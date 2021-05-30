 Skip to content
(Jackson Hole News and Guide)   People that live in a van down by the river and a trucker who watched a bear from the air are fighting for their right to harass wildlife   (jhnewsandguide.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Leave wildlife alone, asshats.

They have far better morals and standards than you.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opportunity for a fun new game: How Many BBs Does It Take To Down A Drone?

/sadly you'd likely per prosecuted 1000 times before the drone operator is
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When they confronted the trucker and told him that using his drone to harass the grizzly bear was illegal because the grizzly bear is an endangered species, the trucker became defensive and walked towards [them] and asked, 'You got a problem?'" according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigation report.
Feeling "threatened," the Hoosiers retreated, but not before taking photos and reporting the incident to Teton County Sheriff's Office deputies


I was under the impression that Fish and Wildlife officer were armed.  Was this a "Betty White" situation or are they really that ineffectual?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: "When they confronted the trucker and told him that using his drone to harass the grizzly bear was illegal because the grizzly bear is an endangered species, the trucker became defensive and walked towards [them] and asked, 'You got a problem?'" according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigation report.
Feeling "threatened," the Hoosiers retreated, but not before taking photos and reporting the incident to Teton County Sheriff's Office deputies


I was under the impression that Fish and Wildlife officer were armed.  Was this a "Betty White" situation or are they really that ineffectual?


They weren't at the scene.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and yet people shoot the bear when there is a problem.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey assholes! Leave your drone at home. You're annoying. Nobody likes you. You're obnoxious.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JK8Fan: Snapper Carr: "When they confronted the trucker and told him that using his drone to harass the grizzly bear was illegal because the grizzly bear is an endangered species, the trucker became defensive and walked towards [them] and asked, 'You got a problem?'" according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigation report.
Feeling "threatened," the Hoosiers retreated, but not before taking photos and reporting the incident to Teton County Sheriff's Office deputies


I was under the impression that Fish and Wildlife officer were armed.  Was this a "Betty White" situation or are they really that ineffectual?

They weren't at the scene.


NVM.

Poor reading comprehension.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Leave wildlife alone, asshats.
They have far better morals and standards than you.


Agreed. I've got a feeling every other species on earth is building a coalition to wipe the earth of humans as it poses the largest threat to their existence. It could be a farked up Disney movie
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arm the bears & hire some laser-wolves to catch the runners.
It's the only sensible thing to do.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your fine from the FAA you stupid assholes.  Go back under a rock, you're making it bad for those like who fly rc helis and drones responsibly.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Came for retreating Hoosiers. Leaving satisfied.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lurkey: Arm the bears & hire some laser-wolves to catch the runners.
It's the only sensible thing to do.


It's "the right to bear arms," not "the right to arm bears."

Still, I don't disagree. I wanna see the laser-wolves.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some people deserve to be eaten by wildlife.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like we got us a convoy

/meh
 
