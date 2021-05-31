 Skip to content
 
The country of four million people that doesn't exist   (news.com.au)
20
•       •       •

2129 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2021 at 12:38 PM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should join up with Taiwan and Western Sahara and form their own non-contiguous empire.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size


Tyler Perry presents 'Vote for Tyler Perry'
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eh at least its not the south seceding again.

I was sure these trumpers farks would have at least attempted some kind of secession vote in texas or something after the january 6 insurrection failed.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It looks like being acknowledged as a country would actually fark them up. They seem to have all they need; why not just let them alone?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: They should join up with Taiwan and Western Sahara and form their own non-contiguous empire.


Transnistria is out there, waiting.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Palestine?

/DNRTFA
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It looks like being acknowledged as a country would actually fark them up. They seem to have all they need; why not just let them alone?


Because "let" implies permission.
"Leave" on the other hand, means to remove oneself from the situation.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Garza and the Supermutants: They should join up with Taiwan and Western Sahara and form their own non-contiguous empire.

Transnistria is out there, waiting.


That's just another Russian puppet fragment.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It looks like being acknowledged as a country would actually fark them up. They seem to have all they need; why not just let them alone?


Because without that recognition, the brutal Somali dictatorship can decide to suppress their "rebellion" at any moment and we lose a somewhat-stable democracy in the region and gain another civil war and probably another genocide.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, that bit about it being a stable Democracy but no freedom of the press and political candidates being arrested? Yeah, not so much a Democracy as a non-violent power sharing by a few tribes, better than large swaths of Africa but still pretty far from a western style Democracy.

Then again after the last 4 years I'm not sure I'm really in a position to lecture anyone about his a Democracy should function =(
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A functioning democracy?  Already seems better than these "United" States.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It looks like being acknowledged as a country would actually fark them up. They seem to have all they need; why not just let them alone?


ftfa:  "But while it may not have a seat at the UN, the non-official existence of Somaliland is becoming hard to ignore. The nation is an important and stable regional player and a rich vein of oil may exist beneath its land."

this was a really interesting article.  i feel like i know something i didn't before.  hey!  does this mean i get to go back to bed?  yay subby!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: Yeah, that bit about it being a stable Democracy but no freedom of the press and political candidates being arrested? Yeah, not so much a Democracy as a non-violent power sharing by a few tribes, better than large swaths of Africa but still pretty far from a western style Democracy.

Then again after the last 4 years I'm not sure I'm really in a position to lecture anyone about his a Democracy should function =(


In the past two and a half years in the US, the ruling party lost the House, Senate and White House.  Looks like it worked.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: robodog: Yeah, that bit about it being a stable Democracy but no freedom of the press and political candidates being arrested? Yeah, not so much a Democracy as a non-violent power sharing by a few tribes, better than large swaths of Africa but still pretty far from a western style Democracy.

Then again after the last 4 years I'm not sure I'm really in a position to lecture anyone about his a Democracy should function =(

In the past two and a half years in the US, the ruling party lost the House, Senate and White House.  Looks like it worked.


And still owns the vast majority of state legislatures.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: robodog: Yeah, that bit about it being a stable Democracy but no freedom of the press and political candidates being arrested? Yeah, not so much a Democracy as a non-violent power sharing by a few tribes, better than large swaths of Africa but still pretty far from a western style Democracy.

Then again after the last 4 years I'm not sure I'm really in a position to lecture anyone about his a Democracy should function =(

In the past two and a half years in the US, the ruling party lost the House, Senate and White House.  Looks like it worked.


Except for that little coup attempt by the outgoing executive officer, and his allies in the Parliament able to keep any bills they don't like from passing despite not being in the majority. 

The US has become just like any other Former British Colonial holding.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Gyrfalcon: It looks like being acknowledged as a country would actually fark them up. They seem to have all they need; why not just let them alone?

Because without that recognition, the brutal Somali dictatorship can decide to suppress their "rebellion" at any moment and we lose a somewhat-stable democracy in the region and gain another civil war and probably another genocide.


But with it, they can apply for IMF loans and become another semi-dependent slave state, beholden to the West for all their support. I don't see how it's a good trade.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Eightballjacket: robodog: Yeah, that bit about it being a stable Democracy but no freedom of the press and political candidates being arrested? Yeah, not so much a Democracy as a non-violent power sharing by a few tribes, better than large swaths of Africa but still pretty far from a western style Democracy.

Then again after the last 4 years I'm not sure I'm really in a position to lecture anyone about his a Democracy should function =(

In the past two and a half years in the US, the ruling party lost the House, Senate and White House.  Looks like it worked.

And still owns the vast majority of state legislatures.


And they are doing their level best to make sure they will retake all 3 without expanding their vote base or changing their "policies", through voter suppression, propaganda, gerrymandering, revisionist history, and outright lies.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: They should join up with Taiwan and Western Sahara and form their own non-contiguous empire.


Why can't Kurdistan in Syria join?

/Gaza strip.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: Yeah, that bit about it being a stable Democracy but no freedom of the press and political candidates being arrested? Yeah, not so much a Democracy as a non-violent power sharing by a few tribes, better than large swaths of Africa but still pretty far from a western style Democracy.

Then again after the last 4 years I'm not sure I'm really in a position to lecture anyone about his a Democracy should function =(


The funny thing about Western nations transposing their own laws and norms onto foreign cultures is that it doesn't end well, historically.

"Somaliland, shunned by almost all the world, managed to find a level of peace. The region's various clans set up a government structure, including political parties that have remained largely intact for three decades.

Prof Phillips said it was a "damning indictment" of the international community that the region left to fend of itself is arguably faring better than its southern neighbour where foreign bodies streamed in to help, potentially causing more harm in the process."

Yes. It could be better. But the people who have been "helped" are demonstrably worse.

/Have a Somali friend.
//Somali people are crazy.
///Ibn Battuta in his 14th century travel journals even talks about how crazy they are.
////It is a point of pride for Somalis, though. They're like the Texas of Africa.
 
