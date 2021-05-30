 Skip to content
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminds me of crash scenes on German Autobahns. Sometimes, they look more like aircraft crashes than car wrecks. Lots of debris and small bits.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
was that wreckage once a mustang?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

question_dj: was that wreckage once a mustang?


I just showed the pictures to Mrs. Mean and mentioned that it's a terrible wreck when I have no idea what kind of car it was, especially when a fire is not involved.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nah'mean: question_dj: was that wreckage once a mustang?

I just showed the pictures to Mrs. Mean and mentioned that it's a terrible wreck when I have no idea what kind of car it was, especially when a fire is not involved.


Those wheels cold be from a previous generation Charger? Maaaaaaybe
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: Nah'mean: question_dj: was that wreckage once a mustang?

I just showed the pictures to Mrs. Mean and mentioned that it's a terrible wreck when I have no idea what kind of car it was, especially when a fire is not involved.

Those wheels cold be from a previous generation Charger? Maaaaaaybe


That's what I was thinking. One of those fancy 4-door MOPAR racing sedans.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Bslim: Nah'mean: question_dj: was that wreckage once a mustang?

I just showed the pictures to Mrs. Mean and mentioned that it's a terrible wreck when I have no idea what kind of car it was, especially when a fire is not involved.

Those wheels cold be from a previous generation Charger? Maaaaaaybe

That's what I was thinking. One of those fancy 4-door MOPAR racing sedans.


If I were to take a wild guess (and looking at those wheels) it's probably a  2009..ish but not an SRT8.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came here to say that I have no idea what model of car that was. I'm glad I'm not the only one. All I can say is that it's not a hybrid or electric, since there's a chrome plated exhaust pipe.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Higgins is going to be pissed.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone else notice an increase of aggressive driving since the pandemic started?  Or is it angry trump voters?
 
Pextor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a mustang, 99-04.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pextor: It's a mustang, 99-04.


Not anymore.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police say speed appears to be contributing factor.

Good job officer. Keep this up and you'll make detective in no time.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The US averages around 110 roadway deaths daily.

/sigh
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Anyone else notice an increase of aggressive driving since the pandemic started?  Or is it angry trump voters?


I've found everyone seems to be driving 5-10 below the speed limit, so it's not surprising aggressive driving has increased when everyone thinks they're out for a Sunday drive during rush hour.
 
rhiannon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Police say speed appears to be contributing factor."

Ya think?
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I've spent a lot of money on this car and I'm going to wring every bit of speed out of it, if it kills me."
 
kokomo61
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pextor: It's a mustang, 99-04.


More like 99 1/2.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pextor: It's a mustang, 99-04.


Yup. You can see "MUSTANG" written on what appears to be the rear airfoil in the second picture.
khon2.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hang up your coconut phone while driving....geeeesh.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think I found your problem right here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Pextor: It's a mustang, 99-04.

Yup. You can see "MUSTANG" written on what appears to be the rear airfoil in the second picture.
[khon2.com image 481x640]


The mustang must have thought it saw a crowd of people standing there.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I stand corrected.
 
starsrift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Anyone else notice an increase of aggressive driving since the pandemic started?  Or is it angry trump voters?


I'm not saying you can't be angry if you live in Hawai'i, but for fark's sakes....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not sure about that subby, my old man is a television repairman, he's got this ultimate set of tools. I can fix it.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Anyone else notice an increase of aggressive driving since the pandemic started?  Or is it angry trump voters?


Definitely.

Also rare to see the classic "wrapped around a tree/telephone pole" achievement displayed so clearly on the wreck.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Break out the duct tape.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Anyone else notice an increase of aggressive driving since the pandemic started?  Or is it angry trump voters?


The last few weeks more people have been on the roads driving like aholes.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Its just a flesh woound
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Traction control = off
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Pextor: It's a mustang, 99-04.

Not anymore.


Meh. A few pop rivets, a little duct tape, some Bondo, and it's good as new.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Driving fast in Waikiki is beyond reckless. Place is small and tight and full of pedestrians. It's like Monaco. There was an F1 driver that said of the Monaco F1 that it was "like a bicycle race in a supermarket". Driving in Waikiki is never fun and is mostly pointless. You drive TO Waikiki and then park and walk around.

I'm just glad nobody else got killed. I don't know how you even get up that sort of speed in Waikiki - 3:30 am is basically the only time it would even be possible to do so. What a damn idiot.
 
