(Bring Me the News)   It's like living next to the crazy cat lady, but instead of throwing cats, she cuts your cable lines and taunts you with a mannequin head on a stake   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
    Weird, Pleading, Lori T. Christensen, Cause of action, Stalking, Abuse, Legal terms, Misdemeanor, Felony  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If nobody's going to go over and break all her fingers maybe they could at least  commit her to a mental health facility.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Failing to get this lady the mental health treatment she needs is a tragedy.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: If nobody's going to go over and break all her fingers maybe they could at least  commit her to a mental health facility.


We have those in America?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's how you end up sleeping with the fishes.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Problem solved:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Problem solved:

[cdn.shopify.com image 850x710]


A pellet pistol is cheaper and way more fun.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm surprised she doesn't have her own reality show.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
camaroash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She certainly looks the part.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure she's just a Cecily Strong character.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If not jail, I think she needs to be put away somewhere. She is just not good at being in society.
 
