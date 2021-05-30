 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Anti-lockdown protesters demanding their freedom storm a shopping mall that was completely open, forcing it to close again   (news.sky.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Protest, London, Civil disobedience, Protests, Twitter users, UK's biggest shopping centres, Anti-lockdown protesters, Met Police  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I appreciate these stories that show that the U.S. isn't the only country with so many idiots.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Numerous demonstrations took place throughout the day in central London and were largely peaceful.

Was it though? When you're endangering others directly with your actions, and those actions are scientifically provable as dangerous, is that really peaceful?  A black lady refusing to give up her seat to a white person is peaceful, while protesting your right to expose people to pathogens is typically biowarfare.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Respect our stupidity!
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's all this then?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti lockdown protesters should all be arrested then vaccinated by force.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Storming a mall.  To demand your freedom.

We'd all have pointed and laughed if a movie tried to use that as a plot point two years ago as being incredibly stupid and something that would never happen.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry your ancestors didn't swallow.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Bob's your uncle.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: What's all this then?


'ere now!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I appreciate these stories that show that the U.S. isn't the only country with so many idiots.


Literally just what I told my wife: "At least we aren't the only country with a large number of morons doing stupid shiat."
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't it weird, how in a country that launched the "Eat to help out" scheme, by which the Government subsidized 50% of restaurant meals eaten during August 2020 (i.e. heading for peak pandemic), now has a large percentage of the population who are either deliberately obtuse or genuinely clueless about the measures required to tackle COVID.

They can't all this pig-shiat ignorant - can they?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is about the 10th website this week where I've been presented with a dizzying array of "options" to choose from to select just how much of my privacy I'm willing to hand over in exchange for being allowed to read TFA.

Nope.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
monstersfilmandlit.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I'm sorry your ancestors didn't swallow.


If the wife and I were younger, and you were single, we'd invite you to visit if you were so inclined.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FREEEEEDUMMMM!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile across the channel there's a movement to ban English from the EU since they're such a silly people.
 
robodog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: This is about the 10th website this week where I've been presented with a dizzying array of "options" to choose from to select just how much of my privacy I'm willing to hand over in exchange for being allowed to read TFA.

Nope.


That's an EU thing, GDPR, just unselect all or choose strictly necessary.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Meanwhile across the channel there's a movement to ban English from the EU since they're such a silly people.


Well who likes english people outside of england? The worst english folks are the football fans, lowest of the low of the gene pool.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bthom37: Storming a mall.  To demand your freedom.

We'd all have pointed and laughed if a movie tried to use that as a plot point two years ago as being incredibly stupid and something that would never happen.


Yep. Of course, act I of this hypothetical movie would have been just as absurd and stupid: people manipulated and propagandized with fear run for cover inside and lose their sanity and reason as they become convinced in a cult-like fashion that civilization is facing a dire existential threat due to a virus with a 99.74% survival rate.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Since the beginning of the pandemic the people most vehement about "keeping things open" have been the only impediment to opening.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: bthom37: Storming a mall.  To demand your freedom.

We'd all have pointed and laughed if a movie tried to use that as a plot point two years ago as being incredibly stupid and something that would never happen.

Yep. Of course, act I of this hypothetical movie would have been just as absurd and stupid: people manipulated and propagandized with fear run for cover inside and lose their sanity and reason as they become convinced in a cult-like fashion that civilization is facing a dire existential threat due to a virus with a 99.74% survival rate.


LOL, the rate gets lower every time one of you pulls a survival rate out of your ass.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fireproof: gretzkyscores: bthom37: Storming a mall.  To demand your freedom.

We'd all have pointed and laughed if a movie tried to use that as a plot point two years ago as being incredibly stupid and something that would never happen.

Yep. Of course, act I of this hypothetical movie would have been just as absurd and stupid: people manipulated and propagandized with fear run for cover inside and lose their sanity and reason as they become convinced in a cult-like fashion that civilization is facing a dire existential threat due to a virus with a 99.74% survival rate.

LOL, the rate gets lower every time one of you pulls a survival rate out of your ass.


Or should I say higher?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These are not smart people.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Conservatives, no matter the country, are in love with the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

WAR - Their favorite one. "Kill all the people who aren't like us and take their land and possessions!" They always vote in favor of war.

FAMINE - They truly do enjoy seeing the poor and needy starve and suffer. They always oppose feeding the poor.

DEATH - Kind of a catch-all, but conservatives are big fans of killing. Gun-worship, terrorism, etc. They love making people and animals dead.

PESTILENCE - After 2020, we now know conservatives are firmly on the side of disease, viruses, and plagues, as well as opposing environmentalism (clean air and water, recycling, conservation) every chance they get.


Conservativism is the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, only it's not a religious apocalypse; It's humanity's demise and eventual extinction being pushed as an actual ideological goal. Conservativism is a doomsday cult.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do not know how sane people managed around these idiots. We really need to establish havens of reason and sanity. It's been great for my self-esteem and confidence though. I may be a lazy shut-in, but at least I'm not actively harming and tearing down society.
 
bthom37
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: bthom37: Storming a mall.  To demand your freedom.

We'd all have pointed and laughed if a movie tried to use that as a plot point two years ago as being incredibly stupid and something that would never happen.

Yep. Of course, act I of this hypothetical movie would have been just as absurd and stupid: people manipulated and propagandized with fear run for cover inside and lose their sanity and reason as they become convinced in a cult-like fashion that civilization is facing a dire existential threat due to a virus with a 99.74% survival rate.


Boring.

Try harder next time.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Fireproof: gretzkyscores: bthom37: Storming a mall.  To demand your freedom.

We'd all have pointed and laughed if a movie tried to use that as a plot point two years ago as being incredibly stupid and something that would never happen.

Yep. Of course, act I of this hypothetical movie would have been just as absurd and stupid: people manipulated and propagandized with fear run for cover inside and lose their sanity and reason as they become convinced in a cult-like fashion that civilization is facing a dire existential threat due to a virus with a 99.74% survival rate.

LOL, the rate gets lower every time one of you pulls a survival rate out of your ass.

Or should I say higher?


33M US confirmed cases, 600k US confirmed deaths, only a 98% survival rate. Also more dead than all 20th century wars combined.
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those protest signs about them demanding their freedoms are priceless.

They should more accurately read

"We refuse to care for anyone's well-being and won't put up with a minor inconvenience even if it will save lives because we're dumb"
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mofa: I appreciate these stories that show that the U.S. isn't the only country with so many idiots.


You're not the only country with idiots but you're the only country with so many idiots.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Anti lockdown protesters should all be arrested then vaccinated by force.


Semi-automatic tranc/vaccine rifles.

Once they are all down people tag their ears with " I've been vaccinated" tags.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: This is about the 10th website this week where I've been presented with a dizzying array of "options" to choose from to select just how much of my privacy I'm willing to hand over in exchange for being allowed to read TFA.

Nope.


Why these posts are allowed on Fark, I don't know. But I miss out on more linked articles than I get to read.
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fireproof: gretzkyscores: bthom37: Storming a mall.  To demand your freedom.

We'd all have pointed and laughed if a movie tried to use that as a plot point two years ago as being incredibly stupid and something that would never happen.

Yep. Of course, act I of this hypothetical movie would have been just as absurd and stupid: people manipulated and propagandized with fear run for cover inside and lose their sanity and reason as they become convinced in a cult-like fashion that civilization is facing a dire existential threat due to a virus with a 99.74% survival rate.

LOL, the rate gets lower every time one of you pulls a survival rate out of your ass.


I just straight-up put him on my ignore list
 
Wobambo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mambo Bananapatch: mofa: I appreciate these stories that show that the U.S. isn't the only country with so many idiots.

You're not the only country with idiots but you're the only country with so many idiots.


That's because we raise our idiots free-range as nature and God intended.
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mambo Bananapatch: mofa: I appreciate these stories that show that the U.S. isn't the only country with so many idiots.

You're not the only country with idiots but you're the only country with so many idiots.


You're also the only country where submorons constitute a significant voting bloc.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Conservatives, no matter the country, are in love with the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

WAR - Their favorite one. "Kill all the people who aren't like us and take their land and possessions!" They always vote in favor of war.

FAMINE - They truly do enjoy seeing the poor and needy starve and suffer. They always oppose feeding the poor.

DEATH - Kind of a catch-all, but conservatives are big fans of killing. Gun-worship, terrorism, etc. They love making people and animals dead.

PESTILENCE - After 2020, we now know conservatives are firmly on the side of disease, viruses, and plagues, as well as opposing environmentalism (clean air and water, recycling, conservation) every chance they get.


Conservativism is the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, only it's not a religious apocalypse; It's humanity's demise and eventual extinction being pushed as an actual ideological goal. Conservativism is a doomsday cult.


Well you need to understand that with out constant praise, prayers, and sacrifices to the conservative Gods you already named, it's possible a non-white person somewhere in the world might have a moment of happiness. There is nothing more important to conservatives then oppressing minorities, besides killing them of course.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mofa: I appreciate these stories that show that the U.S. isn't the only country with so many idiots.


Came to say that. Most Americans, including most of Fark, tend to focus on our own idiocy. But it's worldwide.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Conservatives, no matter the country, are in love with the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

WAR - Their favorite one. "Kill all the people who aren't like us and take their land and possessions!" They always vote in favor of war.

FAMINE - They truly do enjoy seeing the poor and needy starve and suffer. They always oppose feeding the poor.

DEATH - Kind of a catch-all, but conservatives are big fans of killing. Gun-worship, terrorism, etc. They love making people and animals dead.

PESTILENCE - After 2020, we now know conservatives are firmly on the side of disease, viruses, and plagues, as well as opposing environmentalism (clean air and water, recycling, conservation) every chance they get.


Conservativism is the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, only it's not a religious apocalypse; It's humanity's demise and eventual extinction being pushed as an actual ideological goal. Conservativism is a doomsday cult.


During the early parts of last year's shortages, I actually saw a conservative online verbally jerking off about how soon all the grocery stores were going to be barren and how teh stoopid libs would be crying out for teh gubberment to feed them, and laughing his head off about it.

I had to explain to him that nothing is forcing different political parties to use different grocery stores.

And also there's not enough wild game to go around, so hunting skills aren't going to save you.

/So yeah, perfect example of what you said about them and famine.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
e3.365dm.comView Full Size

That has got to be the stupidest flash mob in history.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Isn't it weird, how in a country that launched the "Eat to help out" scheme, by which the Government subsidized 50% of restaurant meals eaten during August 2020 (i.e. heading for peak pandemic), now has a large percentage of the population who are either deliberately obtuse or genuinely clueless about the measures required to tackle COVID.

They can't all this pig-shiat ignorant - can they?


Challenge ACCEPTED!
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Fireproof: gretzkyscores: bthom37: Storming a mall.  To demand your freedom.

We'd all have pointed and laughed if a movie tried to use that as a plot point two years ago as being incredibly stupid and something that would never happen.

Yep. Of course, act I of this hypothetical movie would have been just as absurd and stupid: people manipulated and propagandized with fear run for cover inside and lose their sanity and reason as they become convinced in a cult-like fashion that civilization is facing a dire existential threat due to a virus with a 99.74% survival rate.

LOL, the rate gets lower every time one of you pulls a survival rate out of your ass.

Or should I say higher?



To be honest, you should probably just say nothing, since you seem surprised that science can change and revise its conclusions as more data becomes available and studied.

Stanford university study.
Researcher with impeccable credentials.
Peer-reviewed.
Published by the W.H.O.

Conclusion: "Across 51 locations, the median COVID-19 infection fatality rate was 0.27% (corrected 0.23%)"
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The problem with stupid people is that they think they're smart.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OJ Simpson was mostly peaceful the day he committed murder.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
dcassetcdn.comView Full Size

Nice to know we're not alone in America.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: OJ Simpson was mostly peaceful the day he committed murder.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Fireproof: Fireproof: gretzkyscores: bthom37: Storming a mall.  To demand your freedom.

We'd all have pointed and laughed if a movie tried to use that as a plot point two years ago as being incredibly stupid and something that would never happen.

Yep. Of course, act I of this hypothetical movie would have been just as absurd and stupid: people manipulated and propagandized with fear run for cover inside and lose their sanity and reason as they become convinced in a cult-like fashion that civilization is facing a dire existential threat due to a virus with a 99.74% survival rate.

LOL, the rate gets lower every time one of you pulls a survival rate out of your ass.

Or should I say higher?


To be honest, you should probably just say nothing, since you seem surprised that science can change and revise its conclusions as more data becomes available and studied.

Stanford university study.
Researcher with impeccable credentials.
Peer-reviewed.
Published by the W.H.O.

Conclusion: "Across 51 locations, the median COVID-19 infection fatality rate was 0.27% (corrected 0.23%)"


Percentages never look as bad as actual numbers.

3,550,650 dead.

THREE AND A HALF MILLION

Stop trying to minimize the damage, asshole.
 
