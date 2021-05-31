 Skip to content
(CNN)   China announces three, ah, ah, ah, THREE child policy   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, People's Republic of China, Chinese government, Hong Kong, Chinese Communist Party's top leadership, state media, China's population, rising cost, demographic crisis  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unless they stop allowing sex selection abortions, they are just going to end up with families with 3 sons and this will only help in the short term.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Some couples have said the rising cost of living in China makes having a second child too expensive."

The real issue
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good luck with all that, morans
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Building a labor force of extraordinary magnitude
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When people achieve stable and affluent lives, they stop breeding.
Film at 11:00, with Ric Romero reporting.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah the world doesnt need more commies. Like if china lost 85% of their population, it would be better for all chinese and the world.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Somewhere in China there is a person staring at a bathtub wondering why the announcement couldn't have come in 5 minutes earlier.
 
suze [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
More slave labor.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KarmicDisaster: Unless they stop allowing sex selection abortions, they are just going to end up with families with 3 sons and this will only help in the short term.


Until society stops valuing females lower than males, they are just going to end up with families with 3 sons and this will only help in the short term.

Abortion should be allowed for whatever reason the woman wants, as it's her body.
 
