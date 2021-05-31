 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Forcing employees to wear proximity sensors for safe distancing went about as well as you would expect. The sensors overheating and catching fire, that was the unexpected part   (theguardian.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better Off Ted Introduction
Youtube Fvkr8AFqEBM
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverend Monkeypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhhhh vaccinations?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows that pool noodles are safer. They hardly catch fire, although the two drownings were tragic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play nanny state games, win nanny state prizes.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just replace people with robots already and be done with it instead of trying to turn people in to robots.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Staff claim body-worn proximity devices have been withdrawn after one started smoking.

We knew cigarettes were addictive, but damn...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Staff claim body-worn proximity devices have been withdrawn since one started smoking.

Just because you smoke does not mean you are depressed.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another BBC employee said the units had already been largely discarded by staff, because they developed an unfortunate habit of being triggered on a regular basis. As a result, "they get in the way of making TV ... they're so noisy, so no one used them".


Because staying away from each other at the appropriate distance was a stupid way to keep them from going off?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Another BBC employee said the units had already been largely discarded by staff, because they developed an unfortunate habit of being triggered on a regular basis. As a result, "they get in the way of making TV ... they're so noisy, so no one used them".


Because staying away from each other at the appropriate distance was a stupid way to keep them from going off?


Because the demands put on workers didn't actually allow for the safe distance to be observed?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had to wear a proximity tracker at my last job. It was a mild inconvenience at worst. Remembering to actually have it with me every day at work. Every couple of weeks I'd get an email from the tracking Dept. telling me its battery was running low and I needed to charge it. Other than that, no issues at all.
Now, a few weeks later on another job for the same company... no more trackers.
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Plot twist!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm picturing garbage trucks backing up all day long, but with reporters.

I'd pay money to see a bit of that.
 
