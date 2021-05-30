 Skip to content
(ABC News)   That's OK guys. You don't have to be guinea pigs. You can be unemployed instead. Difficulty: Texas   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Vaccine, Vaccination, Health care, Influenza vaccine, Employment, Influenza, COVID-19 vaccine, Houston Methodist hospital  
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shrug. I wouldn't go to a hospital which I knew employed such people.

/glad my uni made vaxxes mandatory for all faculty, staff, and students. A few faculty attempted the 'muh freedomz' route, but they're the same turdpolishers we always mock for one reason or another.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good. Now do the rest of the country.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The lawsuit even repeats the claim that the vaccines alter the recipient's DNA! The whole thing is anti-vax gibberish. On the day after the deadline to get vaccinated, fire everyone who still refuses.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
117 employees out of 26,000.  Not even 1%. Not even half of 1 percent.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NotCodger: The lawsuit even repeats the claim that the vaccines alter the recipient's DNA! The whole thing is anti-vax gibberish. On the day after the deadline to get vaccinated, fire everyone who still refuses.


More strikingly they cite the Nuremberg Code.

Because an health employer requiring a vaccine to prevent the spread of a potentially deadly disease to its customers is exactly the same as Nazis experimenting on Jewish prisoners.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are going to lose
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: NotCodger: The lawsuit even repeats the claim that the vaccines alter the recipient's DNA! The whole thing is anti-vax gibberish. On the day after the deadline to get vaccinated, fire everyone who still refuses.

More strikingly they cite the Nuremberg Code.

Because an health employer requiring a vaccine to prevent the spread of a potentially deadly disease to its customers is exactly the same as Nazis experimenting on Jewish prisoners.


Pfizer is going to get full FDA clearance before this goes to trial making the whole thing moot.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just hope no sane judge grants a temporary injunction. That would stretch out this freak show for months.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the stories I've heard, a lot of people in healthcare are like this. Remember when it used to be just Pharmacists who won't dispense the morning after pill? Healthcare according to individual politics, it couldn't get worse.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: They are going to lose


I doubt it. The idiot governor and the criminal AG will support them.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuremberg Code

Yeah, try that shiat with TB.  If you ever test positive in the medical field, you get chest x-rays pretty much yearly or you don't work in the medical field.  Period.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fifteen Exceptions to the At-Will Employment Doctrine in Texas - or Why You Cannot Fire That Particular Employee | Law Office of W. Todd Ver Weire (toddvwlaw.com)

Texas is an At-Will employment state. Unless those 117 have contracts that are iron clad and protect them from getting fired, I hope they're lining up a new job. Should have elected politicians who were pro-union and formed a union to protect your jobs. You've played the game and lost without realizing how bad you've lost.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't think you have a good enough understanding of health care to be employed here. Door's that way.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: From the stories I've heard...

...a lot of people in healthcare are like this.


There's a whole lot of stretch in that sentence.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These people work at a hospital no less, they've seen this virus up close and know what it can do. I guess idiots come in all walks of life.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Go ahead, Texas.

Destroy At-Will.

Do it.

DOOO EEETTT.
 
synithium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At-will employment means never having to say your sorry to your employees, while you terminate them for basically any reason you want.

//some restrictions apply, but not farking many
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: From the stories I've heard, a lot of people in healthcare are like this. Remember when it used to be just Pharmacists who won't dispense the morning after pill? Healthcare according to individual politics, it couldn't get worse.


Most of the people I know in healthcare are also not vaccinated. Close friend tells me they're all "waiting" to see what side effects come from the vaccines. I told her she's a farking idiot. I'm smarter than her anyway.
 
cefm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Every employer should be requiring it and firing those that won't.
A hospital first among them.
Instead what I see is cowardice and delusion. They want to reopen and return to work without doing the one thing that would actually make sense.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I worked at the hospital over 15 years ago vaccines were mandatory.

Did these people freak out when they had to get the hepatitis series? How about the constant t.b. Tests.

This is morons letting their politics corrupt their workplace.

Also you work in a farking hospital around the most vulnerable, what kind of flaming asshole are you that you want to kill them with your stupid farking conspiracies.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

They should start a Peruvian flute band.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah.... that's not what the Nuremberg codes say.

It's more like "don't cut out organs of people with no anesthesia to see what happens."

"Don't test chemical weapons on people."

Etc.

In fact, there are 10 parts to the code.

1.The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.

2.The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature.

3.The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment.

4. The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.

5. No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects.

6. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.

7. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death.

8. The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. The highest degree of skill and care should be required through all stages of the experiment of those who conduct or engage in the experiment.

9. During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.

10. During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.

2, 3, and 6 are especially important for this.

And they're not "testing" or doing g human experimentation with the vaccine.

This is some sov cit level arguments here.

Dumb as fark.
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrshowrules: 117 employees out of 26,000.  Not even 1%. Not even half of 1 percent.


117 too many.
Keep these MAGA dipshiats far away from healthcare.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrshowrules: 117 employees out of 26,000.  Not even 1%. Not even half of 1 percent.


LOL. Just about the same percentage of people who have a severe effect after catching COVID-19.

It's called employment at will. You really can be fired for not meeting the requirements to be employed.
 
