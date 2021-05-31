 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Rangers warn of "troubling trends" of amateur climbers in Alaska, insisting they aren't as capable as Canadiens or Penguins, worrying they could cause an Avalanche that would threaten even The Mighty Ducks   (axios.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, United States, Washington, D.C., National Park Service, Mount McKinley, Alaska, Alaska's Denali National Park, State of play, Denali National Park and Preserve  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2021 at 11:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a lot cheaper to get someone to carry you up the Canadian Rockies than it is Everest these days, and the lines are shorter, too.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The same "You can't tell ME what to do" that works at the local Walmart doesn't really carry over to hanging from a rope halfway up a mountain.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oh you mean to tell me the people who were upset about national parks and outdoor recreation activities being impacted during the pandemic might engage in absurdly risky behaviors because they don't know their ass from a hole in the ground? and because of hubris and a sense of entitlement, theyre putting tons of people at risk?

fetch me my fainting hammock
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody call for a Ranger?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: oh you mean to tell me the people who were upset about national parks and outdoor recreation activities being impacted during the pandemic might engage in absurdly risky behaviors because they don't know their ass from a hole in the ground? and because of hubris and a sense of entitlement, theyre putting tons of people at risk?

fetch me my fainting hammock


We're seeing alot of it here.  In early Spring, the heliski companies were getting into really big fights because they wouldn't take people up that they thought didn't know what the hell they were doing.  20-something, spoiled, entitled, overconfident, legalistic about the rules... normal 20-somethings with the added fashion of "my feelings are more important than your facts" and "I'm SO ruining your business on social media".

It's put some of the operators in a can't-win situation.  Either they let these people potentially kill themselves and then they are responsible for injuries or deaths, or they don't and their business loses income because these assholes and all their friends and social media followers pile on and put alot of bullshiat out there that harms their business - and they don't have money, so what does suing them accomplish.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"We have seen a disturbing amount of overconfidence paired with inexperience in the Alaska Range,"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go Habs Go!
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
With the correct indemnity waivers, this is a completely self-correcting problem.
 
mikemoto
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
An earthquake could also cause them to become Islanders.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sunny had that one Bruin for a long time.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The mountain climber app on my phone says I'm an expert!
 
germ78
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's expensive sending Blackhawks to rescue stranded climbers.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: With the correct indemnity waivers, this is a completely self-correcting problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't leave a bad review if you don't survive.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least that far north & well above the tree line the Panthers shouldn't be able to get at them, Lightning maybe
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Did somebody call for a Ranger?

[i.pinimg.com image 257x366]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: We're seeing alot of it here.  In early Spring, the heliski companies were getting into really big fights because they wouldn't take people up that they thought didn't know what the hell they were doing.  20-something, spoiled, entitled, overconfident, legalistic about the rules... normal 20-somethings with the added fashion of "my feelings are more important than your facts" and "I'm SO ruining your business on social media".
It's put some of the operators in a can't-win situation.  Either they let these people potentially kill themselves and then they are responsible for injuries or deaths, or they don't and their business loses income because these assholes and all their friends and social media followers pile on and put alot of bullshiat out there that harms their business - and they don't have money, so what does suing them accomplish.


Here's what we do:  we kill the entire "leisure and hospitality" industry to death.  It goes back to about 1900 levels--its rare, and it's expensive.  Its not an industry.  Business flying is over--thats why we invented the internet.  Cruise ships--gone, except for a handful.  Motels mostly gone, not this giant glut of convenience and waste at every highway.  Your recreational flying is over, unless you have $10,000 for a plane ticket.  That's more like the real environmental cost of flying.

Then your friend quits working in the superfluous, extravagantly wasteful sport of elite heli-sking, and gets a life doing something useful instead, as do the rest of us who spend our lives doing meaningless grunt work so that the lives of fat travelers can be more convenient.

I'm not going to have a bunch of farks who jump thru hoops to work in these narcissistic industries, so they can cash out later, tell me about how bad it's gotten with the spoiled assholes.  You were there.  You chose to work in these exploitive industries, kissing asses and rolling your eyes and waiting  on your paycheck.

Takes two.  I thought all you nature lovers wanted to save the planet?  No, you just want to think up new and exciting ways to sell it off, so you can profit too.

There's no victims here, except the people who never get to enjoy a bit of it.  They're the only ones doing it right.

Now go sell more ads for heli-sking, so you can go sking this winter.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby, quit Kraken jokes.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Did somebody call for a Ranger?

[i.pinimg.com image 257x366]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: question_dj: oh you mean to tell me the people who were upset about national parks and outdoor recreation activities being impacted during the pandemic might engage in absurdly risky behaviors because they don't know their ass from a hole in the ground? and because of hubris and a sense of entitlement, theyre putting tons of people at risk?

fetch me my fainting hammock

We're seeing alot of it here.  In early Spring, the heliski companies were getting into really big fights because they wouldn't take people up that they thought didn't know what the hell they were doing.  20-something, spoiled, entitled, overconfident, legalistic about the rules... normal 20-somethings with the added fashion of "my feelings are more important than your facts" and "I'm SO ruining your business on social media".

It's put some of the operators in a can't-win situation.  Either they let these people potentially kill themselves and then they are responsible for injuries or deaths, or they don't and their business loses income because these assholes and all their friends and social media followers pile on and put alot of bullshiat out there that harms their business - and they don't have money, so what does suing them accomplish.


The linked AP article notes that when the leaders of a group decide it's too dangerous to climb, some of these clueless idiots will just tag along with other groups, sometimes forcing those groups to abandon their own climbs to save their self-entitled asses.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.