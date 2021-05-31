 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Darwin is getting pissed he's not winning with all these stupid TikTok challenges   (news.com.au) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Burn, Family, Destini Crane, Want, safety of younger teens, open dialogue, living room, intensive care  
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, this isn't exactly a Darwin Awards moment.  This is more a 13- year-old not being supervised and being a 13-year-old.  Kids that age do dumb shiat because they don't realize the dangers.  It's not the same as, say, a 25-year-old dude.

//If you didn't almost set the house or yourself on fire between the ages of 10 to 19, were you really a kid?
//This girl was just more successful than most kids
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meg?
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I look back at all the stupid shait I did as a kid, and am quite surprised I survived to adulthood.

And I'm really glad youtube wasn't around back then to record my stupidity for posterity.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yaw String: I look back at all the stupid shait I did as a kid, and am quite surprised I survived to adulthood.

And I'm really glad youtube wasn't around back then to record my stupidity for posterity.


My brother and I went to the ER often enough that the nurses knew us. And that's just with wheels and gravity and dirt clods and bottle rockets. If the interwebs existed back then there's no way we would have survived.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was her Destini to be an example for others.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody get Alicia Keys because this girl is on fire.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a theory, is it possible these stunts are initially created in a studio with stunt actors for the sole purpose of thinning out younger populations?  I can't imagine why anybody would suck down a tide pod on purpose.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Yaw String: I look back at all the stupid shait I did as a kid, and am quite surprised I survived to adulthood.

And I'm really glad youtube wasn't around back then to record my stupidity for posterity.

My brother and I went to the ER often enough that the nurses knew us. And that's just with wheels and gravity and dirt clods and bottle rockets. If the interwebs existed back then there's no way we would have survived.



So say'n. Go back far enough in human history we get to a point where there is basically no such thing as "adult supervision."
Makes you wonder how we made this far along at all.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: I look back at all the stupid shait I did as a kid, and am quite surprised I survived to adulthood.

And I'm really glad youtube wasn't around back then to record my stupidity for posterity.


I look back at all the times I drove while drunk or my friends did while we were 18-19 and are quite surprised at how we never got arrested or killed ourselves or killed someone.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why can they go back to eating Tide Pods and drinking bleach?
Need to clean the gene pool of their stupidity.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Destini"??
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Perhaps TikTok needs to monitor its platform to prevent stupid stunt crap from airing? If I can't use the term white t...h on FB, perhaps they need to get more involved to prevent suffering.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: Just a theory, is it possible these stunts are initially created in a studio with stunt actors for the sole purpose of thinning out younger populations?  I can't imagine why anybody would suck down a tide pod on purpose.


No, I think there's just an endless supply of stupid kids that hear vague things about stuff that's "s'posta be rilly cool" and try to repeat them.  When I was a kid, every few years, you'd read in the paper (that's how long ago it was) that some kid put themselves in the hospital because they ate some jimson weed because they thought it'd be a cool way to get high.  That was exceptional though, outside the normal realm of doing stupid stuff in cars, jumping off of tall things, exploring condemned properties and whatnot.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I assume this isn't a real challenge, like every single other "[social media] Challenge" that the media tries to blame.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: RunawayCanuck: Just a theory, is it possible these stunts are initially created in a studio with stunt actors for the sole purpose of thinning out younger populations?  I can't imagine why anybody would suck down a tide pod on purpose.

No, I think there's just an endless supply of stupid kids that hear vague things about stuff that's "s'posta be rilly cool" and try to repeat them.  When I was a kid, every few years, you'd read in the paper (that's how long ago it was) that some kid put themselves in the hospital because they ate some jimson weed because they thought it'd be a cool way to get high.  That was exceptional though, outside the normal realm of doing stupid stuff in cars, jumping off of tall things, exploring condemned properties and whatnot.


Sounds like your newspaper was a bad influence.
 
Low Damage Potential
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PvtStash: Notabunny: Yaw String: I look back at all the stupid shait I did as a kid, and am quite surprised I survived to adulthood.

And I'm really glad youtube wasn't around back then to record my stupidity for posterity.

My brother and I went to the ER often enough that the nurses knew us. And that's just with wheels and gravity and dirt clods and bottle rockets. If the interwebs existed back then there's no way we would have survived.


So say'n. Go back far enough in human history we get to a point where there is basically no such thing as "adult supervision."
Makes you wonder how we made this far along at all.


Stupid people did stupid things, and weren't rescued by smarter people or modern medicine.  Darwin's theory was hard at work.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Why can they go back to eating Tide Pods and drinking bleach?
Need to clean the gene pool of their stupidity.


Nice one.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Billy Liar: RunawayCanuck: Just a theory, is it possible these stunts are initially created in a studio with stunt actors for the sole purpose of thinning out younger populations?  I can't imagine why anybody would suck down a tide pod on purpose.

No, I think there's just an endless supply of stupid kids that hear vague things about stuff that's "s'posta be rilly cool" and try to repeat them.  When I was a kid, every few years, you'd read in the paper (that's how long ago it was) that some kid put themselves in the hospital because they ate some jimson weed because they thought it'd be a cool way to get high.  That was exceptional though, outside the normal realm of doing stupid stuff in cars, jumping off of tall things, exploring condemned properties and whatnot.

Sounds like your newspaper was a bad influence.


Nah.  Stupid kids didn't read the paper.  Most of them made it through high school, got married, and had stupid kids of their own.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PvtStash: Notabunny: Yaw String: I look back at all the stupid shait I did as a kid, and am quite surprised I survived to adulthood.

And I'm really glad youtube wasn't around back then to record my stupidity for posterity.

My brother and I went to the ER often enough that the nurses knew us. And that's just with wheels and gravity and dirt clods and bottle rockets. If the interwebs existed back then there's no way we would have survived.


So say'n. Go back far enough in human history we get to a point where there is basically no such thing as "adult supervision."
Makes you wonder how we made this far along at all.


The dumb ones didn't..
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I miss vines.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Perhaps TikTok needs to monitor its platform to prevent stupid stunt crap from airing? If I can't use the term white t...h on FB, perhaps they need to get more involved to prevent suffering.


I know somebody who is a TikTok moderator. Although she can't be specific about what she drops the banhammer on, a lot of the really stupid things do get deleted.

With that said, I am amazed that I reached 30 years old still having both eyes and all ten fingers.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: PvtStash: Notabunny: Yaw String: I look back at all the stupid shait I did as a kid, and am quite surprised I survived to adulthood.

And I'm really glad youtube wasn't around back then to record my stupidity for posterity.

My brother and I went to the ER often enough that the nurses knew us. And that's just with wheels and gravity and dirt clods and bottle rockets. If the interwebs existed back then there's no way we would have survived.


So say'n. Go back far enough in human history we get to a point where there is basically no such thing as "adult supervision."
Makes you wonder how we made this far along at all.

The dumb ones didn't..


What we're seeing nowadays, I think, is kind of the end result of 10,000 years of the dumb ones not dying young or from having dumb parents. It used to be that kids who wanted to set their hair on fire or try to ride a saber toothed tiger either had parents (or tribes) that would stop them or else didn't live to pass along the dumbass gene. Nowadays they survive their awful wounds and breed more of themselves, AND we have TV shows dedicated to making sure they actually encourage their offspring to do it again.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: RunawayCanuck: Just a theory, is it possible these stunts are initially created in a studio with stunt actors for the sole purpose of thinning out younger populations?  I can't imagine why anybody would suck down a tide pod on purpose.

No, I think there's just an endless supply of stupid kids that hear vague things about stuff that's "s'posta be rilly cool" and try to repeat them.  When I was a kid, every few years, you'd read in the paper (that's how long ago it was) that some kid put themselves in the hospital because they ate some jimson weed because they thought it'd be a cool way to get high.  That was exceptional though, outside the normal realm of doing stupid stuff in cars, jumping off of tall things, exploring condemned properties and whatnot.


I was sitting here thinking all kinds of smug thoughts, until you mentioned exploring condemned buildings.

That was an awesome way to spend the day.  Well, until a floor or wall gave way and then hours were spent escaping.  Limp home, doctor yourself up, and spend the rest of the week denying all knowledge of the collapsed structure down the block.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Monkey see, monkey do.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PvtStash: Notabunny: Yaw String: I look back at all the stupid shait I did as a kid, and am quite surprised I survived to adulthood.

And I'm really glad youtube wasn't around back then to record my stupidity for posterity.

My brother and I went to the ER often enough that the nurses knew us. And that's just with wheels and gravity and dirt clods and bottle rockets. If the interwebs existed back then there's no way we would have survived.


So say'n. Go back far enough in human history we get to a point where there is basically no such thing as "adult supervision."
Makes you wonder how we made this far along at all.


No birth control meant that there were a lot of spares.
 
