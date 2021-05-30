 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Here's an example of why people mock the blue checkmarks
78
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

78 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here's an example of how the red checkmarks misinterpret the obvious.
 
knackx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How about we take into consideration to whom we're speaking, and use seasons for your local friends, and global language for global conversations?

Can we please stop trying to kill context?  Context is important, and sometimes it's okay to say things, where other times it's not - there's no one-size rule (usually...but not always - hey look it's context again!).
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

knackx: How about we take into consideration to whom we're speaking, and use seasons for your local friends, and global language for global conversations?

Can we please stop trying to kill context?  Context is important, and sometimes it's okay to say things, where other times it's not - there's no one-size rule (usually...but not always - hey look it's context again!).


I feel like you're attacking me.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate it when people say good morning when I'm about to go to bed. It's frigging night time, dumbass!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Now is the 4Q of our discontent."
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, we're mocking blue checkmarks now?

I must have missed the memo.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The person insisting Europe is in the Southern Hemisphere is certainly making me question my sanity, or I'm in awe of their sarcasm.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tell her having a blue check is offensive to people with color blindness.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Tell her having a blue check is offensive to people with color blindness.


I (poorly) see what you did there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa there, toots. My fiscal quarter three starts in March. I'd better burn things down.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Wait, we're mocking blue checkmarks now?

I must have missed the memo.


When were we not? Besides, gold stars have always been the rage. I have a gold star. Do you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Tell her having a blue check is offensive to people with color blindness.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate using the term Earth as aliens may be offended.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what we're talking about
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q4 is coming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: Whoa there, toots. My fiscal quarter three starts in March. I'd better burn things down.


🎶🎶Its the time of the season for quarterly reports.🎶🎶
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: Whoa there, toots. My fiscal quarter three starts in March. I'd better burn things down.


It's so freaking weird - my company got bought out, and Q1 starts on January 1!
After 35 years in the workforce, for the first time the calendar matches "reality".
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's more annoying is people don't understand there is  difference between northern and southern hemisphere. I keep reading how Qatar will be the first world cup to be held in winter months. I'll give them a small pass for WCs in Uruguay and Brazil as they are in the tropics but South Africa 2010 was their winter, and some evening matches were cold as they do have seasons.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you communicate widely with people all over the world then you do in fact have to think twice about whether what you say is going to be unclear or cause confusion.

I mean it could be really silly, if you are talking about something where season is relevant its dumb not to refer to it.. but if I were to say I expect to release a new product in summer and half my customers were northern hemisphere people I would be causing unnecessary confusion.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: I hate using the term Earth as aliens may be offended.


Sol III, please and thank you.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those southern hemisphere Aussies have their mass wildfires at the wrong time of year unlike us Californians. Santa Claus probably wears swim trunks when visiting them, making things even worse.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Swiss Colony: What's more annoying is people don't understand there is difference between northern and southern hemisphere.


OMG THAT IS ANNOYING. MORE BURNING OF THE THINGS

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we saying that this person doesn't deserve the blue dot?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Styx - Too Much Time On My Hands
Youtube 5XcKBmdfpWs
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's really inclusive? Death.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: You know what's really inclusive? Death.


Well this got dark.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning Fark, what a beautiful, sunny summer day!
So what's going on in this thread?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Q3 loving had me a blast
Q3 loving happened so fast
I met a girl crazy for me
Met a boy cute as can be
Q3 days drifting away to oh oh the Q3 nights
Tell me more, tell me more
Did you get very far
Tell me more, tell me more
Like does he have a car
She swam by me she got a cramp
He swam by me got my suit damp
I saved her life she nearly drown
He showed off splashing around
Q3 sun something's begun but oh oh the Q3 nights
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Almea Tarrant: Good morning Fark, what a beautiful, sunny summer day!
So what's going on in this thread?


People taking the idea of "woke" too far, and people making fun of them.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, it's inclusive if you're only talking to the time-aware.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your northern/southern hemisphere nomenclature is offensively terranormative.

Spacehogs
Youtube 8YmoOeoZ1Ok
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Archie Goodwin: I hate using the term Earth as aliens may be offended.

Sol III, please and thank you.


But you are forgetting about Gor, the counter earth
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda presumptive that everyone uses the same calendar.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: Tyrone Slothrop: You know what's really inclusive? Death.

Well this got dark.


You may be a king or a little street sweeper, but sooner or later you'll dance with the Reaper.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imauniter: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Tell her having a blue check is offensive to people with color blindness.

[Fark user image 425x440][Fark user image 425x440]


Funny story, I was sitting watching a movie the first night with my new roommate and mentioned why would they stick a green brick in the middle off all the red, he said don't fark with with me. Turns out he is color blind, never saw the green brick.
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems a bit pedantic to me, and rather insulting of the intelligence of people living in other areas of our spinning orb.
It also seems to be on the cusp of a globalist language movement, with is truly boring to me. I like the verbal idiosyncrasies that occur around the world.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q4, Q1, Q2 or Q3
All you have to do is call
And I'll be there
You've got a friend
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is it that more people don't choke to death on their own tongue?
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karlandtanya: terranormative


The Church "Terra Nova Cain"
Youtube maouQeOKYJ0
 
thisispete
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Speaking for those of us in the southern hemisphere: we get by. It's a nice sentiment, but no offence is taken if you talk about the seasons.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good lord. This is as bad as being told - directly - that using acronyms at work is white supremacy culture.

Q1 or Q3 is not inclusive to those who grew up in non-traditional families that had sub-optimal income levels. It assumes everyone received business education, which isn't inclusive to all. Please use Seasonx to be non-specific.
 
basscomm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: imauniter: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Tell her having a blue check is offensive to people with color blindness.

[Fark user image 425x440][Fark user image 425x440]

Funny story, I was sitting watching a movie the first night with my new roommate and mentioned why would they stick a green brick in the middle off all the red, he said don't fark with with me. Turns out he is color blind, never saw the green brick.


Are you sure you weren't watching Tetris?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dunno why this is a problem. It's not like Australians even speak the same language as us anyway.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: knackx: How about we take into consideration to whom we're speaking, and use seasons for your local friends, and global language for global conversations?

Can we please stop trying to kill context?  Context is important, and sometimes it's okay to say things, where other times it's not - there's no one-size rule (usually...but not always - hey look it's context again!).

I feel like you're attacking me.


What do you expect from someone who choses to use the same language American slave-owners used.

(post translated from Zoroastrian)
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone should wokesplain to this dumbass that some places don't even have four seasons.  Just because you live in the temperate zone doesn't mean everyoneone does.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
California dreaming ....
On such a late Q3 to Q1's daaaaaaaay.
 
