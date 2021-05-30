 Skip to content
(Insider)   Probably could have made $1.6 million by telling her it was double secret probation   (insider.com) divider line
15
    More: Fail, Federal Bureau of Investigation, William Roy Stone, retired FBI agent, counts of wire fraud, Fraud, secret probation, part of a years-long scheme, count of false impersonation of a federal officer  
•       •       •

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline implies: agent, now former agent, defrauded someone for a lot of money.

Story: retiree who used to be an agent defrauded someone for a lot of money.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, it says right there in the article that he said he didn't do it.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

koder: Headline implies: agent, now former agent, defrauded someone for a lot of money.

Story: retiree who used to be an agent defrauded someone for a lot of money.


Unless the headline changed, it does NOT imply current agent, or any agent at all.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The end game was pretty bold.

I always joke around that I 'tricked' my wife into marrying me but this guy was literally trying to do that.

I mean, what a strange answer that common question " so... how did you two meet? ".
 
blasterz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: Headline implies: agent, now former agent, defrauded someone for a lot of money.

Story: retiree who used to be an agent defrauded someone for a lot of money.


That's yet another problem of the news convention of calling "criminal cop who got caught committing felonies while on duty and as a result got fired" a "former police officer", or "kiddie diddling pastor caught molesting children in full vestments" "former pastor". It's misleading and leads to ambiguity in parsing headlines about those who are truly former, not "former" in a "protect the image of an inherently criminal organization" sense.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was this woman up to some shady stuff were she felt it was easier to pay $800,000 rather than call a lawyer or the DA?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blasterz: koder: Headline implies: agent, now former agent, defrauded someone for a lot of money.

Story: retiree who used to be an agent defrauded someone for a lot of money.

That's yet another problem of the news convention of calling "criminal cop who got caught committing felonies while on duty and as a result got fired" a "former police officer", or "kiddie diddling pastor caught molesting children in full vestments" "former pastor". It's misleading and leads to ambiguity in parsing headlines about those who are truly former, not "former" in a "protect the image of an inherently criminal organization" sense.


According to the article, he first contacted the victim one month after he retired.  So he didn't get busted and then quit. He was actually even charged with impersonating law enforcement, which is another clue he was already ex law enforcement.
 
keldaria
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's stories like these which make me realize how many people out there have more money than common sense in their elder years.

It makes me look forward to seeing the stories that will come from Bezos and Musk when they get that old. You could probably scam them out of a few million just by saying their subscription to billionaire club of the month was expiring and needed renewal.
 
keldaria
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

keldaria: It's stories like these which make me realize how many people out there have more money than common sense in their elder years.

It makes me look forward to seeing the stories that will come from Bezos and Musk when they get that old. You could probably scam them out of a few million just by saying their subscription to billionaire club of the month was expiring and needed renewal.


Also, I'm mentioning those 2 because they could literally give billions away and not feel or have their families feel it. It goes without saying that scammer they prey on the elderly deserve a special place in hell
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Granbury TX is MAGA-central.

They have a BBQ festival every year celebrating a confederate general.

Also, CAPALERT.com is based there.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sucks to be the guy who pretended to be a judge right now.

You know guy #1 will give the cops your name any day now, and he probably only got paid $100 or so.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

keldaria: keldaria: It's stories like these which make me realize how many people out there have more money than common sense in their elder years.

It makes me look forward to seeing the stories that will come from Bezos and Musk when they get that old. You could probably scam them out of a few million just by saying their subscription to billionaire club of the month was expiring and needed renewal.

Also, I'm mentioning those 2 because they could literally give billions away and not feel or have their families feel it. It goes without saying that scammer they prey on the elderly deserve a special place in hell


What gets to me is how much a billion dollars really is.  I used to sit around, planning on spending my lottery winnings. Even after allowing for the most outlandish purchases and taking care of the needs of everyone that I care about, I could only seem to spend around $30 million, $40 if I wanted to.

Maybe I'm just low maintenance and not imaginative enough in my lifestyle, but still, I cannot see how any one family with a net worth of a Billion or more would miss a hundred million or so.

Scam away on Musk, Bezos, Zuck, and the rest of that crowd.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Something like this worked in Pennsylvania.  They even had a physical courtroom, fake of course, with bailiffs and judge.   There must be some courts than can locate away from city hall or the county courthouse.  The phone calls and fake documents are just run of the mill in comparison.

This is at the level of Mission Impossible in service of financial crime against vulnerable individuals.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: keldaria: keldaria: It's stories like these which make me realize how many people out there have more money than common sense in their elder years.

It makes me look forward to seeing the stories that will come from Bezos and Musk when they get that old. You could probably scam them out of a few million just by saying their subscription to billionaire club of the month was expiring and needed renewal.

Also, I'm mentioning those 2 because they could literally give billions away and not feel or have their families feel it. It goes without saying that scammer they prey on the elderly deserve a special place in hell

What gets to me is how much a billion dollars really is.  I used to sit around, planning on spending my lottery winnings. Even after allowing for the most outlandish purchases and taking care of the needs of everyone that I care about, I could only seem to spend around $30 million, $40 if I wanted to.

Maybe I'm just low maintenance and not imaginative enough in my lifestyle, but still, I cannot see how any one family with a net worth of a Billion or more would miss a hundred million or so.

Scam away on Musk, Bezos, Zuck, and the rest of that crowd.


think of it this way:
MOst people would be thrilled if they had a million dollars to their name at one time. .   That's abut 75% of what an average person makes in a lifetime.    If you had $10 million?  You'd probably never have to worry about a material want every again even if you never worked another day in your life.   $100 million?  You would feel rich beyond the dreams of avarice and actually struggle to spend that much in your lifetime.

One billion, is a thousand million dollars.  Jeff Bezos has 200,000 MILLION Dollars.  That more than the GDP of several whole countries
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He must have targeted her in the course of his duties while still an active agent, one month is pretty quick. They mentioned a psychiatrist, so she might be mentally ill, making her an easy mark. And/or dirty. Funny how none of the charges speak to what were most likely his actions before he retired. Gotta save that unsullied FBI rep I guess.
 
