 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Thieves make millions off library heist. Book it, done   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
17
    More: Awkward, Theft, Library, Auction, Oxyrhynchus, National archives, National Archives and Records Administration, Papyrus, National Archive of Mexico  
•       •       •

594 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2021 at 3:50 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This was such an interesting case. "On other occasions it is emboldened experts, like East Coast map dealer Edward Forbes Smiley, who are to blame. Smiley sold his wares privately and was only discovered when a quick-thinking librarian found an X-Acto blade on the floor of the Beinecke, Yale University's rare book and manuscript library. He was caught with seven maps on him, including a 500-year-old example worth more than $150,000. After Smalley was arrested, five other prestigious libraries realized that they had been robbed of nearly $3 million worth of maps. Smiley served 42 months and was released in January 2010."

My now-ex-wife works there and was there when this happened. She did not find the xacto knife, but this was dinner conversation for a long time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Audi bond illustrated book of birds is another one. That thing is worth a fortune. The library I volunteered at had two sets.

8-12 mil at last auction, PTON more now.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theteacher: This was such an interesting case. "On other occasions it is emboldened experts, like East Coast map dealer Edward Forbes Smiley, who are to blame. Smiley sold his wares privately and was only discovered when a quick-thinking librarian found an X-Acto blade on the floor of the Beinecke, Yale University's rare book and manuscript library. He was caught with seven maps on him, including a 500-year-old example worth more than $150,000. After Smalley was arrested, five other prestigious libraries realized that they had been robbed of nearly $3 million worth of maps. Smiley served 42 months and was released in January 2010."

My now-ex-wife works there and was there when this happened. She did not find the xacto knife, but this was dinner conversation for a long time.
[Fark user image image 238x180]


The guy who stole from the Carnegie Library in Pittsburgh (also in the link) should have gotten a much harsher sentence. Actual jail time is more of a deterrent, perhaps. OTOH we're talking millions of dollars, so maybe not.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UHF Conan The Librarian
Youtube mZHoHaAYHq8
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Throw the umm ... the ... uuuuuhhh ...

Never mind.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He got caught in the map room, having forgotten to take back one Kadam to honor the Hebrew God
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I've learned on thin in my dating experiences, it's this. Don't. Piss. Off. Librarians. They have the tools to mess you up.

If you're in the New York City area, make an appointment at the rare book section of the public library in Manhattan. There are some Chaucer and Simone DeBeauvoir first editions that have the scent of history. Don't tell them I sent you. You'll be kicked and spit upon.
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He should see the Library Poleethman
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Librarians are so secret action heros.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Interesting and funny, at least to me. After I had worked at the college library a while, I made a list of eight procedures to steal a book using the current checkout system. All I had to do was talk to my top boss for a little while and explain how they worked. They started figuring out some better security.

Before that, the library management had put 2+2 together and realized that some books were missing, and they had all been checked out at one time or another by the same person. A couple of them (not wanting to involve the police) went to her residence and she let them in. Piles of the missing books were all over her house.

But the big money is in stealing the books, maps, drawings, plates, etc. in the books that are not allowed to circulate. I ran across a few of them in my job, which was essentially being a "book detective." I once went to a branch library to look for missing/lost/miscatalogued/misfiled books, and when I identified myself myself to the branch librarian, she had heard of me, and that's what she called me.

There was a book of original prints by Joan Miró that had been mutilated in the way the article describes. The people who do this don't seem to understand that no matter how nice the artwork, it must have a provenance and "I stole it" is not acceptable to most people. Unfortunately, not all people.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Came in for Bookman, now I'm happy
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Interesting and funny, at least to me. After I had worked at the college library a while, I made a list of eight procedures to steal a book using the current checkout system. All I had to do was talk to my top boss for a little while and explain how they worked. They started figuring out some better security.

Before that, the library management had put 2+2 together and realized that some books were missing, and they had all been checked out at one time or another by the same person. A couple of them (not wanting to involve the police) went to her residence and she let them in. Piles of the missing books were all over her house.

But the big money is in stealing the books, maps, drawings, plates, etc. in the books that are not allowed to circulate. I ran across a few of them in my job, which was essentially being a "book detective." I once went to a branch library to look for missing/lost/miscatalogued/misfiled books, and when I identified myself myself to the branch librarian, she had heard of me, and that's what she called me.

There was a book of original prints by Joan Miró that had been mutilated in the way the article describes. The people who do this don't seem to understand that no matter how nice the artwork, it must have a provenance and "I stole it" is not acceptable to most people. Unfortunately, not all people.


Rich and unscrupulous art collectors can be quite aware that works are stolen. A lack of proper provenance will dissuade a lot of buyers, but not all of them.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrparks: Librarians are so secret action heros.


Yes they are.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is nothing compared to the guy who stole 1.4 billion dollar worth of art from museums and never sold anything, he just stole em because he loved the art.

The Secrets of the World's Greatest Art Thief
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.