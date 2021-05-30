 Skip to content
(WSAV Savanna)   If headed to beaches this Memorial Day Weekend, you probably want to skip Tybee Island, Georgia for thousands of reasons   (wsav.com) divider line
NotThatGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eh, any weekend is a good weekend to avoid Tybee Island.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NotThatGirl: Eh, any weekend is a good weekend to avoid Tybee Island.


Agreed.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: NotThatGirl: Eh, any weekend is a good weekend to avoid Tybee Island.

Agreed.


Thirded.
Unless you like beaches full of cigarette butts, peanut shells, and other white trash.
Myrtle Beach on a smaller scale.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way you all describe it, Tybee Island sounds like the causeways of Tampa Bay. Nice places to hang out, if it wasn't for the rednecks leaving their trash, cigarettes butts, used condoms all over the place.

/Talking about you, Gandy Bridge Causeway.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jellyfish is an odd name for something that a) isn't a fish and b) contains 0% actual jelly. Discuss.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby, trying to control my freedumbz! Only weak sissies fear jellyfishes. Jellyfishes are gay therefore, they cannot hurt us.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Tybee - Hearing Blue at Doppler Studios
Youtube IAxyaZ6XvR4
 
endmile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just assumed stubby was referring to the people
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also give Snake Island a miss. I hear they have about one venemous snake per square yard (or meter, approximately).

Monster Island is something of a misnomer, because it is really a peninsula.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGirl: Eh, any weekend is a good weekend to avoid Tybee Island.


A couple of good bars there.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: The way you all describe it, Tybee Island sounds like the causeways of Tampa Bay. Nice places to hang out, if it wasn't for the rednecks leaving their trash, cigarettes butts, used condoms all over the place.

/Talking about you, Gandy Bridge Causeway.


Yep. Pretty much. Back when they had the 1996 Olympics, they were originally going to do beach volleyball on Tybee. Until the IOC took a look at it. There are no large resort hotels. The first Days Inn was built on Tybee c. 1970.
They wound up building a beach volleyball ball venue south of Atlanta.

/I've been across a bunch of the Tampa Bay causeways, too.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there really any place that doesn't have at least one good reason for staying the hell away from it?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless a higher tide comes in soon, you'll be able to smell that island long before you get to it.

/Judging from the comments, might be true already
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about those crazy evil marsh mosquitoes. But that would have been "millions".
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I feel like rolling around on this beach it like it was bubble-wrap. Not really. As far as jellyfish go the cannonballs are relatively nontoxic
wsav.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

berylman: I feel like rolling around on this beach it like it was bubble-wrap. Not really. As far as jellyfish go the cannonballs are relatively nontoxic
[wsav.com image 720x960]


Exactly, their tentacles are so short, you can just pick them up and heave them away from you.

And even if they manage to sting you, vinegar will take care of it.

Tybee is a place to ignore but not for the jellies.
 
