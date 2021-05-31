 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Well what did you think would happen on Alki Beach?   (kiro7.com) divider line
16
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*sigh* I wonder if Spud's got worse...

Great the first time as a kid. Good the next time... Meh and soggy and meh the last time, 16 years ago now...
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: *sigh* I wonder if Spud's got worse...

Great the first time as a kid. Good the next time... Meh and soggy and meh the last time, 16 years ago now...


Sunfish on Alki is better than Spuds.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thermo: puffy999: *sigh* I wonder if Spud's got worse...

Great the first time as a kid. Good the next time... Meh and soggy and meh the last time, 16 years ago now...

Sunfish on Alki is better than Spuds.


Fark the little trailer in Gold Beach Oregon could eat Spud's at its BEST for breakfast.

Sadly they weren't around last year and they aren't so far this year...
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hmmm, almost shooting season at Golden Gardens then?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
KIRO 7 found out that an unofficial event was inspired, at least in part by TikTok.

Bullshiat. Kids were going to meet up there regardless and Alki gonna Alki.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ermagourd they're Nazis!

/More whinnies
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good job on the Protect and Serve, for once.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I gotta get out there one of these days.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well what did you think would happen on Alki Beach?


You'll never guess what happens here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL First thing I thought was someone spilled a alkali chemical on the beach, like sodium hydroxide.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
By 7 p.m., a large group was playing loud music near Marine Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest,

OH MY GOD, NOT LOUD MUSIC!??!

The horror! The horror!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's a long way out now that the bridge is down for repairs.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A lot of foaming
 
ch3no2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I lived near Green Lake for a long time so I'm a Spud guy. Will have to try Sunfish one of these days. But yeah, as stated above, Alki gonna Alki. My memory goes back at least 40 years, and it was that way then too. I'll go there when it's off hours or raining, but I stay away when it's crowded.
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is why I only go to Nekedgurls beach.
 
