 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Woman rescued from Florida storm drain reported missing in Texas. I didn't even know storm drains went that far   (cbs12.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Delray Beach storm drain, West Palm Beach, Florida, Woman, Delray Beach, Florida, Storm  
•       •       •

451 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2021 at 1:18 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Must have flushed twice.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
sc04.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They all float down here.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cornettfiction.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
America's intestines empties out near it's penis.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Living in storm drains for 3 weeks? What did she eat?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She was just clowning around.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


IT'S ALL PIPES!
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She obviously needs help. Or may be beyond help.
The first story reminded me of Harry Morgan's character in the film "What Did You do in The War, Daddy?" He gets trapped in the catacombs and goes mad.
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She cleans up purdy, but really needs some help
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Living in storm drains for 3 weeks? What did she eat?


Pizza, while she was hanging out with her "other" boyfriend, you know, the one that has meth.

I know a women that pulled this a few years back, left town to go home to her parents "get her life straight" and then a couple of weeks later vanished without a trace while walking around the neighborhood. Intense search, County Sherif, FBI, farking helicopters, dogs, national news (she is an attractive young white women so you have to bring out all the stuff) including celebrity/actors making national pleas to help find her/let her go so she can come home etc. Almost a month of this and she turns up in the California desert fine, claims she has been wondering the desert for a month, with no survival skills, no sunburn, no exposure issues, no malnutrition, no clothes that could have protected her from the elements, just Hi, I am ok now thanks!. Still refuses to admit who she was staying with while she "was lost".
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Her boyfriend reports her missing last year, she turns up in the Florida sewer sewer system.

Now he reports her missing after he went to work.

Either he is the worst or the best boyfriend ever.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: iron_city_ap: Living in storm drains for 3 weeks? What did she eat?

Pizza, while she was hanging out with her "other" boyfriend, you know, the one that has meth.

I know a women that pulled this a few years back, left town to go home to her parents "get her life straight" and then a couple of weeks later vanished without a trace while walking around the neighborhood. Intense search, County Sherif, FBI, farking helicopters, dogs, national news (she is an attractive young white women so you have to bring out all the stuff) including celebrity/actors making national pleas to help find her/let her go so she can come home etc. Almost a month of this and she turns up in the California desert fine, claims she has been wondering the desert for a month, with no survival skills, no sunburn, no exposure issues, no malnutrition, no clothes that could have protected her from the elements, just Hi, I am ok now thanks!. Still refuses to admit who she was staying with while she "was lost".


I read something very similar to this recently, but it was a woman "lost" in the woods for several weeks and she was "found" not too far from the main trail in good condition, waiving away going to the hospital. Her family wanted to keep things private.

And I also personally know women that would disappear and turn up states away, and it usually involves mental illness and a sex and drugs binge.

I bet these are the same types of women who used to frame innocent guys for kidnapping and rape back in the day.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Her boyfriend reports her missing last year, she turns up in the Florida sewer sewer system.

Now he reports her missing after he went to work.

Either he is the worst or the best boyfriend ever.


Beta testing phase completed in Florida.

Product launch in Texas.  Distraught boyfriend will need much comfort.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The drains in Floriduh run to Texas? Well, that helps explain a helluva lot.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: America's intestines empties out near it's penis.


I think I'm with Patton Oswalt on this one. Maine is 'muricas deformed pecker, Floriduh the sweaty, dangling ballsack, the gulf coast the taint, and Texas, well, I don't need to explain that one.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.