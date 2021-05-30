 Skip to content
 
(Some old guy)   '80s Car features that went extinct. WTF #18?   (motor-junkie.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Automobile, Porsche 911, Cadillac, sides of cars, Automatic transmission, Volkswagen Group, Mercedes-Benz, Automotive industry  
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My '99 Saab had headlight wipers.   I liked them.  Especially on I-5 on a stormy day when the big trucks were shooting dirty geysers from their tires.

I also sometimes miss the bench seats in one of our old trucks.

Loved the Targa roof thing.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I once owned a talking 1984 Nissan Maxima. The voice had a slight Japanese accent. If I tried to exit my car without turning off the headlights, the voice said, "Lights ah on."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Car Phones: This was done by having a hard-wired carphone installed in your vehicle. Service was connected through satellites...

I thought it was VHF or UHF mobile radio. A friend's dad had one, he was a salesman.

Also, there was nothing wrong with a front bench seat when you had a date who was willing to slide over next to you at the drive-in.

/Why yes, I *am* old.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Seventies and earlier, foot operated dimmer switch.

Sixties and earlier, vacuum operated wipers. You didn't need wipers while driving uphill, did you?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The clutchless stick shift was invented a lot earlier than 1980s. I drove a 1969 VW bug that had one. And yes, it did break down literally every other day.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All someone has to do is put back the damn wing windows. And make them functional this time!
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Car Phones: This was done by having a hard-wired carphone installed in your vehicle. Service was connected through satellites...

I thought it was VHF or UHF mobile radio. A friend's dad had one, he was a salesman.

Also, there was nothing wrong with a front bench seat when you had a date who was willing to slide over next to you at the drive-in.

/Why yes, I *am* old.


I second that bench seat front for 16-18 year old me. It beat crawling over the seat to get in the back on Saturday nights.

/also an old.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bench seat was great for dates and turning your car into a bus.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The "Kids" play zone with popup seat in the back seat/cargo area. Was pretty much standard in 70's station wagons. They had a little table that had checkers/chess board printed on it and was metal so you could magnetic play sets (sold separately)
I have fond memories of that on long road trip in the station wagon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: Seventies and earlier, foot operated dimmer switch.

Sixties and earlier, vacuum operated wipers. You didn't need wipers while driving uphill, did you?


I had a '77 Cutlass with the foot operated high-beams and liked that feature. It also had the gas cap behind the rear license plate, which I also liked. Too bad that car was a mechanical nightmare, particularly the cooling system.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bench seats were great for in car blow jobs.  Stupid console just gets in the way.

No mention of the in car record player?   I had a car that had that as an option.  Obviously only for use while parked, but really stupid because you can't leave records in a hot car without them warping.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nah'mean: I had a '77 Cutlass with the foot operated high-beams and liked that feature.


If you have a manual transmission with that, you learn to plan ahead a bit while you drive. I still dim my lights when approaching an intersection where I have to slow down even with an automatic.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: Seventies and earlier, foot operated dimmer switch.


I really miss those!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I second bench seats not being a bad thing and foot operated light dimmer.  It beat the heck out of "which damn nob sticking out from the steering column has the dimmer on it."

I also appreciated the paint jobs too.  Now we're stuck with monochrome vehicles and they all look alike.
 
poncelet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: The "Kids" play zone with popup seat in the back seat/cargo area. Was pretty much standard in 70's station wagons. They had a little table that had checkers/chess board printed on it and was metal so you could magnetic play sets (sold separately)
I have fond memories of that on long road trip in the station wagon.

[Fark user image 640x477]


Oh my god -- sitting backward in that rear seat staring out the back window -- it's making me carsick just remembering it.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BMW--wired car phone. The cell phone charger option on the '93 wagon was $1000.
The targa top on the '74 Porsche 914 was so much fun.
Talking Chrysler LeBaron was my dad's favorite..."a door is ajar." We'd all yell, "No it's not! It's a door!"

The '88 Crown Vic with the velvet bench seat? You could conceive and raise a family in it.
And the '83 Celica GTS with 5 speed was the best fun in the NC mountains- even in the snow.

That is all.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
List doesn't mention the 'broomstick and clothesline tow rope tied to the rear bumper' option for summer skateboard fun
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: It beat the heck out of "which damn nob sticking out from the steering column has the dimmer on it."


I just had a major flashback to a newly licensed, 1979 me, trying to figure out how to flip the high beams on...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The maroon velour bench seat was the comfiest damned thing. Like driving Grandma's couch.
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
arkansized:
Talking Chrysler LeBaron was my dad's favorite..."a door is ajar." We'd all yell, "No it's not! It's a door!"

Yup, that was my dad's favorite joke.. every damned day.. "No it's a door!"  Brings back a lot of memories.  Like the day he bought the car he took us to Dairy Queen.. at which point I spilled my butterscotch Sunday all over the back seat.  I was bared from eating Dairy Queen in the car for the next 10 years!  lol
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dated a gal in 80 that had a phone in her Lincoln. New Lincoln.
And she was younger than me.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

poncelet: Oh my god -- sitting backward in that rear seat staring out the back window -- it's making me carsick just remembering it.


Counterpoint: Making faces at the cars behind you
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: Fingerware Error: Seventies and earlier, foot operated dimmer switch.

Sixties and earlier, vacuum operated wipers. You didn't need wipers while driving uphill, did you?

I had a '77 Cutlass with the foot operated high-beams and liked that feature. It also had the gas cap behind the rear license plate, which I also liked. Too bad that car was a mechanical nightmare, particularly the cooling system.


National Lampoon's Vacation - Clark fixing the license plate at a gas station
Youtube MxTQT9LmzTY

I couldn't find a GIF of him whipping the license plate, which surprised me, so this 1:07 clip will have to do.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ICE MAKER?!?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 seats, 4 ashtrays
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: My '99 Saab had headlight wipers.   I liked them.  Especially on I-5 on a stormy day when the big trucks were shooting dirty geysers from their tires.


They were required because Northern Europe requires ways to clear your headlights.

They still do, which is why the modern version is the headlight wash fluid sprayers.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Long ago I saw an ad for a car that had a center console with a bunch of red LEDs that would go off is something went wrong.  I think it also had a panel on the roof.  It was sort of like the check engine light on steroids.  I'm guessing early 80s since it likely would have required some sort of digital computer but it could have been mid 70s when the LEDs started getting cheap.  I also think it was pretend muscle car so it was likely  a lower end competitor to the time of the plastic look 1982 Trans Am which was used in Knight Rider.  I would love to know what that car was.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fix the cigarette lighter

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'76 Super Beetle with a semi-automatic transmission.

Neat idea, but the execution was a nightmare - the servo depended on vacuum. When it worked, it was a 3-speed manual transmission that didn't require a clutch pedal. When it didn't work, it was a 1-speed manual transmission you couldn't shift, so you better hope you weren't in reverse when the servo lost vacuum. You lose a vacuum hose, and ta-daaa!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

puffy999: ICE MAKER?!?


Since 2013, the Honda Odyssey offers a built-in vacuum cleaner as an option.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
List fails without rubber bumpers.  Seriously, who wants bumpers made of vehicle-colored plastic?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: puffy999: ICE MAKER?!?

Since 2013, the Honda Odyssey offers a built-in vacuum cleaner as an option.


In a car designed for families with young children?

This is flat out genius.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Door rub strips existed through the 90s. I last saw them on a '98 Honda Accord.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Dewey Fidalgo: My '99 Saab had headlight wipers.   I liked them.  Especially on I-5 on a stormy day when the big trucks were shooting dirty geysers from their tires.

They were required because Northern Europe requires ways to clear your headlights.

They still do, which is why the modern version is the headlight wash fluid sprayers.


The author seems to have the idea that AWD means off road.  AWD in ice and snow is a very good thing.  Wipers on the headlights is also a good thing in the ice and snow and dirty slush.

The new Saab NEVS 9-3 is likely to have them just because they are using the 9-3 tooling for their electric car. That assumes they end up making more than a few of them.  They even use the old air intake air filter box for the air flow for the motor or inductor or battery or whatever.  The plant in Trollhattan was used as a drive up vaccination center so I'm guessing they aren't stamping out new cars there.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: FormlessOne: puffy999: ICE MAKER?!?

Since 2013, the Honda Odyssey offers a built-in vacuum cleaner as an option.

In a car designed for families with young children?

This is flat out genius.


I seem to recall an Odyssey commercial with Jim Gaffigan forcing his kids to clean out the car, and it showed the vacuum.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: List fails without rubber bumpers.  Seriously, who wants bumpers made of vehicle-colored plastic?


You insult my MGB!

/Yellow with black rubber bumpers
 
Birnone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
9: Musical Car Horns

And they should all play La Cucaracha.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: puffy999: ICE MAKER?!?

Since 2013, the Honda Odyssey offers a built-in vacuum cleaner as an option.


I've heard of that. Seems there was a commercial, at least online?

But ice maker. Fark. That at least alleviates an AC failure. A vacuum doesn't do that.

/but what a horrible spot for an ice maker
//that's where the foot bath goes
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Seventies and earlier, foot operated dimmer switch.


My first three cars had those.  I have occasionally been known to stamp the fark out of the floorboard if I need to raise the high beams and forget which permutation of the blinker stick does that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: The author seems to have the idea that AWD means off road.  AWD in ice and snow is a very good thing.  Wipers on the headlights is also a good thing in the ice and snow and dirty slush.


Modern cars have much more curved headlight covers, wipers just don't work. So they use sprayers instead.

The mid term problem with headlight covers is the ones that the surfaces went opaque on, but they seemed to have solved that, at least in the mid term, my 2011 Volvo's headlights are still as transparent as they were when new.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
my 72 mgb laughs at all of these ideas.


.....also, does someone have a 4x5mm strap of leather? i need a new engine mount.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wheel covers were around for a while, too. I had them on a 2001 Honda Civic that I bought used. Either they hadn't even fallen off, or the previous owner for new ones.

They eventually fell off for me, of course. The clips holding them onto the rims were designed so the covers could be removed easily by hand. Too many bumpy freeway rides probably stressed them until they broke.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
WTH? I had a hand-me-down '85 Toyota Van and I don't remember no stinkin' ice maker. I'd have been surprised if its tiny 90hp engine could run one.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Fingerware Error: Seventies and earlier, foot operated dimmer switch.

Sixties and earlier, vacuum operated wipers. You didn't need wipers while driving uphill, did you?

I had a '77 Cutlass with the foot operated high-beams and liked that feature. It also had the gas cap behind the rear license plate, which I also liked. Too bad that car was a mechanical nightmare, particularly the cooling system.


I had a '71 Cutlass Supreme.  Brights on the floor. Literally everything else was really basic. Awesome car. 350 rocket. So easy to work on.

I miss that car.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
#15: My wife's Volvo S70 and my first SAAB 9-3 had headlight wipers. They were not particularly about dirt, they were about slush. We have winter days when we practically use more windshield washer fluid than gasoline because of all the road spray. On those days, headlight wipers were extremely useful. These days we have headlight washer sprays and they are not nearly as effective as headlight wipers.

#9: plastic wheel covers are still a thing, but most of them are now molded to fool you into thinking they are mags.

#5: clutchless manual transmissions were a feature of the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s..... all the way up to today.

#2: cylinder deactivation still exists, but now it works seamlessly.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lorelle: I once owned a talking 1984 Nissan Maxima. The voice had a slight Japanese accent. If I tried to exit my car without turning off the headlights, the voice said, "Lights ah on."


I had a car like that. It has several warnings like "please fasten seatbelt," "door is open" "lights are off"  (I think)

Anyway, I would always try to rectify all the warnings simultaneously because after each one, it would say "thank you"

I enjoyed it when I could get a "thankyouthankyouthankyouthankyou"
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
9: Musical Car Horns

My first car was a '78 Celica I inherited from my dad.  At some point the horn had broken and he'd wired up an aftermarket deal with a big white button on the side of the center console.  Any time I wanted to hit the horn I'd have to downswing my right hand and slap the button next to my thigh.  Then suddenly the regular horn started working again so I could use both to create a two-tone sound like a vintage British police siren.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That author was just so farking hostile. Apparently everything ever was bad.

I had to finally bail on TFA after he shiat on beaded seat covers.

Having them at your back may do nothing, but sitting on them during long hauls will save you on blood clots and their resultant strokes.
 
