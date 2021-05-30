 Skip to content
(CNN)   Four more Oath Keepers charged in Capitol insurrection. Five other Oath Keepers face additional charges. FBI agents and DOJ members take an oath too, just sayin'   (cnn.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I get such a warm, fuzzy feeling when fascist Christian nationalists fark around and in turn have their lives and livelihoods ruined finding out.

Don't worry though - they have a persecution fetish. It lets them feel more Christ-like. In fact, their entire world view depends on them finding out.

So it's really a kindness,
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: I get such a warm, fuzzy feeling when fascist Christian nationalists fark around and in turn have their lives and livelihoods ruined finding out.

Don't worry though - they have a persecution fetish. It lets them feel more Christ-like. In fact, their entire world view depends on them finding out.

So it's really a kindness,


'We feel like we're being crucified!'

You should be.  A nice long row of dead people nailed to wood on the National Mall would be a good warning to future generations to never be that stupid again.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alphax: You should be.  A nice long row of dead people nailed to wood on the National Mall would be a good warning to future generations to never be that stupid again.

That's horrible - WTF is the matter with you!?

/you seen how expensive lumber is lately?
//Fark that, use something cheaper
///weirdo
 
Don Gato
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1 little, 2 little, 3 little Oath Keepers...
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Alphax: You should be.  A nice long row of dead people nailed to wood on the National Mall would be a good warning to future generations to never be that stupid again.

That's horrible - WTF is the matter with you!?

/you seen how expensive lumber is lately?
//Fark that, use something cheaper
///weirdo


It's America lets you some cheap plastic with lead in it from China
 
jimjays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hate these guys as much as anyone else at Fark, but I've got an open mind on weapons at a Comfort Inn. I'm strongly opposed to carrying them, but a couple times thought I'd feel more comfortable at a Comfort Inn if I had weapons. Though to be fair, that wasn't so much because of the hotel or the neighborhood it was in as the woman I was with.
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jimjays: I hate these guys as much as anyone else at Fark, but I've got an open mind on weapons at a Comfort Inn. I'm strongly opposed to carrying them, but a couple times thought I'd feel more comfortable at a Comfort Inn if I had weapons. Though to be fair, that wasn't so much because of the hotel or the neighborhood it was in as the woman I was with.


Two things you need to stay at a comfort inn - A comfortable CCW and intranasal naloxone.
 
caguru
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doctors and lawyers take an oath too. Really makes you think.

/ no it doesn't
// just like subby
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think more people showed up to STS then did when D2S was inaugurated.
 
bisi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alphax: hardinparamedic: I get such a warm, fuzzy feeling when fascist Christian nationalists fark around and in turn have their lives and livelihoods ruined finding out.

Don't worry though - they have a persecution fetish. It lets them feel more Christ-like. In fact, their entire world view depends on them finding out.

So it's really a kindness,

'We feel like we're being crucified!'

You should be.  A nice long row of dead people nailed to wood on the National Mall would be a good warning to future generations to never be that stupid again.


Because who wouldn't want to live in a world where enemies of the state are crucified in the streets?

/50% sure you're kind of, sort of kidding
//not saying they shouldn't be punished, but sometimes the revenge fantasies spin out into some odd territories here
///not from the US, so no dog in that fight, not directly anyway
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jimjays: I hate these guys as much as anyone else at Fark, but I've got an open mind on weapons at a Comfort Inn. I'm strongly opposed to carrying them, but a couple times thought I'd feel more comfortable at a Comfort Inn if I had weapons. Though to be fair, that wasn't so much because of the hotel or the neighborhood it was in as the woman I was with.


So a roundabout way to say you frequent crack whores.
 
jimjays
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: jimjays: I hate these guys as much as anyone else at Fark, but I've got an open mind on weapons at a Comfort Inn. I'm strongly opposed to carrying them, but a couple times thought I'd feel more comfortable at a Comfort Inn if I had weapons. Though to be fair, that wasn't so much because of the hotel or the neighborhood it was in as the woman I was with.

Two things you need to stay at a comfort inn - A comfortable CCW and intranasal naloxone.


Is it still a CCW when you're naked? I suppose you can put it in the nightstand drawer, but what if she knows it's there? Is that considered concealed? Not being a gun owner I haven't much followed the stand your ground controversy. Does the type of weapon matter? Like her having the weapon of withholding sex?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How much you wanna bet they turned on each other the moment the heat went up?
I'd guess half of the follow-up arrests were from people snitching.
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: jimjays: I hate these guys as much as anyone else at Fark, but I've got an open mind on weapons at a Comfort Inn. I'm strongly opposed to carrying them, but a couple times thought I'd feel more comfortable at a Comfort Inn if I had weapons. Though to be fair, that wasn't so much because of the hotel or the neighborhood it was in as the woman I was with.

So a roundabout way to say you frequent crack whores.


No, just psychos. But I was disturbed checking into the motel one night, regular girl in the car, finding the new girl at the counter behind me. Boy did she have an attitude. I felt like a dog until I got to the room, realized she was there doing the same thing I was.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bisi: Because who wouldn't want to live in a world where enemies of the state are crucified in the streets?


thisiswhattheyactuallybelieve.jpg though. These people literally live in a world where they masturbate over TIm LaHaye's shiatty religious YA Dystopian series is a prophetic vision for the future and the Turner Diaries are what we need to live through now.

Apocalypse Now... ish
Youtube iDj88LXdzdo
\

Christian nationalists like the oathkeepers literally believe this to be reality.
 
