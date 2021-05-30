 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   When ya gotta go   (local10.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Crime, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Miami-Dade Police Department, Police, Assault, Miami Police Department, store clerk, NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE  
•       •       •

442 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2021 at 11:50 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While I have never pulled a gun on anyone, I HAVE peed behind buildings when not allowed to use a bathroom. I have seen enough videos of people shiatting in the aisles to know that this store is playing a dangerous game by keeping doors locked. Gas stations should be mandated to have open bathrooms for people, customers or not.

I've had to shiat on the side of the road because nothing was open...on a Sunday morning in the midwest. Not my proudest moment.

Yesterday while hiking I had to pee so many times that I didn't even have time to step off trail. I'm not going to let that stop me from losing weight...but it is embarrassing.
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Miami seems like a great place to stay away from.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
EVERYBODY POOP NOW!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you've reached to point of pulling a shootin' iron on some guy, why bother asking for permission?
Just let nature take it's course and relieve yourself wherever you happen to be.
It will bother people a lot less than you waving your pistola all around the place.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If Hamilton from Fast Times was clerking this shift, this story would have had a much different ending.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

theteacher: While I have never pulled a gun on anyone, I HAVE peed behind buildings when not allowed to use a bathroom. I have seen enough videos of people shiatting in the aisles to know that this store is playing a dangerous game by keeping doors locked. Gas stations should be mandated to have open bathrooms for people, customers or not.

I've had to shiat on the side of the road because nothing was open...on a Sunday morning in the midwest. Not my proudest moment.

Yesterday while hiking I had to pee so many times that I didn't even have time to step off trail. I'm not going to let that stop me from losing weight...but it is embarrassing.


I have gone in some sketchy bathrooms when desperation strikes. I am jealous of men because you can pee easily anywhere. As a woman I have to find a nasty toilet or find a good plant to hide behind.

Also, what is it with many bathrooms not keeping soap stocked? So many places seem to skimp on the soap. Probably means the bathroom has been cleaned once every few months.

The worst gas station restroom I went into was one that wouldn't lock and had a good foot long hole in the bottom of the door. If I wasn't going to explode I wouldn't have used it. Made me very nervous as a woman. There also wasn't any soap there. Hand sanitizer has been a staple in my purse since before Covid.
 
dave0821
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: If you've reached to point of pulling a shootin' iron on some guy, why bother asking for permission?
Just let nature take it's course and relieve yourself wherever you happen to be.
It will bother people a lot less than you waving your pistola all around the place.


What's the point of having a gun if you can't wave it around in everybody's face!!!
It's like you don't understand guns at all
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: EVERYBODY POOP NOW!


Now I'm hearing that song in my head with fart noises in place of the bass... thanks, I think?
 
redsquid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

theteacher: While I have never pulled a gun on anyone, I HAVE peed behind buildings when not allowed to use a bathroom. I have seen enough videos of people shiatting in the aisles to know that this store is playing a dangerous game by keeping doors locked. Gas stations should be mandated to have open bathrooms for people, customers or not.

I've had to shiat on the side of the road because nothing was open...on a Sunday morning in the midwest. Not my proudest moment.

Yesterday while hiking I had to pee so many times that I didn't even have time to step off trail. I'm not going to let that stop me from losing weight...but it is embarrassing.


Hmm... the name and the activity means I'll expect to see you in a headline soon enough...
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I desecrated a cemetery once because of lactose intolerance  (this was the time I figured it out) and an inability to find a bathroom fast enough.
.
So, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery please accept my heartfelt apologies for that little gift I left in the middle of the burial staff workroom in 1996. I really had to go.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The store employee told detectives that the man became belligerent when he was told he could not use the restrooms because they were locked. When the store employee asked him to leave, he pointed a gun and told the employee he was going to shoot, but then fled the scene.'


See, the 2nd Amendment is the solution to all sorts of problems.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: If you've reached to point of pulling a shootin' iron on some guy, why bother asking for permission?
Just let nature take it's course and relieve yourself wherever you happen to be.
It will bother people a lot less than you waving your pistola all around the place.


Someone might see his tiny dick.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CSB: traveling some back country road and had to pee like crazy. I see a gas station and stop. Sigh on the door says "Restrooms for PAYING customers only." Fine. Whateves.
I pee, and I'm on my way out the door when the man at the counter tells "Hey! Ain't you gonna buy something?" I say "No." He yells back "It costs money to flush that toilet, you know!" I turn around and smile and say "oh that's ok, I didn't flush!"

He didn't seemed the least bit  pleased with the fact that I saved him money.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.