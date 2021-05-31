 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Honor your spellcheck   (twitter.com) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

26 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In memory of all the heros who have gone before.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they meant the sandwich.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dan Quayle found work in social media?  Good for him.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Helios

pew pew pew
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't know what the issue is.

SJPD is mouth-breathing knuckle-draggers who believe might makes right.

Silicon Valley believes writing and editing can be automated and humans cost too much.

Seems pretty farking on-brand for everyone involved.
 
Zykstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, at least it's not another dumb apostrophe
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Disgusting and disrespectful
 
dave0821
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
**honour**
 
tekmo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you think this is bad, wait until you have to read an actual police report.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zykstar: Hey, at least it's not another dumb apostrophe


*leas't
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dave0821: **honour**


This, actually.

Just like that "u" is really unnecessary (and was arbitrarily done away with) the "e" in "heroes" isn't needed either and can go bye-bye.

Even for a spelling nerd, this is stupid.

/ and "heros is a fish" is even stupider
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tekmo: If you think this is bad, wait until you have to read an actual police report.


Oh dear gods so much "this".  Cops can't spell for shiat.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wejash: Dan Quayle found work in social media?  Good for him.


We don't need another heroe.
 
dave0821
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: dave0821: **honour**

This, actually.

Just like that "u" is really unnecessary (and was arbitrarily done away with) the "e" in "heroes" isn't needed either and can go bye-bye.

Even for a spelling nerd, this is stupid.

/ and "heros is a fish" is even stupider


Much like the 2nd amendment you all seem to worship
It will be cold dead hands before I give up the u
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I need a gyro.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tekmo: If you think this is bad, wait until you have to read an actual police report.


...[tone of dull dread] oh, I have...
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our local paper delivered this gem:

static.seattletimes.comView Full Size


That's what you get when you staff your graphic arts department with a thousand asshole millenials, I guess.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Actually, I think it could use some "unnecessary" quotation marks.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: dave0821: **honour**

This, actually.

Just like that "u" is really unnecessary (and was arbitrarily done away with) the "e" in "heroes" isn't needed either and can go bye-bye.

Even for a spelling nerd, this is stupid.

/ and "heros is a fish" is even stupider


Yeah, there's no reason this shouldn't also be a standard plural. It is clear and unambiguous and it really doesn't look incorrect. The "fish" argument is asinine and pointless, since literally no one is going, "Oh man, did they mean a species of fish, or did they just misspell heroes? I'm so confused!"

If language usage is clear and easily understood then it really shouldn't be incorrect.
 
krafty420
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dave0821: **honour**


Yeah, I couldn't figure it out, but as a Canadian, that's the first thing that jumped out at me was the US spelling.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Our local paper delivered this gem:

[static.seattletimes.com image 375x241]

That's what you get when you staff your graphic arts department with a thousand asshole millenials, I guess.


URL, please?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting to celebrate casual Fribsday.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

krafty420: dave0821: **honour**

Yeah, I couldn't figure it out, but as a Canadian, that's the first thing that jumped out at me was the US spelling.


Well, it's San Jose, and it's about Memorial Day. So it seems fitting that an American city honoring an American holiday would use American spelling conventions.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*honour
(Yes, I'm Canadian)
 
