 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Florida kid shoots paint balls. Florida man responds with lead balls   (local10.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, English-language films, Firearm, 10-year-old child, OPA-LOCKA, Gun, Paintball marker, Rifle, Rifling  
•       •       •

569 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2021 at 2:57 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jenkins said a man at the home believed his house and family were under attack so he returned fire with an actual firearm, striking one of the juveniles.

Do paintball rifles sound like real firearms? I'll just give the guy an early pass on thinking those kids looked like real killers out to kill him. I'm sure that will be addressed.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Jenkins said a man at the home believed his house and family were under attack so he returned fire with an actual firearm, striking one of the juveniles.

Do paintball rifles sound like real firearms? I'll just give the guy an early pass on thinking those kids looked like real killers out to kill him. I'm sure that will be addressed.


I'm not automatically giving the guy a pass here, but the guns often look real, and they shoot rapidly. The discharge doesn't sound like a shot, but the sound of the paintballs on the door, siding and windows might mimic that. 
I've seen videos of assholes randomly shooting pedestrians with paintball guns. In some places, I'd expect return fire from real firearms.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way I'm reading the article is that the ten-year-old who got shot was just a neighborhood kid playing, not one of the paintball shooters.   Florida man just starts blasting away indiscriminately
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rnatalie: The way I'm reading the article is that the ten-year-old who got shot was just a neighborhood kid playing, not one of the paintball shooters.   Florida man just starts blasting away indiscriminately


You're reading it differently from everyone else because there's no reason for being in the shooting unless you're part of the shooting.
 
orbister
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
According to Opa-locka police spokesperson Nikeya Jenkins ...

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
After photos of paintballed house. It looks FABULOUS!!!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheReject: rnatalie: The way I'm reading the article is that the ten-year-old who got shot was just a neighborhood kid playing, not one of the paintball shooters.   Florida man just starts blasting away indiscriminately

You're reading it differently from everyone else because there's no reason for being in the shooting unless you're part of the shooting.


According to Opa-locka police spokesperson Nikeya Jenkins, multiple people got out of a vehicle in front of the home, where children were playing in the yard, and began shooting at it with "rifle paint guns."

The children appear to have been playing in the yard before the vehicle arrived with the paintball posse.   Caught in the crossfire.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheReject: rnatalie: The way I'm reading the article is that the ten-year-old who got shot was just a neighborhood kid playing, not one of the paintball shooters.   Florida man just starts blasting away indiscriminately

You're reading it differently from everyone else because there's no reason for being in the shooting unless you're part of the shooting.


Difficulty, Florida.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
some thoughtful soul recently shot up my Model 944 with a paint marker. real biatch to clean and left at least a dozen dimple dents that will be a biatch to repair. paint markers are not toys.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rnatalie: TheReject: rnatalie: The way I'm reading the article is that the ten-year-old who got shot was just a neighborhood kid playing, not one of the paintball shooters.   Florida man just starts blasting away indiscriminately

You're reading it differently from everyone else because there's no reason for being in the shooting unless you're part of the shooting.

According to Opa-locka police spokesperson Nikeya Jenkins, multiple people got out of a vehicle in front of the home, where children were playing in the yard, and began shooting at it with "rifle paint guns."

The children appear to have been playing in the yard before the vehicle arrived with the paintball posse.   Caught in the crossfire.


We got "caught in the crossfire" apologist over here. Now I'm going to misquote someone about cicadas and parakeets over here.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rnatalie: TheReject: rnatalie: The way I'm reading the article is that the ten-year-old who got shot was just a neighborhood kid playing, not one of the paintball shooters.   Florida man just starts blasting away indiscriminately

You're reading it differently from everyone else because there's no reason for being in the shooting unless you're part of the shooting.

According to Opa-locka police spokesperson Nikeya Jenkins, multiple people got out of a vehicle in front of the home, where children were playing in the yard, and began shooting at it with "rifle paint guns."

The children appear to have been playing in the yard before the vehicle arrived with the paintball posse.   Caught in the crossfire.


But, also, the very first sentence seems to claim the "victim" was one of the paintball gun shooters.
 
dave0821
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everyone is looking past the fact that the house was successfully defended
That paint ball attack was ended.
The homeowner was righteously victorious.
Casualties be damned that home is safe
 
major hatred
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Opa Locka Hialeah is the place to go it's more than a market it's a great big show.

Selling drugs to the masses and illegal tattoo parlors for your asses

Sell your blood around the corner trap house fabulous like a pub crawl.

Driving through Opa-locka one day, to go and pick up my stripper girlfriend and take her b**** ass to work. I passed three separate crime scenes two murders and one was a drug bust .  All non-related. That is a bad neighborhood.
 
0lorin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
they state the victim was taken away in the getaway car... he was almost certainly part of the offending crew... as a small child he is a victim... but of child endangerment... not a "crossfire" situation, a tragic case of child endangerment...
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How "Florida" can a story get?
Is there no theoretical limit to the Floridaness of a series of events?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: How "Florida" can a story get?
Is there no theoretical limit to the Floridaness of a series of events?


Neither pink flamingos, alligators nor Karens were mentioned in TFA, so obviously it could have been more Florida.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Jenkins said a man at the home believed his house and family were under attack so he returned fire with an actual firearm, striking one of the juveniles.

Do paintball rifles sound like real firearms? I'll just give the guy an early pass on thinking those kids looked like real killers out to kill him. I'm sure that will be addressed.


No they don't sound like a gun at all. Like a loud thump.  Thmp, thmp,. thmp
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jeez, from the way some people are talking in this thread, they seem to think shooting a house with a paintball gun is worthy of the death penalty.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aaaah, stupid games, stupid prices etc...
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.