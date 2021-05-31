 Skip to content
 
(Some Northern Guy)   Alaska shakes, rattles and rolls   (mustreadalaska.com) divider line
    Alaska, Anchorage, Alaska, Suzanne Downing, Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Alaska Earthquake Center website, Kenai Peninsula, Oregon coast, earthquake quake  
I'm surprised subby didn't go with "shaked Alaska".
 
Could they see it from Russia?
 
See? Yellowstone is about to erupt and the gubmnt is suppressing it!

/study it out sheeple
 
Dear earthquake; Don't be a menace to Southcentral.
 
Cultured: I'm surprised subby didn't go with "shaked Alaska".


That's wayyyy better
 
The quake was just north of Chickaloon. That sounds like an erogenous zone. Or a gender slur we really shouldn't be using.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Read an article today about how Europeans are amused Americans build so much with flimsy wood construction instead of proper stone and masonry walls.  Notice how ours stays up?
 
WRITTEN BY SUZANNE DOWNING
Suzanne Downing had careers in business and journalism before serving as the Director of Faith and Community-based Initiatives for Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and returning to Alaska to serve as speechwriter for Gov. Sean Parnell. Born on the Oregon coast, she moved to Alaska in 1969.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FTA:

"As usual after an earthquake, the website hosting the the Alaska Earthquake Center website went down..."
 
dryknife: FTA:

"As usual after an earthquake, the website hosting the the Alaska Earthquake Center website went down..."


Well, that's just them sticking to their claims that you can't predict earthquakes.

/I'm delivering a Risk management workshop next week. I might use this example. Thanks :D
 
dryknife: FTA:

"As usual after an earthquake, the website hosting the the Alaska Earthquake Center website went down..."


Sounds like they could use some infrastructure.
 
SwiftFox: Read an article today about how Europeans are amused Americans build so much with flimsy wood construction instead of proper stone and masonry walls.  Notice how ours stays up?


Except for tornado season when the whole town just disappears, double wides and all.
 
