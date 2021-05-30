 Skip to content
 
(NBC News) 2 dead, over 20 people injured in a mass shooting in Miami. Suspects are still at large.
    Miami-Dade County, Florida  
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the second shooting in the Miami area in less than 24 hours. And Texas is about to let anyone have a gun, licenses be damned. It's going to be a cruel summer, please be careful out there.

😔
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is insane.  I woke up yesterday to a shooting in Wynwood area of Miami. 1 dead, 6 shot in that one.  Then this morning, in Hialeah some assholes decide to jump out of a vehicle and randomly shoot into a concert crowd as they are leaving the concert.  2 dead, 20 or more injured.  Oh and the crazy farker who was hanging out of a car window shooting at another car managing to only hit bystanders at a casino on Thursday.   https://www.local10.com/news/local/2​02​1/05/28/more-video-clips-show-casino-m​iami-gunfight/

Both shootings just 20 farking minutes from my house.

Stop farking shooting each other
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*shrugs*

Thoughts and prayers etc, this is the country we want.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns still safe?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the guns aren't safe we can use more guns to protect them. We need more guns anyway to keep the 20 people safe, who had the poor graces not to do what the guns wanted in the first place. We need to jam their hospital roomsso full of guns and ammo that there is no room for medical equipment and a bed. They can sleep on a bed of guns, in the hospital. It's the only way to protect the guns.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: This is insane.  I woke up yesterday to a shooting in Wynwood area of Miami. 1 dead, 6 shot in that one.  Then this morning, in Hialeah some assholes decide to jump out of a vehicle and randomly shoot into a concert crowd as they are leaving the concert.  2 dead, 20 or more injured.  Oh and the crazy farker who was hanging out of a car window shooting at another car managing to only hit bystanders at a casino on Thursday.   https://www.local10.com/news/local/20​21/05/28/more-video-clips-show-casino-​miami-gunfight/

Both shootings just 20 farking minutes from my house.

Stop farking shooting each other


Just shoot yourselves first.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Stop farking shooting each other


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: This is insane.  I woke up yesterday to a shooting in Wynwood area of Miami. 1 dead, 6 shot in that one.  Then this morning, in Hialeah some assholes decide to jump out of a vehicle and randomly shoot into a concert crowd as they are leaving the concert.  2 dead, 20 or more injured.  Oh and the crazy farker who was hanging out of a car window shooting at another car managing to only hit bystanders at a casino on Thursday.   https://www.local10.com/news/local/20​21/05/28/more-video-clips-show-casino-​miami-gunfight/

Both shootings just 20 farking minutes from my house.

Stop farking shooting each other


Minneapolis is getting shooty again too. 3 kids hit by stray bullets in the last couple weeks. Two were just riding in cars, one jumping on a trampoline.  Two are dead.  A gunfight at a nightclub last weekend. It's not even June yet.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Tracianne: This is insane.  I woke up yesterday to a shooting in Wynwood area of Miami. 1 dead, 6 shot in that one.  Then this morning, in Hialeah some assholes decide to jump out of a vehicle and randomly shoot into a concert crowd as they are leaving the concert.  2 dead, 20 or more injured.  Oh and the crazy farker who was hanging out of a car window shooting at another car managing to only hit bystanders at a casino on Thursday.   https://www.local10.com/news/local/20​21/05/28/more-video-clips-show-casino-​miami-gunfight/

Both shootings just 20 farking minutes from my house.

Stop farking shooting each other

Minneapolis is getting shooty again too. 3 kids hit by stray bullets in the last couple weeks. Two were just riding in cars, one jumping on a trampoline.  Two are dead.  A gunfight at a nightclub last weekend. It's not even June yet.


Things are getting back to normal.

/sadly
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 dead, 20 shot, looks like the guns are working fine to me.

We should hand out more of them to any idiot that wants one.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's the sound of freedumb
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hobnail: Tracianne: This is insane.  I woke up yesterday to a shooting in Wynwood area of Miami. 1 dead, 6 shot in that one.  Then this morning, in Hialeah some assholes decide to jump out of a vehicle and randomly shoot into a concert crowd as they are leaving the concert.  2 dead, 20 or more injured.  Oh and the crazy farker who was hanging out of a car window shooting at another car managing to only hit bystanders at a casino on Thursday.   https://www.local10.com/news/local/20​21/05/28/more-video-clips-show-casino-​miami-gunfight/

Both shootings just 20 farking minutes from my house.

Stop farking shooting each other

Minneapolis is getting shooty again too. 3 kids hit by stray bullets in the last couple weeks. Two were just riding in cars, one jumping on a trampoline.  Two are dead.  A gunfight at a nightclub last weekend. It's not even June yet.


When I woke up I thought they were talking about the Wynwood shooting again on he news.  Then they said 2 dead, 20 plus injured and I thought "wait, what?" and then got online to see what the hell.  And yep another one.  Its like the US is trying to fit all of the 2020 shootings that didn't happen due to lockdowns into 2021 plus the 2021 shootings.  Its going to be a bad year.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I grew up in Windsor Ontario, and I remember when Detroit was the epicenter for this.

What the hell happened?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 719x711]


Right-wing Etsy is pretty dark.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The clock was shot to pieces years ago.

GUNS ARE MORE IMPORTANT THAN HUMAN LIVES.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Butterflew: It's going to be a cruel summer, please be careful out there.


As in, stay home for summer and keep working from home because armed psychos are everywhere.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think the issue is that there's no enough guns. Have you tried more guns yet, America?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There were 7 mass shootings on May 1. 5 mass shootings on May 2. 4 mass shootings on May 8. 6 mass shootings on May 16. 6 mass shootings on May 22. 5 mass shootings on May 23.

WTF is wrong with people?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims."

I'm confused. He said it's a targeted attack, but the criminals shot indiscriminately? Does this mean it's some kind of gang assassination and innocent people just got shot because they were in the vicinity of the targets?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence"

You see? Violence by guns. And they say guns don't kill people.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: I grew up in Windsor Ontario, and I remember when Detroit was the epicenter for this.

What the hell happened?


Like all things Detroit used to excel at, other places found a way to do it cheaper and better.
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Replace the clock with a stopwatch.
 
mikebellman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens
 
great_tigers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: I grew up in Windsor Ontario, and I remember when Detroit was the epicenter for this.

What the hell happened?


People stopped caring about Detroit or black on black crime in general.
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Three people got out of an SUV and "began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd,"

So a gang shooting or did they get together on lonewolvesmeet.com
 
dave0821
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a good thing america will never run out of thoughts and prayers
Being that it is the ONLY acceptable working solution for gun violence.
Maybe you should get it added to your second amendment. Right to bare arms and thoughts and prayers to be given when anyone get shot
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: I think the issue is that there's no enough guns. Have you tried more guns yet, America?


Guns don't kill people.

People kill people, when they're not stopped by good guys with MOAR GUNS.

The solution is more guns.

I don't know about you, but the thought of every suburban wine mom armed with a gun in her purse or a garter holster makes me feel safer

/I *said*... <racks a round> ...I want to speak to your manager
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: There were 7 mass shootings on May 1. 5 mass shootings on May 2. 4 mass shootings on May 8. 6 mass shootings on May 16. 6 mass shootings on May 22. 5 mass shootings on May 23.

WTF is wrong with people?


What ever do you mean? Republicans, with the help of the NRA, have been making sure that guns are handed out like candy for about 50 years. Now, everyone has a gun! You use guns to shoot at and kill people. So, lots of people are using their guns to shoot and kill people every day. Not sure what you are missing here, everything is working the way the Republicans want it to.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I grew up in the neighborhood literally across the street from there. Ugh

/not CSB
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Three people got out of an SUV and "began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd,"... the venue was a banquet hall, which was rented out for a concert.

So who's the rapper?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Miami Gardens sounds poor
Black or brown people maybe - NRA folks will say law and order, restrict voting
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Only two dead. I didn't think numbers that low were reported anymore. Like reporting fender-benders.
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Concerts used to be fun. The last concert I attended was a Peter Paul and Mary concert. I t was fun...it was nice. No gun s, just a little of the devils weed. I miss those days.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those farkers who have their gun for self defense, do they have a really tactical explanation for how their securely carried gun would protect them from random events like this?

Or is it possible to get them to accept that having a gun won't protect you.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think we need a national scoreboard. Rank by both number of fatalities and number of wounded. It'll make the news a lot more exciting when this happens. All gameshowy with flashing lights and have a literal board, like Family Feud. Wait for the tallies to come in, because you don't want to have to issue a retraction and then get labeled as fake news, which is a horrible sin. Then it can be all "but did it make the board?" and if yeah, bing-bing-bing! New champion! <theme music plays> Or if not then you get the buzzer and it's "oh, better luck next time, Winnipeg!"
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Three people got out of an SUV and "began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd,"... the venue was a banquet hall, which was rented out for a concert.

So who's the rapper?


"The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a release party for local rap artist at the El Mula"

Cue the "oh it was just a rap concert shooting" crowd.

This is still a problem.
 
starsrift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, quarantine was nice, but it's back to normal.
 
rohar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Those farkers who have their gun for self defense, do they have a really tactical explanation for how their securely carried gun would protect them from random events like this?

Or is it possible to get them to accept that having a gun won't protect you.


As someone with WAY too much firearms training while in the military, I can assure you a sidearm would do about as much as a magic rock to protect me in public in America.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nothing makes an nra member (and their christian enablers) happier than waking up Sunday to read about more innocents dead because of their "work."  Every single victim is 100% the fault of every single member of that organization of hate.

I know they will all be going to their madrasas today and praying for more death.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Both shootings just 20 farking minutes from my house.


That's awful.
Please do take care of yourself, physically AND mentally.
Stuff like "I live 20 mins away" and "I was there last week" can mess with a person.

How's your ticker, better, hopefully?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Those farkers who have their gun for self defense, do they have a really tactical explanation for how their securely carried gun would protect them from random events like this?

Or is it possible to get them to accept that having a gun won't protect you.


No and no. Most of them already know the truth, but they won't admit it or change their outward views or behaviors.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Butterflew: This is the second shooting in the Miami area in less than 24 hours. And Texas is about to let anyone have a gun, licenses be damned. It's going to be a cruel summer, please be careful out there.

😔


Rusted Root - Cruel Sun
Youtube 0JR83_fgig8
/most of us stopped using the clock long ago, subby
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rohar: Gubbo: Those farkers who have their gun for self defense, do they have a really tactical explanation for how their securely carried gun would protect them from random events like this?

Or is it possible to get them to accept that having a gun won't protect you.

As someone with WAY too much firearms training while in the military, I can assure you a sidearm would do about as much as a magic rock to protect me in public in America.


A Magic Rock Association. Hmm, damn, I think MRA has been taken by the same people who believe that a gun would protect them.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Those farkers who have their gun for self defense, do they have a really tactical explanation for how their securely carried gun would protect them from random events like this?

Or is it possible to get them to accept that having a gun won't protect you.


The gun is a safety fetish. It is a heathen charm to ward off bad spirits. It is to the tiny dicked American man what a crucifix is to a Christian. A device meant to intimidate, torture and kill.
 
imauniter [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Miami Gardens sounds poor
Black or brown people maybe - NRA folks will say law and order, restrict voting


Its a nice suburban oasis.
If you pay the Graham family.
 
dave0821
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Those farkers who have their gun for self defense, do they have a really tactical explanation for how their securely carried gun would protect them from random events like this?

Or is it possible to get them to accept that having a gun won't protect you.


They will never admit that at all
Good guy lone gunman against bad guy lone gunman is their ultimate fantasy
The one they dream of before going to bed and the only thought they have when they get up and strap one one
Tactically you always want 2 to 1 odds but can't do that being the lone good guy hero
 
