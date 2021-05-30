 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?   (q13fox.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People like that are why we can't have nice things.
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was ferry wrong.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Praise be to Zardoz!
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pew: It was ferry wrong.


At least he didn't keel anybody.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: Pew: It was ferry wrong.

At least he didn't keel anybody.


With a drunk guy, a rifle, and that many cops?  The ship would have hit the fan.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: dukeblue219: Pew: It was ferry wrong.

At least he didn't keel anybody.

With a drunk guy, a rifle, and that many cops?  The ship would have hit the fan.


Meh. 10 cops, one drunk moron? They would've mopped the deck with him.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you could legally get a domestic partnership with your gun in Washington State. How do we know the gun isn't his wife?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't kill the ferry man, until he gets you to the other side.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I thought you could legally get a domestic partnership with your gun in Washington State. How do we know the gun isn't his wife?


You're thinking of waifus. Raifus haven't made the ballot yet.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I thought you could legally get a domestic partnership with your gun in Washington State. How do we know the gun isn't his wife?


That's Eastern Washington where you can do that.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The captain held the vessel at the dock, while the man entered a restroom, Fortino said. About 10 troopers responded, and found the man's "AR-15 style weapon" was partly or fully concealed, Fortino said."

So, it was his gun, but he was also happy to see them!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skinink: "The captain held the vessel at the dock, while the man entered a restroom, Fortino said. About 10 troopers responded, and found the man's "AR-15 style weapon" was partly or fully concealed, Fortino said."

So, it was his gun, but he was also happy to see them!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
