer planes flying on backup generators don't take routes over large bodies of water.


Why?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I would agree if the headline said Cleveland. Or Buffalo.


The only difference between Houston and those places is that Houston's resources aren't depleted yet.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Talking Heads - Road to Nowhere (Official Video)
Youtube LQiOA7euaYA
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Houston might look like nowhere, but it sure doesn't smell like it.
 
patowen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: Somacandra: I'm gonna go ahead and say that I would prefer planes flying on backup generators don't take routes over large bodies of water.

Why?


That's why they HAVE backup generators.  They wouldn't get ETOPS certification with them.

Aborting the flight was the safe move.  I'm just a little surprised that UA couldn't service or swap this plane in Mexico City, or Cancun.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Houston might look like nowhere, but it sure doesn't smell like it.


You are thinking Pasadena and Baytown or Beaumont, not Houston.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

patowen: Thunderboy: Somacandra: I'm gonna go ahead and say that I would prefer planes flying on backup generators don't take routes over large bodies of water.

Why?

That's why they HAVE backup generators.  They wouldn't get ETOPS certification with them.

Aborting the flight was the safe move.  I'm just a little surprised that UA couldn't service or swap this plane in Mexico City, or Cancun.


And considering that IIRC 787 and 777 have the longest ETOPS ratings of something like 5+ hours, a diversion over water for one of the 6+ electrical generating sources should not concern anyone much. Also as both the "engines were turning the passengers need not swim" (alternate meaning of ETOPS for non pilots is "engines turn or passengers swim").

I would guess that the decision to return rather then divert was based upon where there was maintenance people and spares.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: ImpendingCynic: Houston might look like nowhere, but it sure doesn't smell like it.

You are thinking Pasadena and Baytown or Beaumont, not Houston.


Pasadena and Baytown are suburbs of Houston. It's close enough.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sdd2000: patowen: Thunderboy: Somacandra: I'm gonna go ahead and say that I would prefer planes flying on backup generators don't take routes over large bodies of water.

Why?

That's why they HAVE backup generators.  They wouldn't get ETOPS certification with them.

Aborting the flight was the safe move.  I'm just a little surprised that UA couldn't service or swap this plane in Mexico City, or Cancun.

And considering that IIRC 787 and 777 have the longest ETOPS ratings of something like 5+ hours, a diversion over water for one of the 6+ electrical generating sources should not concern anyone much. Also as both the "engines were turning the passengers need not swim" (alternate meaning of ETOPS for non pilots is "engines turn or passengers swim").

I would guess that the decision to return rather then divert was based upon where there was maintenance people and spares.


I believe the point is that, ETOPS or not, when you have already lost one part of a redundant system, choosing to make a longer flight overwater to return home than proceed to your destination seems like you're increasing the chance of a secondary failure.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sdd2000: patowen: Thunderboy: Somacandra: I'm gonna go ahead and say that I would prefer planes flying on backup generators don't take routes over large bodies of water.

Why?

That's why they HAVE backup generators.  They wouldn't get ETOPS certification with them.

Aborting the flight was the safe move.  I'm just a little surprised that UA couldn't service or swap this plane in Mexico City, or Cancun.

And considering that IIRC 787 and 777 have the longest ETOPS ratings of something like 5+ hours, a diversion over water for one of the 6+ electrical generating sources should not concern anyone much. Also as both the "engines were turning the passengers need not swim" (alternate meaning of ETOPS for non pilots is "engines turn or passengers swim").

I would guess that the decision to return rather then divert was based upon where there was maintenance people and spares.


Yup. I guess the OP thought the plane lost all power and was being kept alive by a hamster in a wheel or something. Maybe that was a RAT joke, I dunno.

Critical thought is going extinct.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: sdd2000: patowen: Thunderboy: Somacandra: I'm gonna go ahead and say that I would prefer planes flying on backup generators don't take routes over large bodies of water.

Why?

That's why they HAVE backup generators.  They wouldn't get ETOPS certification with them.

Aborting the flight was the safe move.  I'm just a little surprised that UA couldn't service or swap this plane in Mexico City, or Cancun.

And considering that IIRC 787 and 777 have the longest ETOPS ratings of something like 5+ hours, a diversion over water for one of the 6+ electrical generating sources should not concern anyone much. Also as both the "engines were turning the passengers need not swim" (alternate meaning of ETOPS for non pilots is "engines turn or passengers swim").

I would guess that the decision to return rather then divert was based upon where there was maintenance people and spares.

I believe the point is that, ETOPS or not, when you have already lost one part of a redundant system, choosing to make a longer flight overwater to return home than proceed to your destination seems like you're increasing the chance of a secondary failure.


dukeblue219: sdd2000: patowen: Thunderboy: Somacandra: I'm gonna go ahead and say that I would prefer planes flying on backup generators don't take routes over large bodies of water.

Why?

That's why they HAVE backup generators.  They wouldn't get ETOPS certification with them.

Aborting the flight was the safe move.  I'm just a little surprised that UA couldn't service or swap this plane in Mexico City, or Cancun.

And considering that IIRC 787 and 777 have the longest ETOPS ratings of something like 5+ hours, a diversion over water for one of the 6+ electrical generating sources should not concern anyone much. Also as both the "engines were turning the passengers need not swim" (alternate meaning of ETOPS for non pilots is "engines turn or passengers swim").

I would guess that the decision to return rather then divert was based upon where there was maintenance people and spares.

I believe the point is that, ETOPS or not, when you have already lost one part of a redundant system, choosing to make a longer flight overwater to return home than proceed to your destination seems like you're increasing the chance of a secondary failure.


The return flight was @900NM. The remainder of the flight to the destination was @3500NM.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: Yup. I guess the OP thought the plane lost all power and was being kept alive by a hamster in a wheel or something. Maybe that was a RAT joke, I dunno.

Critical thought is going extinct.


The point was that the plane had already completed its overwater journey. They lost a generator, then chose to make another overwater journey without a backup.

It may well have been the right call, but it seems odd right?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ooh, double quote. I'm good at internetting!
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Thunderboy: Yup. I guess the OP thought the plane lost all power and was being kept alive by a hamster in a wheel or something. Maybe that was a RAT joke, I dunno.

Critical thought is going extinct.

The point was that the plane had already completed its overwater journey. They lost a generator, then chose to make another overwater journey without a backup.

It may well have been the right call, but it seems odd right?


No, not at all.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: The return flight was @900NM. The remainder of the flight to the destination was @3500NM.


None of that remaining distance was over water.
 
