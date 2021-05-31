 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Age (Melbourne))   What's next? The craft breweries? This means war   (theage.com.au) divider line
11
    More: Scary, New South Wales, Australia, world's largest meat processor, Multinational company JBS, cyber attack, Australian abattoir workers, largest meat processor, Victoria  
•       •       •

598 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2021 at 10:38 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm going to hack into some beef later today.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: I'm going to hack into some beef later today.


Um, TMI.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Im sure we will be discussing this during
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Im sure we will be discussing this during


Tuesdays Monday morning meeting.

Unless it's regulated like pharmaceutical there are so many industrial PLC systems that have cyber security issues.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Another business with control over all of it's vital functions available from the internet. How stupid.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Another business with control over all of it's vital functions available from the internet. How stupid.


.... But the owner and manager loves the pretty dashboards that they can pull up on their iPad at home.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Start charging ceos , board members, and major shareholders with felonies for negligent harm.  Watch these problems shrink.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Spend 0 on cyber security. Then be shocked when you get hacked.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Your dog wants cybersecurity.
 
brilett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Replace CEO's with an automated workforce.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brilett: Replace CEO's with an automated workforce.


Robot CEO: The Golden Parachute 5000
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.