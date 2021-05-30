 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   For most of the 20th century, a county ordinance in Nevada required all Native people, mostly of the Washoe Tribe, to leave town by 6:30pm. A siren that wailed precisely at 6pm each day was their warning. Town now defends their siren as "nostalgic"   (sfgate.com) divider line
    Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Gardnerville, Nevada, Racism, Douglas County, Nevada, Carson City, Nevada, Sundown town, Washoe people  
469 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2021 at 7:17 PM



theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sundown states....these still exist in Australia. It was weird being in a bar in the middle of the desert and seeing signs that said something like "This bar closes at 6 pm." Then all of the locals (read: Aborigines) are kicked out but the white people were allowed to stay. I got in trouble for buying a local a drink.

Put the alarm in a museum as a warning as to the signals of racism.

make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Statements by the Washoe Chairman (linked in TFA):
https://www.facebook.com/100049317121​7​15/videos/pcb.165585408428696/16558509​8428727
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still, Minden residents staunchly defend the siren as a nostalgic part of their heritage and culture. They insist the siren is a timekeeper, alerting the town's 3,000 residents of the hours for lunch and dinner. "That's how we know to start our meetings on time," a town board member told the local newspaper, the Record Courier, in 2006.
That year, in 2006, the siren was briefly turned off as a small gesture of goodwill to improve county relations with the Washoe Tribe, according to a letter written by the Douglas County manager at the time, Daniel C. Holler. But the brief pause of the siren sparked outrage and blowback from the town of Minden, whose population is 94% white.
Two months later, the siren was turned back on.

Nevada racists: too stupid to read a farking clock.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

They'd have to lift the bull's nuts and that's too much work
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White people breed like pelu
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Let me guess, they are all rugged individuals who don't let the government tell them what to do

HypnozombieX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tear the farkers down like every other monument to white supremacy.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I found it. I can't find pics of the signs online. I have them in my fb I think.   It is Ti Tree, north of Alice Springs. https://www.welcometocountry.org/aust​r​alias-top-10-racist-towns-cities/

https://media-cdn.tripadvisor.com/medi​a/photo-s/05/8a/42/73/ti-tree-roadhous​e-caravan.jpg

Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not only is it nostalgic, it is very very quiet.

I lived there between 1988-1991 and I don't remember ever even hearing "the siren".

Not saying it wasn't there, mind you. But it is not the earsplitting shriek TFA would have you believe.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just call it a tornado siren. That's what they do in the small towns in Kansas where they "test" it everyday.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Next thing you know, unemployed people will be complaining that the Noon "lunch break" whistle is offensive to those without jobs.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sundown ordinances exist through the American South pretty much to this day.   When I lived in Beaumont, TX, the nearby shiathole of Vidor was famous for it in the mid-90s.   If you were not white, you got off the streets by sundown.   They didn't have a siren.  They used to have handpainted signs on some fences but those went out of style in the '60s.

That siren belongs in a museum, as has been mentioned above.  A museum of race hatred.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
as a kid in New Jersey the town siren went off as a test at noon on weekdays and Saturday.
i now live in Florida with no sirens.
i would like a dinnertime siren.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Nevada racists: too stupid to read a farking clock.


Town whistles were used by locals to set/regulate their clocks when it wasn't a regular thing for common people to own extremely accurate timepieces.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

theteacher: Sundown states....these still exist in Australia. It was weird being in a bar in the middle of the desert and seeing signs that said something like "This bar closes at 6 pm." Then all of the locals (read: Aborigines) are kicked out but the white people were allowed to stay. I got in trouble for buying a local a drink.

Put the alarm in a museum as a warning as to the signals of racism.

Sundown Towns were part of the plot in Lovecraft Country.
ng2810
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTP 2: as a kid in New Jersey the town siren went off as a test at noon on weekdays and Saturday.
i now live in Florida with no sirens.
i would like a dinnertime siren.


Do you guys not have hurricane sirens? We had those in Hawaii and they went off pretty regularly.

And yeah, Sundown towns need to go. Can't folks sue the cities that still do that shiat?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Just call it a tornado siren. That's what they do in the small towns in Kansas where they "test" it everyday.


Problem is easily solved. Run the siren at noon. No longer any association with the 6PM historical stuff.


// they test the fire horn in my town at noon daily.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lake Oswego, Oregon is still known by another name. Even going there as a long haired white boy was troublesome.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where I lived in Bavaria the main road is based on a trail, called "Jews Path."  Nostalgia goes back to the Middle Ages.   Before widespread clocks, people had to rely on the sunset to determine when to leave the city below.

It's still on the maps.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: Next thing you know, unemployed people will be complaining that the Noon "lunch break" whistle is offensive to those without jobs.


If unemployed people were forced to leave town in 30 minutes or face arrest, you might have a point.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

They can read a clock.

They think it's 1921.
 
ScepticalChymist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let's keep the siren. In the mayor's office. Crank up the volume. Remove it when they decide to behave like humans.
 
