 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jerusalem Post)   Arizona goes full nazi. Literally   (jpost.com) divider line
10
    More: Sick, Hydrogen cyanide, Capital punishment in the United States, Capital punishment, Gas chamber, Lethal injection, state of Arizona, Zyklon B, Arizona corrections department  
•       •       •

191 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2021 at 3:25 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus. Farking. Christ.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not a fan of the death penalty in any case, but come on... Nitrogen isn't exactly in short supply, and kills with minimal suffering or chance of botched execution. If you're going to do it, why complicate things?

/It's because the suffering is the point
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This was... not what i expected.

Holy shiat.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death by cyanide inhalation should very easily meet the threshold of cruel and unusual punishment. You're literally suffocating them at a cellular level while they remain aware and conscious of what is going on around them. It's unimaginable horror and pain. They seize, they bleed, they vomit, they gurgle - it's a brutal death to watch. Quite possibly the only thing I can think of more horrific would be death from massive neutron radiation exposure in a criticality accident, or ricin.

It was so bad that the guards would quit after and at least one warden refused to carry them out when Arizona switched to lethal injection.

It's also incredibly dangerous to the body recovery crew and mortuary/forensic staff after.

This kind of thing belongs left in the 1920s. Not resurrected today.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: I'm not a fan of the death penalty in any case, but come on... Nitrogen isn't exactly in short supply, and kills with minimal suffering or chance of botched execution. If you're going to do it, why complicate things?

/It's because the suffering is the point


a prisoner who is aware he is going to be breathing a deadly gas will likely hold their breath. Probably the only way a nitrogen asphyxiation could go off without suffering is under full medical anesthesia like a pentobarbital coma, and medical staff are universally frowned upon being in executions.

We don't even euthanize dogs, cats, or large animals like we execute human beings. A hot shot of heroin or a euthanasia compound of a lethal dose of pentobarbital would be more humane.

Ignoring the fact that the death penalty itself is a loaded idea.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: ryebread: I'm not a fan of the death penalty in any case, but come on... Nitrogen isn't exactly in short supply, and kills with minimal suffering or chance of botched execution. If you're going to do it, why complicate things?

/It's because the suffering is the point

a prisoner who is aware he is going to be breathing a deadly gas will likely hold their breath. Probably the only way a nitrogen asphyxiation could go off without suffering is under full medical anesthesia like a pentobarbital coma, and medical staff are universally frowned upon being in executions.

We don't even euthanize dogs, cats, or large animals like we execute human beings. A hot shot of heroin or a euthanasia compound of a lethal dose of pentobarbital would be more humane.

Ignoring the fact that the death penalty itself is a loaded idea.


There was no shortage of medical staff willing to take part in torture, excuse me, "enhanced interrogation" by being on hand to make sure the victims survived to be tortured again.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For farks sake. . . Even the Onion satire would be better.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The atrocities will not be televised.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/has war been declared yet?
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Original Formula or Nu-zyxlon-b?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.