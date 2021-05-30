 Skip to content
 
(Denver Channel)   Just because I'm wearing a uniform and driving a Crown Vic AND emergency lights flashing certainly does not mean I'm a real cop, but I am a volunteer so pull over   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
p16-amd-va.tiktokcdn.comView Full Size


These mental cases just loooove to their  cosplay.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
to
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does Denver have any licensing requirements and restrictions on security guards? Was he complying with the law?

The reporter phoned it in by using the old "some say" dodge in the story. Who complained? Why? Was a law being broken or did someone just not like what he was doing?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotCodger: Does Denver have any licensing requirements and restrictions on security guards? Was he complying with the law?

The reporter phoned it in by using the old "some say" dodge in the story. Who complained? Why? Was a law being broken or did someone just not like what he was doing?


Wasn't there a fascists-attack-newscrew incident in Colorado where someone working security for the newscrew shot a fascist and there were going to be complications because he wasn't licensed?

And regardless of that, security guards have pretty limited authority even if they're licensed to have some form of additional authority.  Likewise in most jurisdictions it is against the law to use blue lights on lightbars and interpretation for impersonating a police officer has some discretion, ie, if it's charged and if the jury buys it, then it's impersonating a police officer.

There was a guy at my work site who, after he got into ham radio, became what we call a whacker.  A whacker is someone that, after getting their ham radio license, seems to think they have some additional kind of authority beyond simply being able to use radios on a few regulated frequencies.  This guy bought a retired police car and slowly put it back together into a semblance of what it would have looked like as a patrol vehicle.  At some point he finally went too far, he'd put a quasi-state-seal thing on the doors, "REACT TEAM" underneath it, and "EMERGENCY - CALL 911" on the quarter panels.  He might have put a blue-light capable lightbar on top too.

One day we heard that he'd been pulled over and the car was impounded.  He did eventually get the car back but by the time we next saw it he'd removed all quasi-official looking stuff from it and had put "UMBRELLA CORPORATION" with a logo from the Resident Evil franchise on instead.

/farking whackers
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotCodger: The reporter phoned it in by using the old "some say" dodge in the story. Who complained? Why? Was a law being broken or did someone just not like what he was doing?


A much better article.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some say"? Please retake journalism 101. Or work for trump as a speech writer.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone push that article off a cliff or something?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to drive a decommissioned 1997 Crown Vic squad car bought at police auction. I never intentionally abused my powers, but for the few years I owned it, other motorists would pull to the right lane so I could pass them.
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ragin' Asian:

It was so easy to pick a crown Vic headlight in your rear view mirror back in the day.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My college roommate bought a new triple black Crown Victoria just so his commute would take less time. People will move out of your way........
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Aurora. It's always Aurora.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think police departments that catch these guys should invite them to participate in a police department boot camp for a chance to start out by providing internal support legitimate cops. First event is an obstacle course that ends with them jumping into a grease covered chute that leads down to an industrial shredder, where their micro-pulverized remains will be added to donut batter.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fix the cigarette lighter.
code3garage.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A wannabe cop is the worst kind of wannabe.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It was actually kind of weird when I moved back to NYC a few years ago and the squad cars were Chevy Impalas.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phishrace: A wannabe cop is the worst kind of wannabe.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x784]


Shaq sure gets around.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Glascow instead of Glasgow? You asked for it Subby. I hereby present to you the crystalline quartz bovine
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It was actually kind of weird when I moved back to NYC a few years ago and the squad cars were Chevy Impalas.


that's because in a dense urban area, a two-way radio beats a V8 any day.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was obvious he wasn't a real cop. He didn't kill anyone,.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Volunteer Cop?  So, that's like Morningstar Farms Veggie Bacon, right?

/It's fake
//It's wrong
///And it will mess up your colon just like a real cop
 
