(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Mr. Florida steals White Claw, veterinary pain pills, barber shop supplies and cash. Fark: this guy is actually named Mr. Florida   (wfla.com) divider line
7
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is he Florida Man's archnemesis?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how many crossover pain meds are there in a vet clinic? 2? maybe 3?  who wants tramadol?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: how many crossover pain meds are there in a vet clinic? 2? maybe 3?  who wants tramadol?


My first ex-wife had a kind but terribly misguided friend who was studying to be a vet and was forever managing to get injured in bizarre ways, like being kicked by horses or accidentally stabbing herself with scalpels.  One day she somehow managed to nearly inject herself with an animal tranquilizer called "Immobilon".  I still remember my ex responding to that story with "that name sounds...dangerous."
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When you're this Florida, they call you Mr.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Finally. Truth in naming.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I heard about an idiot (friend of a friend) who fed his dog caffeine pills to get a vet scrip for xanax.

Turns out the dog dosage is considerably higher than the human one

Idiot ended up in the hospital after passing out in public
 
talkertopc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Your honour, my client plead not guilty by reason of predestination.
 
