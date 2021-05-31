 Skip to content
(Omaha World Herald) And you thought your divorce was messy
    Marriage, Alimony, Family law, Divorce, valid marriage license, Douglas County, Family, cantankerous world of divorce proceedings  
fsbilly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Getting a kick out of this because I am about to sign a division of assets agreement. LOL.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No, I basically walked out and told to keep everything because I didn't want to deal with that shiat.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nah.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Getting a kick out of this because I am about to sign a division of assets agreement. LOL.


I told my wife it's easier to hide a body than to deal with a divorce; it works as both advice and a warning.

Also, she no longer pushes me to go camping in the back woods, so win-win.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: fsbilly: Getting a kick out of this because I am about to sign a division of assets agreement. LOL.

I told my wife it's easier to hide a body than to deal with a divorce; it works as both advice and a warning.

Also, she no longer pushes me to go camping in the back woods, so win-win.


Camping is fun. I'm on your wife's side.
 
Saners
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: ANSWER A SURVEY QUESTION TO CONTINUE READING THIS CONTENT

Nah.


tl'dr is "we never filed for a marriage certificate from the government and we live in a state that doesn't recognize common law marriages."

Although both parties signed a document saying they DID get married at a later date than their original marriage date, so the court was willing to use that later date to determine assets for the divorce.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gee, it'd be a shame if they weren't considered to be married and the IRS went and audited all their returns going back all those years when they claimed they were married but weren't.
 
cefm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Seems like a bit of a strange couple. You don't need to do anything special to get married - it's not a big deal and it's really easy to tell whether you did it or not. It's not a religious function and no wedding required. But if you don't get a form signed and certified by the state, it didn't happen.
 
cefm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Gee, it'd be a shame if they weren't considered to be married and the IRS went and audited all their returns going back all those years when they claimed they were married but weren't.


That's the part that makes me wonder how this ended up in court to begin with. There was plenty of motive to keep this issue quiet and buy off the problem.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheReject: No, I basically walked out and told to keep everything because I didn't want to deal with that shiat.


Simply agreeing to everything the other side wants isn't a guarantee things will be easy, if what the other side really wants is for you to suffer.

/My ex-wife's brother was her lawyer
 
