(Mirror.co.uk)   Jesus, or possibly Owl-Man, appears on toilet door in Glascow
30
30 Comments



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I see tit head man

But that's just me
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: [i.pinimg.com image 540x764]


Was gonna say it looks more like a mind flayer, but that works too
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's Bird Person.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That Jesus was a weird looking dude.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If this were a Rorschach test I'd go with cow with two buttloles.

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x428]


Finally, we have proof.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Praise the symmetrical one!
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: If this were a Rorschach test I'd go with cow with two buttloles.

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x409]


Welp, that can't be unread.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Glascow?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Glascow?


Glasga.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It doesnt look like much of anything, but ooookaaaayyy....
 
pehvbot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why not Zoidberg?
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperLorie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dog butt
 
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

it's my dog's ass
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image image 615x960]


Jesus!
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I see Krombopulous Michael.

fsmedia.imgix.netView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: If this were a Rorschach test I'd go with cow with two buttloles.

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x409]


I'd say he looks more like the lorax than anything
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If Jesus is made of wood, then that explains all the different Christian denominations!

Splinter groups!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
cjreynolds.orgView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny queso: [Fark user image image 425x566]
it's my dog's ass


i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

krispos42: [cjreynolds.org image 316x389]


*shakes tiny paw*
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No. It's OK. It's an IKEA door, with IKEA's notoriously vague instructions and they just installed it upside down is all.

Here is what it looks like right side up...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
static.cambridge.orgView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I am having a real problem with goatse today for some reason.

Go look at the shirt of the cat lady picture in that thread. It looks tie-dyed GOATSE to me.

And now this.

Something is really wrong with me. All I see are .... well... you know. I am sure it will pass.

Photoshoppers, go to it.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't care. I still like Jesus' brother Santa Claus better because he gives me stuff every year.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

