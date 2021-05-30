 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Hold My Beer: Cornwall oceanic three point turn edition   (theguardian.com) divider line
15
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another fisher, David Bliss, added: "It's a bit stupid isn't it, let's be honest. They've gone in with the loaves and come out with the fairy cakes.

Right, I mean, it's like the guy ordered a half-helf of bricks and out popped the gay dozen.  Or basically he jimmies the two shoes and the ballet ensues. Heck, he practically foisted the petard and jerked off the stallion.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Another fisher, David Bliss, added: "It's a bit stupid isn't it, let's be honest. They've gone in with the loaves and come out with the fairy cakes.

Right, I mean, it's like the guy ordered a half-helf of bricks and out popped the gay dozen.  Or basically he jimmies the two shoes and the ballet ensues. Heck, he practically foisted the petard and jerked off the stallion.


Look, everyone knows the old saying about the fishes and wristwatches.  It's like when you get raisins but you were expecting blondes!

/I swear they're just farking with the reporters half the time
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Another fisher, David Bliss, added: "It's a bit stupid isn't it, let's be honest. They've gone in with the loaves and come out with the fairy cakes.

Right, I mean, it's like the guy ordered a half-helf of bricks and out popped the gay dozen.  Or basically he jimmies the two shoes and the ballet ensues. Heck, he practically foisted the petard and jerked off the stallion.


Pranged his kite right in the hows-your-father.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was a documentary.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Salvage experts recovered the vehicle, worth more than £25,000.

Correction: it WAS worth £25,000 .  Now, worth £100 of scrap.

Good luck dealing with your insurance co.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine: doing something stupid, wrecking your car to the tune of £25,000, having to be rescued by the locals, and rather than threatening to sue everyone in sight actually apologizing and thanking people who tried to help. Refreshing.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Another fisher, David Bliss, added: "It's a bit stupid isn't it, let's be honest. They've gone in with the loaves and come out with the fairy cakes.

Right, I mean, it's like the guy ordered a half-helf of bricks and out popped the gay dozen.  Or basically he jimmies the two shoes and the ballet ensues. Heck, he practically foisted the petard and jerked off the stallion.


*wink* *wink* *nudge* *nudge* Know what I mean?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should have paid for the 4-motion version
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Propa way
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
/innit
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA:
"The back tyres fell over the edge of the slipway," he said. "I tried calling 999 but we had no signal so we slept in the car for four or five hours with the wheels over the edge. Then my friend said: 'I've got a bad feeling, let's get out of this car.' We got out, went for a walk up the hill to get signal and by the time we got back the car was swimming."

/That's exactly how I imagined it.
//the tide can come in quickly when you are on fairly horizontal land
///"no signal" might mean "waiting for the buzz to wear off"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wasn't this in an episode of Doc Martin?
 
imauniter [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chewd: koder: Another fisher, David Bliss, added: "It's a bit stupid isn't it, let's be honest. They've gone in with the loaves and come out with the fairy cakes.

Right, I mean, it's like the guy ordered a half-helf of bricks and out popped the gay dozen.  Or basically he jimmies the two shoes and the ballet ensues. Heck, he practically foisted the petard and jerked off the stallion.

Pranged his kite right in the hows-your-father.


What hemisphere? Is it summer?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Another fisher, David Bliss, added: "It's a bit stupid isn't it, let's be honest. They've gone in with the loaves and come out with the fairy cakes.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Professor Science
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

koder: Another fisher, David Bliss, added: "It's a bit stupid isn't it, let's be honest. They've gone in with the loaves and come out with the fairy cakes.

Right, I mean, it's like the guy ordered a half-helf of bricks and out popped the gay dozen.  Or basically he jimmies the two shoes and the ballet ensues. Heck, he practically foisted the petard and jerked off the stallion.


I had found that idiom a bit confusing.  Thanks for clearing it up for me.
 
