Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I miss them. My local one had a pretty good ancient Rome section for a chain store.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
including a three-toed sloth, 18 crocodile skulls and heads, and seven crocodile feet

the boutique owner also was in possession of two horseshoe crabs, 23 raccoon feet, eight African antelope horns, and one human skull

Don't order the soup. Trust me.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEVER check the "three-toed sloth" box on the customs and immigration
declaration - they'll get you every time.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I miss them. My local one had a pretty good ancient Rome section for a chain store.


I always found Walden's to be a better bookstore. Now my go to is Half-Price Books
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article reads like a Dwarf Fortress inventory screen.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better 7 crocodile feet than 7-foot crocodiles, at least.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Canadians say we're weird.  Alright, we are, but, they are too.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was breeding a Dwarf.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just upset she went and got american raccoon feet instead of the obviously higher quality Canadian raccoon feet
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got banned from Borders. Before they had those plastic security cases on CDs, I'd just take them off the rack, bring them to the counter, and say, "I got these as gifts but I already have them." They gave me store credit. I got too greedy, though, and got my picture on mall cop desks nationwide.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta be Chinese
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, I guess the Satanic ritual to call up Beelzebub is canceled. Damn! And I just got my cape out of the cleaners.
 
cefm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 388x349]


Shakes tiny fist at poster who beat me to it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone's gumbo isn't getting made this weekend.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Gotta be Chinese


What if I don't want to?
 
Zroop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking of items that come from endangered species and all wildlife must be declared to the Fish and Wildlife Service upon import"

So it sounds like they let her slide in with the human skull?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ahh, so she didn't ghost me after all
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Remind me not to eat at her cajun restaurant in quebec
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And a partridge in a pear tree.
 
