Illinois becomes first state to ban police lying during juvenile interrogations
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The courts in Massachusetts have done a lot to restrict interrogations in general. A man was suspected of arson with death resulting. Police told him confess, it's just manslaughter and you'll be out in no time. In fact, under the law as it then stood, the crime was first degree murder. His confession was tossed out. I think he ended up pleading to manslaughter after all.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does anyone really think this law is going to do anything?  It's already been sufficiently proven that law enforcement doesn't have to follow the law themselves, and only media influence results in any consequences at all; and those are usually temporary.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great. Now make it a requirement that all children need legal representation present to be interrogated.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kat09tails: Great. Now make it a requirement that all children need legal representation present to be interrogated.


I've seen making a murderer.

Competent legal representation
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lying only, or also any type of Deception?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That won't stop cops from lying because there won't be any consequences when they are caught lying.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lying to obtain false confessions from adults still a-ok in their book
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police shouldn't be allowed to lie at all, under any circumstances.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't talk to cops.  EVER!  Live by these words.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Police shouldn't be allowed to lie at all, under any circumstances.


Well, during interrogations, traffic stops, and home visits, yes, I agree. During stings and undercover operations, it kinda goes with the territory.

But as has been pointed out, nothing is going to stop them lying all the time, so this is a pointless gesture.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Police shouldn't be allowed to lie at all, under any circumstances.


That's just naïve.  Police shouldn't be allowed to lie about certain things, and should never be allowed to lie in court, or in a report, but if I am investigating the Ku Klux Klan undercover, I am going to have to lie at some point and say that I think Trump is the greatest president ever, in order to fit in.

The real issue is the crimes we are using police techniques to investigate, and the laws we are having them enforce.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with these guys? I went back to government work and met with a contracted investigator doing the clearance work, retired cops. He starts telling me how I was fired form some place or other and demands I explain that. I had to got do a bunch of legwork to check company records to learn no such thing had had been documented which figures since didn't happen. farking asshole.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: Great. Now make it a requirement that all children need legal representation present to be interrogated.


...I mean, this isn't a thing already? What the hell?!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Police shouldn't be allowed to lie at all, under any circumstances.


hahaha
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it still okay for judges to make sweetheart deals with for-profit JD facilities and prisons?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Lying to obtain false confessions from adults still a-ok in their book


Yes, and apparently according to this law. There was a time when you could lie to the cops, but they made that illegal. Reciprocity has been needed for years.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want a lawyer."  Words to live by.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is why there's a right to remain silent, as well as a court system requiring cops to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sure, cops can read juveniles their rights at the time of arrest, but that doesn't necessarily make an impressionable yout less likely to be coerced into a false confession.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's something that actually happens in real life? How is this not mental and emotional abuse of a minor?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The people saying this won't make any difference or that it's pointless aren't very observant or smart.

Times are changing and accountability is at the forefront of it. Since the BLM movement over the George Floyd murder we've seen almost two dozen police officers charged with murder, including three three days ago. That's unprecedented.

BLM brought global awareness to a huge problem and when people started looking into police and their actions they found a mountain of other problems. We've seen changes we haven't seen in decades and some never before, the movement is huge and it's only begun.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Police shouldn't be allowed to lie at all, under any circumstances.


Of course they should be able to lie unless under oath.  All those undercover cops should be thrown in jail for all their lies!!!!  Jiminy Christmas.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Kat09tails: Great. Now make it a requirement that all children need legal representation present to be interrogated.

...I mean, this isn't a thing already? What the hell?!


You'd think that, wouldn't you.
 
orbister
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Great. Now make it a requirement that all children need legal representation present to be interrogated.


They don't already? Bloody hell. As a matter of interest, are all interviews recorded?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Lsherm: Police shouldn't be allowed to lie at all, under any circumstances.

That's just naïve.  Police shouldn't be allowed to lie about certain things, and should never be allowed to lie in court, or in a report, but if I am investigating the Ku Klux Klan undercover, I am going to have to lie at some point and say that I think Trump is the greatest president ever, in order to fit in.

The real issue is the crimes we are using police techniques to investigate, and the laws we are having them enforce.


No. Law enforcement should not be able to, for example, buddy up to you and talk you into a terror attack and then bust you for buying devices/weapons from them.
No. That should be illegal.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The fact that we even needed to pass such a law in order to stop the pigs from doing that is depressing.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whose version of the truth will be the reference point?

/whose truth is your truth?
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Police shouldn't be allowed to lie at all, under any circumstances.


It seems like your friends think you did it. I could go much better for you if you just tell the truth.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: This is why there's a right to remain silent, as well as a court system requiring cops to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sure, cops can read juveniles their rights at the time of arrest, but that doesn't necessarily make an impressionable yout less likely to be coerced into a false confession.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The best thing is that you say "cops should never lie" and a ton of people throw up undercover work. Undercover is a small part of what police do. If you aren't actively involved in infiltrating criminal gangs, you don't carry a badge, you aren't arresting people and your testimony is the probable cause for warrants, and that is pretty much it.

If you carry a badge, don't lie and don't misrepresent.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They'll do it anyway.
 
minorshan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

potierrh: Does anyone really think this law is going to do anything?  It's already been sufficiently proven that law enforcement doesn't have to follow the law themselves, and only media influence results in any consequences at all; and those are usually temporary.


Given all legit interrogation and confessions are on video now, it at least lets someone enter evidence of a crime when they appeal.

It should be extended to everyone, no matter their age, and across all 50 states.

That I even live in a reality where I have to say that disgusts me.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Lying to obtain false confessions from adults still a-ok in their book


Yeah, I hate this. There is no good justification. "Well the cops might not be able to catch bad guys if they can't lie to them!" If they need to lie to catch someone, maybe they don't deserve to catch them. Do your job better, pigs.
 
