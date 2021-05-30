 Skip to content
(Fox2 Detroit)   Black woman talks "too loud" while walking down a sidewalk. Click to find out what happens next   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
57
57 Comments     (+0 »)
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The woman, who called the police, had just moved to the neighborhood within a couple of weeks ago and is white. Robinson said she was targeted because she is Black.

Completely normal behavior to call the police on your new neighbor, less than a month after moving to a new neighborhood, for the crime of *checks article* talking on the phone too loud outside.

Save yourself and everyone else some grief, lady, and just resell that house right now. It will absolutely not be smooth sailing from here on out.

And I hope the cop who issued that ticket steps in dogshiat everyday for the next three years.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lemme guess. It was that Diamond Robinson again.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ImOscar: Completely normal behavior to call the police on your new neighbor, less than a month after moving to a new neighborhood, for the crime of *checks article* talking on the phone too loud outside.


From the link within the article: "She said the neighbor approached her first and asked her to quiet down. "And I said, 'Get out of my face,' and I proceeded to walk past her. She is saying whatever she is saying,  three minutes later, Eastpointe police pulls up," Robinson said."

Yeah, she sounds like a wonderful neighbor to have.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ImOscar: It will absolutely not be smooth sailing from here on out.


We can hope.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great. Can I call the cops on these assholes in my neighborhood who drive around gunning their stupid-ass loud motorcycles blasting music? What about the assholes who detonate small bombs and make us jump 10' at 11pm at night?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Noise ordinances exists to manage people who make too much noise like cars with loud speaker systems, PA systems, parties running late into the night, etc.

We use Huntsville's to reign in the forced birth protestors who harass patients, escorts and staff at the Alabama Women's Center. The religious zealots even filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the city's noise rules denied the pro-lifers' freedom of speech. The federal judges ruled against the protestors as their right of free speech does not mean people inside the clinic have to hear their protests from the sidewalk over ambient noise from traffic.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Great. Can I call the cops on these assholes in my neighborhood who drive around gunning their stupid-ass loud motorcycles blasting music? What about the assholes who detonate small bombs and make us jump 10' at 11pm at night?


Yes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother does not have an indoor voice and there are times visiting her where I wonder if the neighbors have to put on ear muffs
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb here to suggest that she wasn't calmly discussing the weather on the phone but cursing and swearing at the top of her lungs.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: make me some tea: Great. Can I call the cops on these assholes in my neighborhood who drive around gunning their stupid-ass loud motorcycles blasting music? What about the assholes who detonate small bombs and make us jump 10' at 11pm at night?

Yes.


Yeah we've tried that. The cops tell us they will take a report but they ain't doing shiat otherwise about it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Speaking as a fellow loud talker, I hope she beats the ticket.
 
hej
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Great. Can I call the cops on these assholes in my neighborhood who drive around gunning their stupid-ass loud motorcycles blasting music? What about the assholes who detonate small bombs and make us jump 10' at 11pm at night?


Yes.
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"We can sit here all day and we can chant, we can riot, and we can do all of those things (but) that is not going to make a change if you don't speak up at that time, at that moment."

Just do it quieter
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Be quiet! This is not a movie theater!"
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: ImOscar: Completely normal behavior to call the police on your new neighbor, less than a month after moving to a new neighborhood, for the crime of *checks article* talking on the phone too loud outside.

From the link within the article: "She said the neighbor approached her first and asked her to quiet down. "And I said, 'Get out of my face,' and I proceeded to walk past her. She is saying whatever she is saying,  three minutes later, Eastpointe police pulls up," Robinson said."

Yeah, she sounds like a wonderful neighbor to have.


I was so close to giving you a smart, and then I saw who you are and now I'm almost certain you're talking about the racist neighbor who called the cops.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: CruiserTwelve: ImOscar: Completely normal behavior to call the police on your new neighbor, less than a month after moving to a new neighborhood, for the crime of *checks article* talking on the phone too loud outside.

From the link within the article: "She said the neighbor approached her first and asked her to quiet down. "And I said, 'Get out of my face,' and I proceeded to walk past her. She is saying whatever she is saying,  three minutes later, Eastpointe police pulls up," Robinson said."

Yeah, she sounds like a wonderful neighbor to have.

I was so close to giving you a smart, and then I saw who you are and now I'm almost certain you're talking about the racist neighbor who called the cops.


*not talking about

Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Black woman talks "too loud" while walking down a sidewalk. Click to find out what happens next"


"Black woman talks too loud", or "Annoyingly loud woman continuously disturbs the peace"?

/Just because someone is part of an ethnic minority doesn't mean they can't be a nasty piece of work as well.
//Playing the race card doesn't trump everything else
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Great. Can I call the cops on these assholes in my neighborhood who drive around gunning their stupid-ass loud motorcycles blasting music? What about the assholes who detonate small bombs and make us jump 10' at 11pm at night?


Buddy, forget the cops. You need to call the ATF....
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you didn't learn the difference between inside voice and outside voice when you were a kid, I have no sympathy.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I was so close to giving you a smart, and then I saw who you are and now I'm almost certain you're talking about the racist neighbor who called the cops.


There's a racist in the article, but I don't think it is who you think it is.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImOscar: The woman, who called the police, had just moved to the neighborhood within a couple of weeks ago and is white. Robinson said she was targeted because she is Black.

Completely normal behavior to call the police on your new neighbor, less than a month after moving to a new neighborhood, for the crime of *checks article* talking on the phone too loud outside.

Save yourself and everyone else some grief, lady, and just resell that house right now. It will absolutely not be smooth sailing from here on out.

And I hope the cop who issued that ticket steps in dogshiat everyday for the next three years.


I think you have it backward.  The lady on the phone is the long time resident, the Karen that called is the new one
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I am displeased with someone, I strip them of weapons and armor, and send them into the wasteland.  When they fall, I select 'remove,' instead of reviving them.

I blame you for all that murder, Fallout Shelter!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: make me some tea: Great. Can I call the cops on these assholes in my neighborhood who drive around gunning their stupid-ass loud motorcycles blasting music? What about the assholes who detonate small bombs and make us jump 10' at 11pm at night?

Buddy, forget the cops. You need to call the ATF....


The ATF is probably just a bit too busy to worry about some cherry bombs.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Great. Can I call the cops on these assholes in my neighborhood who drive around gunning their stupid-ass loud motorcycles blasting music? What about the assholes who detonate small bombs and make us jump 10' at 11pm at night?


yes. actually you can   a lot cities have noise ordinances with "quiet hours".

I was in a band, ask me how I know.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Great. Can I call the cops on these assholes in my neighborhood who drive around gunning their stupid-ass loud motorcycles blasting music? What about the assholes who detonate small bombs and make us jump 10' at 11pm at night?


Yes but due to the current climate of law enforcement I guess you have to be in select areas for them to do anything.  In California the cops don't do shiat anymore, just call back when the bodies are ready to be collected.  Everyone of late is modifying their exhaust to loud and obnoxious levels, they'll tell you to take it to civil court.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh FFS, it's a public sidewalk. I work in a library, we don't farking fine people for talking too loud in there! She's outdoors and getting fined for "talking too loudly," aka fined for being black.

/she should get a lawyer and sue that neighbor and the PD for the expenses of fighting the ticket
//and any judge who would uphold the fine should be thrown off the bench
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
yeah save that shiat for the movie theater, lady!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Herr Morgenstern: I was so close to giving you a smart, and then I saw who you are and now I'm almost certain you're talking about the racist neighbor who called the cops.

There's a racist in the article, but I don't think it is who you think it is.


Well, thanks for opening your mouth and removing all doubt.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Noise ordinances exists to manage people who make too much noise like cars with loud speaker systems, PA systems, parties running late into the night, etc.

We use Huntsville's to reign in the forced birth protestors who harass patients, escorts and staff at the Alabama Women's Center. The religious zealots even filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the city's noise rules denied the pro-lifers' freedom of speech. The federal judges ruled against the protestors as their right of free speech does not mean people inside the clinic have to hear their protests from the sidewalk over ambient noise from traffic.


Ordinance here: Eastpointe ordinance

Expressly lists a bunch of really loud things as prohibited. Unless this lady was talking at Honda Civic goatse-exhaust volume, I'd feel pretty good about her chances in court.

/but then she is black, so maybe not.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Speaking as a fellow loud talker, I hope she beats the ticket.


remind me never to go to a movie theater, play, or any other event where you are not supposed to be the center of attention.
 
culebra
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm just amazed the cops showed up for a noise complaint. I wonder what the big rush was.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: make me some tea: Great. Can I call the cops on these assholes in my neighborhood who drive around gunning their stupid-ass loud motorcycles blasting music? What about the assholes who detonate small bombs and make us jump 10' at 11pm at night?

Yes.


Typically there are specific rules on what does and doesn't qualify.  "Loud music" within a certain amount, even if obnoxious, may be permitted until 10pm.  Usually the ordinances or laws specify a specific dB level and police don't typically have stuff like that on hand and have to use their judgement.  Typically that's where a warning comes in and if they have to keep coming back citations are issued
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Speaking as a fellow loud talker, I hope she beats the ticket.


anywhere near you that is
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I used to watch boxing matches on TV where a megaphone mouth woman was so loud that she drowned out the announcers. I finally just turned on closed captioning and muted the volume. This went on for a long time and she sure as hell disturbed my peace. I think she finally got banned from the matches or someone sitting beside her cut her throat, because she just disappeared.  Not that it makes a difference, but she was black too. Being a loud pain in the ass knows no color.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bingethinker: If you didn't learn the difference between inside voice and outside voice when you were a kid, I have no sympathy.


She WAS outside
 
stevecore
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ImOscar: The woman, who called the police, had just moved to the neighborhood within a couple of weeks ago and is white. Robinson said she was targeted because she is Black.

Completely normal behavior to call the police on your new neighbor, less than a month after moving to a new neighborhood, for the crime of *checks article* talking on the phone too loud outside.

Save yourself and everyone else some grief, lady, and just resell that house right now. It will absolutely not be smooth sailing from here on out.

And I hope the cop who issued that ticket steps in dogshiat everyday for the next three years.


When I'm white and just move into a neighborhood I demand no uppidy and boom boom music. Is that too much to ask?  Forgot to say "I'm not racist but..."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What do you know? You can be a Karen and be black.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is more stupidity than I was ready for today.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have some loud outside phone neighbors, one is usually talking to someone about her church, someone's kid or her celibacy. Don't really need to hear any of that.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I live in a fairly rural part of Florida (Lake Suzy). People out here own acres of property and turn it into shooting ranges. I tend to hear gunshots in the distance from time to time.  Should I call the cops on them?  I'm guessing that's a completely different skin color situation.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

grokca: I'm going to go out on a limb here to suggest that she wasn't calmly discussing the weather on the phone but cursing and swearing at the top of her lungs.


Cursing is protected by the 1st amendment where as threats directed at an individual or "fire"/theater are not.

I guess I'm more impressed by "how loud was she really"?  Because if she was ear numbing loud while I'm inside the building then that is truly impressive.  If she was just loud and everyone can hear her business (and she obviously didn't care) then I don't see an issue there.

If she was animated and worked up, I'd rather the police had just approached her, make sure she's alright and ask her to keep it down a bit.  If she was biligerent maybe that's a different story but seems like both her and her neighbor should be better toward one another because while Karen shouldn't worry about other people, this lady could have handled that interaction differently too.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was she holding the phone to her mouth like a slice of pizza and using the speaker phone? That is typically what we see. Just use it like a regular phone or get a bluetooth earpiece. No one wants to hear your business.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was predicting a cop shot her, so I was pleasantly surprised.

But not by much.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

make me some tea: AirForceVet: make me some tea: Great. Can I call the cops on these assholes in my neighborhood who drive around gunning their stupid-ass loud motorcycles blasting music? What about the assholes who detonate small bombs and make us jump 10' at 11pm at night?

Yes.

Yeah we've tried that. The cops tell us they will take a report but they ain't doing shiat otherwise about it.


Someone recently sued their neighbor for this and will probably win but the guy is a complete dumbass and in addition to doing this all the time he also recorded his bad behavior and posted to YouTube.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

madpeanut: ImOscar: The woman, who called the police, had just moved to the neighborhood within a couple of weeks ago and is white. Robinson said she was targeted because she is Black.

Completely normal behavior to call the police on your new neighbor, less than a month after moving to a new neighborhood, for the crime of *checks article* talking on the phone too loud outside.

Save yourself and everyone else some grief, lady, and just resell that house right now. It will absolutely not be smooth sailing from here on out.

And I hope the cop who issued that ticket steps in dogshiat everyday for the next three years.

I think you have it backward.  The lady on the phone is the long time resident, the Karen that called is the new one


yeah and the woman who complained could hear the woman talking from inside her house.

those who feel the need to talk loudly all the time are AWs who didn't get enough attention when they were kids.

/or are going deaf and need hearing aids.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Excelsior: "Black woman talks "too loud" while walking down a sidewalk. Click to find out what happens next"


"Black woman talks too loud", or "Annoyingly loud woman continuously disturbs the peace"?

/Just because someone is part of an ethnic minority doesn't mean they can't be a nasty piece of work as well.
//Playing the race card doesn't trump everything else


It does right now or did you not get the memos over the last year?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dear law enforcement agents of the Fruited Plain:

This is why black people don't like you.

If you have time to humour Karen, you have time to catch real criminals. Starting with your brother in blue who take bribes to cover for the crooks.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

desertgeek: Oh FFS, it's a public sidewalk. I work in a library, we don't farking fine people for talking too loud in there! She's outdoors and getting fined for "talking too loudly," aka fined for being black.

/she should get a lawyer and sue that neighbor and the PD for the expenses of fighting the ticket
//and any judge who would uphold the fine should be thrown off the bench


so what would you do if someone in your library was talking loud enough to be heard outside your library?

does skin color make a difference when it cones to permissible volume level?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

madpeanut: Typically that's where a warning comes in and if they have to keep coming back citations are issued


Typically, however since she didn't bow to their authority they jumped right to the ticket.

"Based on Ms. Robinson's responses, the officers believed that the disorderly behavior would continue when they left," the police statement said. "The officers opted to use the least intrusive resolution for the situation by issuing a civil infraction citation rather than misdemeanor violations and/or arrest."

Frankly I'm surprised they didn't arrest her, given their swift response to a bullshiat call.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: make me some tea: Great. Can I call the cops on these assholes in my neighborhood who drive around gunning their stupid-ass loud motorcycles blasting music? What about the assholes who detonate small bombs and make us jump 10' at 11pm at night?

Buddy, forget the cops. You need to call the ATF....


I think they mean fireworks.  Just like those idiots who post on the ring app "did you hear those gun shots?"  Yes dumbass, we live in a war zone and hear gunshots all the time, it couldn't possibly be the neighbor 4 doors down lighting fireworks (legal or not), especially around this time of year and for a good 2-3 weeks after the 4th of July
 
