 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   Distrust between law enforcement agencies results in some constitutional sheriffing   (twincities.com) divider line
29
    More: Murica, Police, Constable, city police department, Minnesota county sheriff, police chief, Sheriff, Lt. Kevin Randolph, Chief Taylor's actions  
•       •       •

1222 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2021 at 12:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriffs are the highest law in the land, why are you not arresting the other cops?
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohmygodwhothehellcares.jpg
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PawisBetlog: Ohmygodwhothehellcares.jpg


Yeah who cares about police corruption.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So pretty soon they will be shooting and arresting each other and leave everyone else alone?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
[letthemfight.jpg]
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Professional witness in a profession where lying is both legal and a fundamental part of the job, is surprised that another professional witness in the same profession would lie while being a professional witness for a legal proceeding.

All this over firing of an officer who basically wouldn't do their job. An officer failed to respond to assist with traffic accidents, refused to document calls after telling victims to talk to another department, etc ad nauseum and the only accountability imposed was firing, as no legal bar or standard of negligence exists for prosecuting such failures of duty.

Don't forget these things kids, the police are not your friends, Protect and Serve is a motto not a job desription or legal requirement, and the police will turn on your or their own in an instant, and don't ever count on them to do what you think is their job.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's so much shiat going on in this story. The only thing I'm really sure of is that I don't like anyone involved.

First cop apparently not coming out when requested as backup.
Second cop recording other cops complaining that first cop won't come out - but apparently only so he can cover first cop's ass.
Third cop who doesn't like second cop recording shiat that second cop would be required to document in some way regardless, apparently because it might end up with him or his crew looking bad.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We just dropped off this criminal outside of your building. Not our problem if he escapes your custody.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love sheriffs and their independence like deciding which laws they'll enforce and which they won't. That's why sheriffs deputies all have law degrees.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Sheriffs are the highest law in the land, why are you not arresting the other cops?


Technically they should be, but most of them are goobers and a lot of them are corrupt as hell, which was fundamental in them getting local GOP support to even run for the office.

The deputies themselves run the gambit from really fine police officers, to yokels who only have a badge because their cousin is sheriff.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You'd think that the police would be the ones most interested in getting rid of problem officers.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: I love sheriffs and their independence like deciding which laws they'll enforce and which they won't. That's why sheriffs deputies all have law degrees.


While I know many deputies that I rather like, I have never met an elected sheriff I did not loath.  But if you want to love weasels, it's a free country.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: edmo: I love sheriffs and their independence like deciding which laws they'll enforce and which they won't. That's why sheriffs deputies all have law degrees.

While I know many deputies that I rather like, I have never met an elected sheriff I did not loath.  But if you want to love weasels, it's a free country.


I think he was being sarcastic.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ninth Judicial District Judge Erik J. Askegaard submitted his ruling a month ago on Smith's defamation case in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd, dismissing it with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be brought back to court.

Never has there been a more misleadingly named city.
 
brilett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That sheriff sure ain't running down any criminals.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Blue pissing contests matter!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

groppet: So pretty soon they will be shooting and arresting each other and leave everyone else alone?


They did that in Austin decades ago.  Turns out the Sheriff had mandatory drug testing, the police didn't.  Guess who fired first.  Guess who wasn't wearing a uniform in their own yard and was helping a neighbor who was also cunningly dressed at plain citizen.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: There's so much shiat going on in this story. The only thing I'm really sure of is that I don't like anyone involved.

First cop apparently not coming out when requested as backup.
Second cop recording other cops complaining that first cop won't come out - but apparently only so he can cover first cop's ass.
Third cop who doesn't like second cop recording shiat that second cop would be required to document in some way regardless, apparently because it might end up with him or his crew looking bad.


Yeah it seems like a high drama small office feud.

If only there were some impartial authority that could be used to mediate disputes between officers and their supervisors.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You'd think that the police would be the ones most interested in getting rid of problem officers.


Then the would all be fired.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Bertuccio: There's so much shiat going on in this story. The only thing I'm really sure of is that I don't like anyone involved.

First cop apparently not coming out when requested as backup.
Second cop recording other cops complaining that first cop won't come out - but apparently only so he can cover first cop's ass.
Third cop who doesn't like second cop recording shiat that second cop would be required to document in some way regardless, apparently because it might end up with him or his crew looking bad.

Yeah it seems like a high drama small office feud.

If only there were some impartial authority that could be used to mediate disputes between officers and their supervisors.


There was. An arbitration board that reinstated first cop twice.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Alternative take: What might you be saying in private that you are worried would come out in public?

Do they not use the NY Times rule? (Don't say, write, or email anything you would be upset about if you saw it printed and attributed to you on the front page of the NY Times)

Why would your deputies be concerned about surreptitious recording? What are they doing that they or you worry about?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: groppet: So pretty soon they will be shooting and arresting each other and leave everyone else alone?

They did that in Austin decades ago.  Turns out the Sheriff had mandatory drug testing, the police didn't.  Guess who fired first.  Guess who wasn't wearing a uniform in their own yard and was helping a neighbor who was also cunningly dressed at plain citizen.


Okay I need some more details here.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Begoggle: PawisBetlog: Ohmygodwhothehellcares.jpg

Yeah who cares about police corruption.


ok, I must missed something in tfa.  I didn't see anything about corruption allegations, just a pissing match over territory.

who was corrupt, and what did they do?
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You'd think that the police would be the ones most interested in getting rid of problem officers.


It's not a problem. It's a feature.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Bertuccio: There's so much shiat going on in this story. The only thing I'm really sure of is that I don't like anyone involved.

First cop apparently not coming out when requested as backup.
Second cop recording other cops complaining that first cop won't come out - but apparently only so he can cover first cop's ass.
Third cop who doesn't like second cop recording shiat that second cop would be required to document in some way regardless, apparently because it might end up with him or his crew looking bad.

Yeah it seems like a high drama small office feud.

If only there were some impartial authority that could be used to mediate disputes between officers and their supervisors.


ftfa that's what did happen.

that doesn't mean the sheriff and the city police chief made up and are friends now.

/judge dismissed with prejudice.
//told them both to go home and sort their shiat out before actual laws are broken
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.