(Leicester Mercury)   Man in rabbit mask indecently exposes himself to fire crew helping a woman, does yoga naked near a clock tower and flashes two prison guards. And he's not even from Florida   (leicestermercury.co.uk) divider line
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
28 days... 6 hours... 42 minutes... 12 seconds. That... is when the world... will end.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The defendant also reclined in a chair in the dock, with bare feet dangling over the back of another seat, and bizarrely performed a prolonged handstand, revealing his bare belly.

Hare-brained antics abound.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Fireman: 28 days... 6 hours... 42 minutes... 12 seconds. That... is when the world... will end.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a naked guy sitting on the sidewalk at a major intersection yesterday morning. I casually walked by and said "good morning" and he nodded.

I continued to run my errands, about an hour, and on my way back I expected him to be gone. But nope, he was still there. No one called the cops, and the cops passing through the intersection apparently didn't care.

Classic New Orleans.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't cross the 🐇
 
6655321
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tonight's main course in the lockup - Hasenpfeffer
 
sxacho
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"a fancy dress rabbit mask"
 
minorshan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: The defendant also reclined in a chair in the dock, with bare feet dangling over the back of another seat, and bizarrely performed a prolonged handstand, revealing his bare belly.

Hare-brained antics abound.


I seriously don't know if this story is hilarious, sad, or disturbing. Is he crazy? Just a method head? Pre-rapist?

Pure old school Fark, though. *chef's kiss*
 
minorshan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sxacho: "a fancy dress rabbit mask"


"Fancy dress" is Brit for costume.

What kind of rabbit mask isn't fancy dress is anyone's creepy guess.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He was just showing off his hose to the fire fighters
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

minorshan: Weird Hal: The defendant also reclined in a chair in the dock, with bare feet dangling over the back of another seat, and bizarrely performed a prolonged handstand, revealing his bare belly.

Hare-brained antics abound.

I seriously don't know if this story is hilarious, sad, or disturbing. Is he crazy? Just a method head? Pre-rapist?

Pure old school Fark, though. *chef's kiss*


Definitely sad and disturbing. Not seeing much hilarity though. The guy has thrown his life away trying to offend, frighten and disgust other people, and he doesn't even have the excuse that he's doing it for his YouTube channel.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe he was a hardcore fan of Bioshock and was cosplaying as a splicer bunny but also a nudist and probably on bath salts
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
PCP is a hell of a drug.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone seen Matty this morning?
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Donning a rabbit mask and naming yourself Harvey doesn't make you invisible, as it turns out.
 
