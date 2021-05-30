 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Unexpected side effect from Covid-19 vaccination: Sudden urge to quit your job   (nbcnews.com) divider line
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My fortune teller said I'd quit my job and win the COVID-19 vaccination lottery. I just quit my job, so I'm halfway there!"
 
KiwDaWabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been fortunate enough to successfully fight that urge for the duration of the pandemic.

/Which is definitely over.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got three people on my team retiring at the end of June.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Golden Child (every team has one) quit our software development team, paving the way for my promotion, so I'm getting a kick...
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked at my college for 17 years, and for most of them, I've been joking/not joking "23 years to go" whenever anyone asked me about it, because I planned to retire from there. But An ongoing, slow-rolling clusterfark being put in place by the boss has me rethinking that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I know some of the people where I have work quit because they didn't want to come back to the office and found jobs where they can work from home. I wish some of them would stay home, some of the Karen's came back and have already been driving me up the wall.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: I've got three people on my team retiring at the end of June.


Contract negotiations have started, as the end of June is typically when contracts end at my current client, and so far we've heard nothing yet as to details. That's not new, mind you; it's just that the pandemic has exacerbated that stress. If we don't get more funding, my gig ends in four weeks instead of a year from now.
 
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Current job is full-time WFH, but also has been stressful because of many reasons (one of them being them firing lots of people and then wondering why we're getting penalized for not completing work on time)...

Interviewed for a different job but not sure if it'll be full time WFH, may be a deal breaker....*shrugs.

/Not sure how if that's something I can 'demand'
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the urge to push your boss down a flight of stairs and jump on his back?

And the urge to scream during the social hour next cubes over?

And fantasizing about sitting the parking at work and watching the roof explode upwards and windows blow out. Bodies falling out of the windows fully engulfed in flames.  Then, I turn to Julie in Accounting and say "is the suddenly wealthy sole heir to Julie ready to go to Hawaii with the suddenly rich heir of Harry Freakstorm?
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

carkiller: I've worked at my college for 17 years, and for most of them, I've been joking/not joking "23 years to go" whenever anyone asked me about it, because I planned to retire from there. But An ongoing, slow-rolling clusterfark being put in place by the boss has me rethinking that.


been in academia for 20, my resumes start flying next week.

You are not alone.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The following is dedicated to all those people who quit their jobs so that they would not have to leave home in order to go to work:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have been thinking a great deal about life and death. What's the point of retiring wealthy and old when you might just die gasping for breath while worrying about that TPS report you were supposed to finish?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean that 14 months of proving that nobody needs to go in to the office for any reason might make it unpalatable to return?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: I've got three people on my team retiring at the end of June.


My MIL had bad luck of going the other way. Retired in Feb 2020 with goal of vacations planned and helping us with kid while we were in person for work. She only retired because they wouldn't expand her work from home. Had she know what March was going to do, easily would have stayed and retired post pandemic.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still WFH but at some point the bosses will make a change. If not the option to stay put, I'm hoping it's a hybrid, two-days at the office, three at home.
 
KiwDaWabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well I know some of the people where I have work quit because they didn't want to come back to the office and found jobs where they can work from home. I wish some of them would stay home, some of the Karen's came back and have already been driving me up the wall.


I think there's quite a bit of this. I've been fortunate enough to be able to work from home, which has been nice at times, but I've worked longer hours during the pandemic than I ever remember working before. My ideal situation would be able to find a remote job where the 60-hour workweek is occasional.

I think that some other people realized during the pandemic that there more important things in life than killing yourself to make someone else money and either retired or freelanced.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: I've got three people on my team retiring at the end of June.


Both of our fluent spanish-speakers quit in the first quarter and we've not been able to hire another bilingual accountant. Thankfully most of our contacts in Mexico speak English, so it's not horrible, but it's definitely been trying.

My high school Spanish is coming in handy, but I'm definitely not fluent.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a lot of employers here in Battle Creek who can't find anyone willing to work for starting wages at $18/hr, and all the fast food places are pretty much begging for people to come back to work there for a starting wage of $12/hr. Not a single place here is even offering state minimum wage anymore, because if they do they get laughed at.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.imgur.com image 475x720]


Oddly enough, a lot of human beings found the rat race soul-killing and did exactly this.

And are happier. Much happier now.

And since nobody gets off this rock alive, I think being happy while you're here is pretty much the goal of existence, after survival.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WFH not an option. I could go into peoples homes if I wanted, I suppose. But then I'd have to see their filthy homes instead of mine. Which I already do for hospice, but they get a freebie since dying sucks.

/healthcare
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: The following is dedicated to all those people who quit their jobs so that they would not have to leave home in order to go to work:

[Fark user image image 266x285]


You do realize that microwaving fish in the break room microwave is a war crime, right?

Work-from-home can be really beneficial to all parties. The company expends less resources and doesn't have to find somewhere to stick a new person and the person does not have to commute. You just need clear goals with regards to what a person in that role should produce.

/ besides, would you rather lose a good employee to medical treatment (for example) or work around that so you still get everything done you need to.

// if Corona has taught us anything...it's that many of us never needed to go into work in the first place to accomplish everything that we needed to
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: close to 6 million fewer resignations in 2020 than there were in 2019.
Also FTFA: The resignation rate in March was 2.4 percent,

Way to give us the data to make a comparison easy! I have no idea what the normal percent is or the 2020 percent, nor any of the raw numbers, so I can't even tell if there really is an increase. Also, how do they layoffs play into this? How many people who quit were laid off instead (such as people in food service)?

Also, how much of this is the Boomers deciding that it's time to retire rather than go back? I really can't see this as a bad thing. Clears out people who are burned out and gives motivated people a chance to move up. Gives people a chance to think about what to do with their lives other than chase the next promotion. And it motivates employers to pay more and make the work place less soul sucking.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wonder how many work-at-home jobs are truly beneficial to society as a whole.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: I just wonder how many jobs are truly beneficial to society as a whole.


There, all fixed.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.imgur.com image 475x720]


I've definitely had jobs where I would prefer homelessness.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I quit after the shutdown last year. Boss called me to come back and I told him I wouldn't hold my tongue if I ran into any antimask/vax idiots. He suggested we cut ties. I agreed. Now I'll get what's mine by sitting my ass at home and collecting for once in my 35 year work life.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: farkingismybusiness: [i.imgur.com image 475x720]

I've definitely had jobs where I would prefer homelessness.


Retail worker typing detected.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: WFH not an option. I could go into peoples homes if I wanted, I suppose. But then I'd have to see their filthy homes instead of mine. Which I already do for hospice, but they get a freebie since dying sucks.

/healthcare


Both of my grandmothers had Harry Hynes Hospice persons helping them. You guys are pretty amazing.

My grandmothers, separately, came to live with us in their final years. Without their hospice persons... it would have been much more difficult to keep them out of a nursing home. For that, hospice has my eternal gratitude.

/ the only person that I would wish a nursing home on is Donald Trump
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll think I'm dead, but I sail away
On a wave of resignation
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Going back to paying for gas, tolls and lunches would be a noticeable pay cut. I would have to very seriously consider a new employer if they decide to bring me back to the office.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bowen: You'll think I'm dead, but I sail away
On a wave of resignation


Styx - Come Sail Away (Official Video)
Youtube e5MAg_yWsq8
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

adamatari: farkingismybusiness: [i.imgur.com image 475x720]

I've definitely had jobs where I would prefer homelessness.


I have a home where I might prefer joblessness.  If it weren't for my wife coming home pissed every day after *her* work.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good. Maybe then the employers will either raise the salary and conditions they offer... or go bankrupt.

/you know they gonna just hire some dumber/more hopeless people... theres always one to fill the spots and if not, theyll just outsource to hopeless countries like china or the philippines or vietnam or any country in africa
//most of capitalism is based on exploiting people and farking em over for the profit of a few
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Bowen: You'll think I'm dead, but I sail away
On a wave of resignation

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/e5MAg_yW​sq8]


I'm sailing away... to the edge of Earth and to the other side.
Earrrrrth's flat, I must see.  See if the flipside is dark or light.

At the edge there be dragons, so grab a sword.
We'll fight for the right to fall overboard.
And we'll try best that we can to find mole men.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I enjoy my job.  Worked straight through the pandemic without interruption.  Getting a kick.

Glad I'm not in the hospitality industry though.  Serious stress there.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, if I had a job I'd quit too!
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dodo David: I just wonder how many work-at-home jobs are truly beneficial to society as a whole.


do you like a computer that works and the internet? I help make that happen from my couch. is that beneficial enough for you?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Dodo David: I just wonder how many work-at-home jobs are truly beneficial to society as a whole.

do you like a computer that works and the internet? I help make that happen from my couch. is that beneficial enough for you?


Time on my hands and a good network connection can be bad news.  For other people.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: WFH not an option. I could go into peoples homes if I wanted, I suppose. But then I'd have to see their filthy homes instead of mine. Which I already do for hospice, but they get a freebie since dying sucks.

/healthcare


InternetBro(sis)Fist.jpg

Just transferred from the hospital back to hospice, because fark that ratrace. Will management ever figure out decent staffing ratios? Not while medicine is a business. At least in hospice I'm mostly my own boss.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: There are a lot of employers here in Battle Creek who can't find anyone willing to work for starting wages at $18/hr, and all the fast food places are pretty much begging for people to come back to work there for a starting wage of $12/hr. Not a single place here is even offering state minimum wage anymore, because if they do they get laughed at.


I have to agree with them.

Would be hard to convince anyone to work full time if they still aren't going to be able to afford housing and food for that pay.

I would much rather not have a job and be homeless than to be working 40+ hours a week and still be homeless. Sounds like not having a job would be marginally less terrible.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The resignation rate in March was 2.4 percent, which was the highest quit rate recorded for that month in 20 years.

These are people who were already on the edge of retiring/quitting.

We were full time WFH from April 2020 to May 2021.
Of ALL my coworkers who I've talked to about this, 99.9% are glad to be out of the house.

/What was the previous "highest quit rate"? 2.35%?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Well, if I had a job I'd quit too!


You had one job!
 
phedex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: I enjoy my job.  Worked straight through the pandemic without interruption.  Getting a kick.

Glad I'm not in the hospitality industry though.  Serious stress there.


Same here.  Glad I'm somewhere where I'm treated well & doing something rewarding.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: farkingismybusiness: [i.imgur.com image 475x720]

Oddly enough, a lot of human beings found the rat race soul-killing and did exactly this.

And are happier. Much happier now.

And since nobody gets off this rock alive, I think being happy while you're here is pretty much the goal of existence, after survival.


Jim Greco's "Jobs? Never!!" Film
Youtube qUzozVOhGBA
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We were told Thursday that our temporary telework assignment ends at the end of July, but that we are moving to a permanent telework stance at that point. The word we are getting is the office in charge of this (I work for state government) wants a minimum number of days in the office. My agency head said that's is unacceptable and wants us fully remote and only in the office when the need/want comes up. Since we are basically in the field we are hoping we can skirt that minimum. That said I know at least two people who can retire that will be staying on for a couple more years with the telework setup continuing. They had specifically planed to submit their retirement paper work if we were ordered back into the office full time.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I quit my job and went camping for about 6 months starting last summer. I'm on my second job since coming back, and I'm now making just about exactly double what I was before I bailed on society. Based on a sample size of one, I feel confident suggesting that plan could work just as well for everyone.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ifky: We were told Thursday that our temporary telework assignment ends at the end of July, but that we are moving to a permanent telework stance at that point. The word we are getting is the office in charge of this (I work for state government) wants a minimum number of days in the office. My agency head said that's is unacceptable and wants us fully remote and only in the office when the need/want comes up. Since we are basically in the field we are hoping we can skirt that minimum. That said I know at least two people who can retire that will be staying on for a couple more years with the telework setup continuing. They had specifically planed to submit their retirement paper work if we were ordered back into the office full time.


State govt here too.  We just got the "must come in at least one day a week" notification.  Have heard "telework is here to stay" for the past 14 months.  Hope they settle on hybrid and don't demand full time back.

I'm one of the few who hasn't saved money.  Husband has been unemployed since March 20.  Even with the extra unemployment last summer,  we're barely making it.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My brother retired rather suddenly.
 
