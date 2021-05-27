 Skip to content
(NYPost)   On top of COVID, Australia has also been dealing with a cannibal mouse epidemic. Because it is Australia, things are going to get worse as it soon will add snake plague to the list   (nypost.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But it's Australia. They have koala bears. They're cute and cuddly and .....OH fark, ONE JUST ATE MY SISTER!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody has to eat all those mice
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While on a "business trip" to Wake Island, I found it had mice all over the place, along with land crabs. You couldn't avoid running some over when driving vehicles or riding bikes on the roads.

You would also see other mice eating the freshly crushed mice within minutes before the crabs did.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Australian farmers should tame the sneks so they eat all the rats...
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as cannibal moose the first time.

/confused
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: While on a "business trip" to Wake Island, I found it had mice all over the place, along with land crabs. You couldn't avoid running some over when driving vehicles or riding bikes on the roads.

You would also see other mice eating the freshly crushed mice within minutes before the crabs did.

You would also see other mice eating the freshly crushed mice within minutes before the crabs did.


Midway has a massive albatross population. Google Earth somehow got permission to go there and do the street view thing.

/ fun fact: on Midway lives a 70 year old albatross named Wisdom who still has the occasional chick
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Paging MattytheMouse to the white courtesy phone.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, also, stop green lighting the NY Post.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Australian Mouse Pandemic is the name of my new Kangaroo copy band.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody has to eat all those mice


Time to open up those chinese buffets again.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"The hordes of cannibalistic, fire-starting mice"

Few times have I heard something this badass.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The snakes will eat the mice. They just need to bring in some gorillas. I don't know how they get rid of the gorrilas though
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I bet those mice get a good price when they buy veal at Whole Foods.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not clicking a post link to find out, but isnt mice eating other mice a self correcting proble.?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who ya gonna call?

Zombie kittens!
MEOW
Youtube QNwCojCJ3-Q
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody has to eat all those mice


myliveactiondisneyproject.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I use several mouse lines for my research... The newborn mice taste like pink starburst I think given how often they get eaten.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Paging MattytheMouse to the white courtesy phone.


I have a vore picture... but it's too NSFW to post here lol
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: grumpfuff: Paging MattytheMouse to the white courtesy phone.

I have a vore picture... but it's too NSFW to post here lol


a vore pic huh. Just a single picture, and that's it, lol.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: AirForceVet: While on a "business trip" to Wake Island, I found it had mice all over the place, along with land crabs. You couldn't avoid running some over when driving vehicles or riding bikes on the roads.

You would also see other mice eating the freshly crushed mice within minutes before the crabs did.

Midway has a massive albatross population. Google Earth somehow got permission to go there and do the street view thing.

/ fun fact: on Midway lives a 70 year old albatross named Wisdom who still has the occasional chick


I can see the problem. Once you have an ancient albatross, you can't do anything to get rid of it, or it'll just hang around your neck eternally and you'll be stuck riming at wedding guests.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: MattytheMouse: grumpfuff: Paging MattytheMouse to the white courtesy phone.

I have a vore picture... but it's too NSFW to post here lol

a vore pic huh. Just a single picture, and that's it, lol.


Yep. Just the one. Sorry to disappoint y'all!
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: grumpfuff: Paging MattytheMouse to the white courtesy phone.

I have a vore picture... but it's too NSFW to post here lol


I'm calling bullsh*t on...

nyan9mm: MattytheMouse: grumpfuff: Paging MattytheMouse to the white courtesy phone.

I have a vore picture... but it's too NSFW to post here lol

a vore pic huh. Just a single picture, and that's it, lol.


Yea, that.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ski9600: I read that as cannibal moose the first time.

/confused

/confused


That's next week.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: While on a "business trip" to Wake Island, I found it had mice all over the place, along with land crabs. You couldn't avoid running some over when driving vehicles or riding bikes on the roads.

You would also see other mice eating the freshly crushed mice within minutes before the crabs did.

You would also see other mice eating the freshly crushed mice within minutes before the crabs did.


So... are these crabs not delicious?  Why don't the locals just put them in buckets and sell them?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: MattytheMouse: grumpfuff: Paging MattytheMouse to the white courtesy phone.

I have a vore picture... but it's too NSFW to post here lol

I'm calling bullsh*t on...

nyan9mm: MattytheMouse: grumpfuff: Paging MattytheMouse to the white courtesy phone.

I have a vore picture... but it's too NSFW to post here lol

a vore pic huh. Just a single picture, and that's it, lol.

Yea, that.


Fine! Here's the picture with all the boobs butts and dicks edited out of y'all don't believe me! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: AirForceVet: While on a "business trip" to Wake Island, I found it had mice all over the place, along with land crabs. You couldn't avoid running some over when driving vehicles or riding bikes on the roads.

You would also see other mice eating the freshly crushed mice within minutes before the crabs did.

So... are these crabs not delicious?  Why don't the locals just put them in buckets and sell them?


Because land crabs are gross.

/
 
dyhchong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dealing with? Cannibal mice sounds like a self-solving problem.

Just push the one fat mouse at the end into the sea.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hordes of cannibalistic, fire-starting mice.

This is the most awesome sentence ever.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: rosekolodny: AirForceVet: While on a "business trip" to Wake Island, I found it had mice all over the place, along with land crabs. You couldn't avoid running some over when driving vehicles or riding bikes on the roads.

You would also see other mice eating the freshly crushed mice within minutes before the crabs did.

So... are these crabs not delicious?  Why don't the locals just put them in buckets and sell them?

Because land crabs are gross.

/


Bummer.
 
IDisME
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If it's more than one, isn't it meece?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didnt know there was a disney park in australia.

" you wear the ears or you get the Plague again"
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: cheap_thoughts: rosekolodny: AirForceVet: While on a "business trip" to Wake Island, I found it had mice all over the place, along with land crabs. You couldn't avoid running some over when driving vehicles or riding bikes on the roads.

You would also see other mice eating the freshly crushed mice within minutes before the crabs did.

So... are these crabs not delicious?  Why don't the locals just put them in buckets and sell them?

Because land crabs are gross.

/

Bummer.


It cut me off. Land crabs are foraging and so they may have eaten some gnarly plants. Their legs/claws might be ok.
 
