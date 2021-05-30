 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   California principal forgets Festivus is in December   (yahoo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They gave him the boot but let him return to speak? I smell fail...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grievances or not, he tried to make an event that was not about him about him.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Grievances or not, he tried to make an event that was not about him about him.


Hope he's gifted some TF
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: They gave him the boot but let him return to speak? I smell fail...


That sounds better than the speech given at my youngest's graduation.  It was given by the soon to be retiring school board President and she spent 45 minutes bragging about how great she was.  Never was the Chappelle wrap it up box more needed.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When USA Today calls something controversial, you know white bread bakers are covering their eyes and ears.

Two unidentified men "walking" a Japanese surnamed principal off the field after a speech, with no content given, during the most trying year for any educator or student, is quite a picture.    I know people whose parents were in camps in Germany and California.
 
GiantPeon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Escorted off before he had a wrestling match?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: When USA Today calls something controversial, you know white bread bakers are covering their eyes and ears.

Two unidentified men "walking" a Japanese surnamed principal off the field after a speech, with no content given, during the most trying year for any educator or student, is quite a picture.    I know people whose parents were in camps in Germany and California.


Hey don't forget Utah. We're very proud of our concentration camp. Come visit, don't forget to stop at the gift shop
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really needed to add a lot more to that story. Why was he ousted? Why was were people waiting to escort him out? Who were they? Bums from off the street?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Grievances or not, he tried to make an event that was not about him about him.


I totally agree.

But if there is a silver lining to this, it is that his speech was more entertaining than the usual boring speeches that are given at graduations.

When I graduated from high school, our principal one again proved how much of a tool he was during his address to the class of 1997.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: They really needed to add a lot more to that story. Why was he ousted? Why was were people waiting to escort him out? Who were they? Bums from off the street?


They were hired goons.

Hired Goons?
Youtube FsUuhW7WbIg
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
activisthistory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: edmo: They gave him the boot but let him return to speak? I smell fail...

That sounds better than the speech given at my youngest's graduation.  It was given by the soon to be retiring school board President and she spent 45 minutes bragging about how great she was.  Never was the Chappelle wrap it up box more needed.


The class after mine had an amusing speech by some old lady from the school board.  The majority of her speech involved a comparison between graduating from high school and her dog graduating from obedience school.

Some friends of mine were there, and when she finished, the students sarcastically cheered and applauded.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Grievances or not, he tried to make an event that was not about him about him.

Hope he's gifted some TF


New keyboard.  You owe me one.

/'cause it's true
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds nothing like the speech at my graduation.  If I can remember even one thing about it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Eightballjacket: edmo: They gave him the boot but let him return to speak? I smell fail...

That sounds better than the speech given at my youngest's graduation.  It was given by the soon to be retiring school board President and she spent 45 minutes bragging about how great she was.  Never was the Chappelle wrap it up box more needed.

The class after mine had an amusing speech by some old lady from the school board.  The majority of her speech involved a comparison between graduating from high school and her dog graduating from obedience school.

Some friends of mine were there, and when she finished, the students sarcastically cheered and applauded.


At least the old lady's speech sounds apt.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Sounds nothing like the speech at my graduation.  If I can remember even one thing about it.


I remember I was under the bleachers with your Mom and we heard some mumbling and got busy, busy
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Billy Liar: Sounds nothing like the speech at my graduation.  If I can remember even one thing about it.

I remember I was under the bleachers with your Mom and we heard some mumbling and got busy, busy


You could have at least clapped when they read my name.  Nobody else did.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFANo reason has been given for his dismissal.

Okay, I admit that we don't know why he was fired...


Also FTFA:"I was kicked out for one reason that I truly love you and this community," Nakamura said.

But I'm going to go out on a limb and say that it wasn't this.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: They really needed to add a lot more to that story. Why was he ousted? Why was were people waiting to escort him out? Who were they? Bums from off the street?


They were from the Free Thought Censorship Bureau.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: The_Sponge: Eightballjacket: edmo: They gave him the boot but let him return to speak? I smell fail...

That sounds better than the speech given at my youngest's graduation.  It was given by the soon to be retiring school board President and she spent 45 minutes bragging about how great she was.  Never was the Chappelle wrap it up box more needed.

The class after mine had an amusing speech by some old lady from the school board.  The majority of her speech involved a comparison between graduating from high school and her dog graduating from obedience school.

Some friends of mine were there, and when she finished, the students sarcastically cheered and applauded.

At least the old lady's speech sounds apt.


True.

Amusingly enough, someone had transcribed her speech into a Word document, and It was quickly emailed to a lot of graduates from that class.

A friend showed it to me, and holy shiat...I wish I had been there in person
 
