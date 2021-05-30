 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Well, you was drunk the day your momma got ventilated / And you went around maskless being pains / Get a shot now and the gubmint might give you a Ford pickup truck / The rest of us just hope you MORANS Get A BRAIN   (jalopnik.com) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm, Vaccine, Vaccination, coronavirus briefing, West Virginia, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, college student, Gov. Justice, full rules of the contest  
•       •       •

530 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2021 at 8:35 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't have a problem with this.  Seems like it will help.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You didn't mention nothing about trains. If you did it would have been the perfect country-western headline.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ahh, David Allan Covid's smash hit!
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was working up a pretty good case of righteous peevishness until I got to the part about vaccinated people getting to drive the Talladega Superspeedway. Gotta admit, that sounds like fun.

/didn't even get a sticker
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They shoulda given away the electric version just to freak people out.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just give every American another $1500 relief payment for proof of full vaccination.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you play that song backwards, the shot is why momma got ventilated, Subby.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And I'll stay in ICU as long as you will let me...
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are admittedly constitutional problems prohibiting it my idea but I think we're doing this vaccination incentive thing all wrong. Instead of giving away free trucks to people for getting vaccinated they should be taking vehicles away from people that won't. They've proven themselves to be irresponsible.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ha, I get it subby....dumb redneck white people!   Racism is hilarious!

(If this were black people and you did the same thing with R&B lyrics, no chance it's green lit.  You'd probably get banned)
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can we let people who are still refusing the vaccination drive Laguna Seca?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A year ago when things seemed hopeless I never would have imagined we'd have to bribe people to get one of the three incredibly effective vaccines available.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Just give every American another $1500 relief payment for proof of full vaccination.


this is how UBI should work if it ever gets implemented.
validate UBI payments based on doing various things that are required for functioning in society like getting vaccines, sending your kids to school, filling out the census, registering guns.  if you arent willing to participate in society you dont get supported by it.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like to sometimes joke, "Get a brian, moran!"
 
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: And I'll stay in ICU as long as you will let me...


"Vent me, vent me, vent me, vent me!"
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Ha, I get it subby....dumb redneck white people!   Racism is hilarious!

(If this were black people and you did the same thing with R&B lyrics, no chance it's green lit.  You'd probably get banned)


My arm is not long enough for the jerk off motion in my soul.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think back to the Iraqi first elections where people would dip their finger in indelible dye after voting to prevent them from voting more than once. Those who get the vaccine would get some easily seen mark which would allow them access to stores, work and public accommodations. No mark no access. I can't imagine anyone having an issue with this.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.