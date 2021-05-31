 Skip to content
(The Sun)   UK goes the civilized route to house the criminals of society, builds privately-run mega prison which has no bars on windows and river views. What could possibly go wrong (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The UK is doing private prisons now too?  You can tell a country is approaching shiathole status when they start farming out their prisoners as slave laborers to private companies.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They are calling *that* a prison?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey guys, Fox news is here.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It won't turn into a hellhole rape camp run by controlled by the most violent psychopaths?
 
dywed88
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aside from the "private" part, not seeing the issue.

A minimum security prison designed with rehabilitation in mind rather than destroying lives? Sounds good to me.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A place full of villains with no bars on windows and a river view . . . That's Washington, D.C.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They really emphasize the windows without bars and river views out of the bar-less windows that face the river and have a view of it unobstructed by bars in the windows without bars with a river view without bars in the river-viewing windows.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder how much of the private company's budget will be put into "prisoner creation initiatives"? More prisoners equals more profit; everything is profit.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's not a prison, that's a hotel you can't check out of. Seriously nicer than most of the motels you find in flyover country.
 
Juc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
quite frankly it looks at least on par with work camps I've seen, better than some.
If they want to rehabilitate low risk folks that looks like an adequate place for it.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
While I like the progressive prison concept, I have my doubts about privatization. Including a company that needs to make a profit into any scheme will not make things more affordable, especially something like prisons.

Let's break it down. The income stream of prisons is money from the government to house prisoners, therefore the only two ways of increasing profits are to decrease the amount spent on prisoners care, which usually leads to grotesquely underfunding and bottom of the barrel provisions.

The other is to increase the number of prisoners or length of their sentence. This is done through zero tolerance policies allowing the denial of early release, lobbying for stricter punishments, contractual obligations requiring certain prison populations, or even good old fashion bribery of judges to send more people to prison.

Making prisons a for profit scheme just does not end well for anyone but the private prison owners.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That looks strangely like ordinary apartment block in any East European city...
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've definitely seen student digs worse than that.

That said, if this facility can get results with it's goal of actual rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders, then it may be worth the experiment.
 
munko
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I see many things that would be destroyed and shanked up.  I've built ventilation hoods for prison kitchens.  They had to be indestructible and any removable feature had to have a locking feature. those places will look like E. St. Louis apartment complexes in 1 week. Minus the nearby strip clubs.
 
Abox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
aka free housing
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: They really emphasize the windows without bars and river views out of the bar-less windows that face the river and have a view of it unobstructed by bars in the windows without bars with a river view without bars in the river-viewing windows.


Article written by Tyler Perry?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, like office buildings.
I mean, if you have well-constructed windows with tempered glass or whatever, what do bars actually add?  Next time you're in an office, ask yourself "If I couldn't use the doors, how would I get out?"
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tier 1: Those that are non-violent, and can be rehabilitated and trained to be tax paying citizens.
Tier 2: Violent and habitual offenders that are best removed from society.
Do not mix.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No bars?

What the hell, can't a prisoner get a drink anymore?

/Fark, I am disappoint
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is how you get Morlocks.  Remember this, Eloi, when you are on the roasting spit.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes, but it still has a gas chamber,I hope.
 
jph
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I loved that movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: That's not a prison, that's a hotel you can't check out of. Seriously nicer than most of the motels you find in flyover country.


You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: This is how you get Morlocks.  Remember this, Eloi, when you are on the roasting spit.


But it is all clear.
 
