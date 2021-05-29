 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Euro Weekly News)   Disaster in Spanish port as a giant game of Buckaroo with a cargo ship goes wrong. Two missing   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Ship, rescue operation, Missing person, Cargo, Cargo Ship, search operation, Person, Spanish people  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2021 at 1:23 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems like the article author was lazy.

Where is the ship?General Cargo NAZMIYE ANA is currently located at WMED - Balearic Sea at position 39° 57' 59.58" N, 0° 1' 41.28" E as reported by MarineTraffic Terrestrial Automatic Identification System on 2021-05-28 18:29 UTC (1 day, 22 hours ago)Where is this vessel going to?The vessel is currently at port CASTELLON, ES after a voyage of 15 hours, 52 minutes originating from port BARCELONA, ES.What kind of ship is this?NAZMIYE ANA (IMO: 8516598) is a General Cargo that was built in 1986 (35 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of Panama.It's carrying capacity is 2085 t DWT and her current draught is reported to be 4.2 meters. Her length overall (LOA) is 79.02 meters and her width is 11.61 meters.Looks like the ship movements are slightly behind in being updated, reporting the port prior to where it capsized, but the expected next port is the location of the capsizing.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I love it when Fark farks my farking formatting.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
d2ycltig8jwwee.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This may be in poor taste, what with missing people, but I would LOVE to see a video of the cargo ship capsizing while at port. That's gotta be a helluva thing to see!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: This may be in poor taste, what with missing people, but I would LOVE to see a video of the cargo ship capsizing while at port. That's gotta be a helluva thing to see!


Guessing it hit the pier and caused the center of gravity to shift and over she goes.
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Marco

Fark user imageView Full Size


Polo
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
eldiadecordoba.esView Full Size


Should've nailed it to the perch.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Dumb-Ass-Monkey: This may be in poor taste, what with missing people, but I would LOVE to see a video of the cargo ship capsizing while at port. That's gotta be a helluva thing to see!

Guessing it hit the pier and caused the center of gravity to shift and over she goes.


Whoever was the loadmaster farked up, it capsized while loading containers. It has to be done so as to not put too much weight on one side or the other. Fark that up and you can roll the ship. Unloading is the same deal. The ships are also stabilized by shifting ballast water from tank to tank on the ship, someone could have farked that up as well.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: This may be in poor taste, what with missing people, but I would LOVE to see a video of the cargo ship capsizing while at port. That's gotta be a helluva thing to see!


https://youtu.be/-qdVzd5LuJY

Original Ports of Call for Amiga.

The game got pissed if you didn't manually park your ship, and visit your office.

The port workers in various harbours would constantly go on strike, if you didn't park your ship manually, so the player learned that it was quicker just to crash their ship.

Yeah. There was a consequence. *blub* *blub*.

It has been remade for Android.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.