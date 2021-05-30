 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Brit travellers move into exclusive London estate area, say one does not have to pay all that money to live among the rich, you just need a public park to pull in to. Yes the community has a problem with this (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
24
•       •       •

The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just pay them to leave, that is what they want and how their grift works.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
get them a new caravan for their ma
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challenge them to a boxing match?
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so-s.nflximg.netView Full Size
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crusty Jugglers...
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol they farked with the wrong assholes I suspect. While random working folks might let the council and police force them to be tolerant the kind of rich bastards who live in Kew Green can afford and will afford to hire private security to kick them out in a definitive way, and if necessary do it at night when no-one is looking.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they like dags?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In todays Rich vs Poor fight, Fark takes the side of the Rich.
Tune in tomorrow for who knows what.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expect this to ramp up.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: In todays Rich vs Poor fight


Yeah, it's not just that, not at all.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them.  I hope they're dumping the sewage tanks directly on the lawn of Lord Mantooth XVIII and his family of giant jawed inbreds.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't most "exclusive" London areas just empty real estate owned by Russian and other assorted Eastern Euro trash?
 
drogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rather bespoke to put the caravans there, I do declare *sips tea*
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A few years back Victoria, BC had a vote on funding more programs for the homeless and more beds in shelters.

There was a big push by the regular complainers and they got the proposal voted down.

The city responded by saying "we do not have the funds to provide safe places to stay so, as of tonight, all city parks will now allow camping from sunset to sunrise"

Suddenly funding was found.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
thecorvidreview.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Challenge them to a boxing match?


Especially John-Paul?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Public parks used to be the mid summer sleeping space for the urban poor. The summer heat in a tenement building was stifling, so people used to bring blankets to the park and sleep in the open air.

Public parks are not just a way for rich people to have an extra lawn without having to mow it themselves.

Also, as a side note, travelers are not strictly homeless, they are part of a semi-nomadic community. Traditionally, they helped fill local demand for seasonal labor, and then moved on. Farmers need seasonal labor, but they don't want those laborers to have any rights, so they can exploit them. American conservatives used to embrace the Bracero temporary visa program for migrant farm workers for this very reason.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bracero​_​program
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A tale as old as time;  the "haves" versus the "have somebody else's".
 
orbister
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: In todays Rich vs Poor fight, Fark takes the side of the Rich.


Travellers are not "the poor". They are wealthy criminal gangs, notorious for abusing women and children. We are not talking colourful Gypsies distributing clothes pegs, fortunes, lucky white heather and curses here.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: Aren't most "exclusive" London areas just empty real estate owned by Russian and other assorted Eastern Euro trash?


In this case it's a particular German. That particular park is the property of The Crown Estates, technically owned by the Queen...
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: In todays Rich vs Poor fight, Fark takes the side of the Rich.
Tune in tomorrow for who knows what.


Fark that noise.

It's rich versus people that illegally trespass, trash the place, and earn a few quid from ripping people off with shoddy home repair work.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gorgeous  George  is not amused.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

orbister: Porous Horace: In todays Rich vs Poor fight, Fark takes the side of the Rich.

Travellers are not "the poor". They are wealthy criminal gangs, notorious for abusing women and children. We are not talking colourful Gypsies distributing clothes pegs, fortunes, lucky white heather and curses here.


These are the Tramps and Thieves.
 
