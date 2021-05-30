 Skip to content
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Absolutely farking not.

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let them have their fun.

Speed Boat CRASH with Seven Passengers
Youtube ZvEE3_mBzi8
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe people should slow the fark down
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Licenses
The answer is licenses
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Let them have their fun.

[YouTube video: Speed Boat CRASH with Seven Passengers]


I've never seen the whole video before, the idiot that just wanted someone to drive when everyone has a concussion was possibly more stupid than the skipper who hit those waves like that.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Let them have their fun.

[YouTube video: Speed Boat CRASH with Seven Passengers]


Every time I watch that clip (and that's a lot) I'm struck by just how not farking fun that ride looks before the accident. Like, at what point were they enjoying themselves? Maybe the sound of the driver hitting the deck?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boats should NOT have seatbelts because boats can sink pretty easily.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They generally do.

People who end up getting tossed like that generally would lack the common sense or wherewithall to use them regardless.

More so on whomever is captaining it, who should be, "Hey, going through some rough stuff, strap in"

And not

HEY YALL WATCH THIS, HOLD ON
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I've spent a lot of money on this boat and I'm going to wring every last bit of speed out of it, if it kills me."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bowen: ImOscar: Let them have their fun.

[YouTube video: Speed Boat CRASH with Seven Passengers]

Every time I watch that clip (and that's a lot) I'm struck by just how not farking fun that ride looks before the accident. Like, at what point were they enjoying themselves? Maybe the sound of the driver hitting the deck?


Yeah....that does not look like fun. That looks like terror. I've had a seadoo up to 50 before...it's stressful. And the water has to be absolutely flat.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Let them have their fun.

[YouTube video: Speed Boat CRASH with Seven Passengers]


I thought the story was on this.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Boats should NOT have seatbelts because boats can sink pretty easily.


Seems to me if we just made boats outta something that floats, like wood...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: iheartscotch: Boats should NOT have seatbelts because boats can sink pretty easily.

Seems to me if we just made boats outta something that floats, like wood...


Or a duck
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Let them have their fun.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZvEE3_mB​zi8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=125&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]


Every time I see this I hear my cousin shouting, "DON'T TURN ON A WAKE!"
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Add me to the no seat belt group. Imagine being on a boat and it flips or starts to sink and you're stuck in the seat belt. That's a nightmare.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: iheartscotch: Boats should NOT have seatbelts because boats can sink pretty easily.

Seems to me if we just made boats outta something that floats, like wood...


Boats can flip over, like this one I flipped with a 55hp on it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you're a dumbass with more money than sense, which happens a lot in the boat world, you need a seatbelt and cement helmet so you can drown with your crotch compensator.

/sailor
//fkn boat wakes
///I'm not bitter at all
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bowen: ImOscar: Let them have their fun.

[YouTube video: Speed Boat CRASH with Seven Passengers]

Every time I watch that clip (and that's a lot) I'm struck by just how not farking fun that ride looks before the accident. Like, at what point were they enjoying themselves? Maybe the sound of the driver hitting the deck?


The driver looking like he's a badass, until down goes frazier!
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had a manager once who was an avid boater. She used to call holiday weekends "amateur hour."
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: leeksfromchichis: iheartscotch: Boats should NOT have seatbelts because boats can sink pretty easily.

Seems to me if we just made boats outta something that floats, like wood...

Or a duck


Or very small rocks
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pjbreeze:

Dumbass is trying to go full throttle in too tight of an area. He thinks using a throttle like a light switch is going to help him with those oscillations till he loses his jaw in the windshield.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Seems to me if we just made boats outta something that floats, like wood...


This is what I do on weekends:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, it's made of wood.

Was just sanding the hull yesterday.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Yes, it's made of wood.

Was just sanding the hull yesterday.


Once again, Fark is not your personal erotica site. And that one is just weird man.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bowen: Fark is not your personal erotica site. And that one is just weird man.


Well, there were two other people sanding as well.  Some of us like to play Viking.
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Creepy Lurker Guy:

Coooooooooooooolll.

I buffed mine before splash. It's a bathtub from the 70s. A classic Pearson.

You have infinite respect from me for a woodie. Beautiful nightmares, like English race cars.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, it actually looked like fun after the first one, and Dave was sure that he could improve his form:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: leeksfromchichis: Seems to me if we just made boats outta something that floats, like wood...

This is what I do on weekends:
[Fark user image image 850x637]
Yes, it's made of wood.

Was just sanding the hull yesterday.


Sweet
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: Well, it actually looked like fun after the first one, and Dave was sure that he could improve his form:
[Fark user image image 220x165]


Hard alee!!
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LineNoise: They generally do.


Actually they don't. Something like a high end racing boats do, but that's more of a harness like you find in race cars, but generally speaking pleasure craft, fishing boats, etc., do not come with them. As others have said, it's highly dangerous to be strapped into a boat in the event of accidents.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You mean Lake Pleasant isn't?

Mt. Pleasant Isn't
Youtube o8NfNQCBBrc
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Let them have their fun.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZvEE3_mB​zi8?start=125]


NSFW, but it's a holiday weekend, so no worries, mates.

Ozzy Man Reviews: Speedboat Crash
Youtube b9mtM0uIQ9Q
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bowen: ImOscar: Let them have their fun.

[YouTube video: Speed Boat CRASH with Seven Passengers]

Every time I watch that clip (and that's a lot) I'm struck by just how not farking fun that ride looks before the accident. Like, at what point were they enjoying themselves? Maybe the sound of the driver hitting the deck?


Two words: bouncing bikinis.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnphantom: leeksfromchichis: iheartscotch: Boats should NOT have seatbelts because boats can sink pretty easily.

Seems to me if we just made boats outta something that floats, like wood...

Boats can flip over, like this one I flipped with a 55hp on it:

[Fark user image image 384x236]


The Navy should consist entirely of armed Boston Whalers coated with Flex Tape
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrymReeper: "I've spent a lot of money on this boat and I'm going to wring every last bit of speed out of it, if it kills me."


This comment is relevant all over the place today.

'merika
 
