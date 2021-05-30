 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Apparently, the "you-can't- tell-me-what-to-do" crowd have taken their traveling performance art circus to Yellowstone   (yahoo.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She didn't just approach a grizzly bear, but a momma grizzly with two cubs. Freakin' idiot is lucky she wasn't mauled to death on the spot.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And in case you forgot, a hiker was mauled by a grizzly bear in Yellowstone Park just last Friday. The hiker survived, but was hospitalized. The incident with the woman happened on May 10th and she can count her self fortunate that she didn't suffer the same fate.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The last year or so has been an eye opener about just how many people are walking around without any sense of self preservation.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's rather marbled.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IIRC, last year the entire park was shut down for COVID, and at least one person snuck in anyway, thought the sidewalk themselves were mere suggestions, and got parboiled.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: And in case you forgot, a hiker was mauled by a grizzly bear in Yellowstone Park just last Friday. The hiker survived, but was hospitalized. The incident with the woman happened on May 10th and she can count her self fortunate that she didn't suffer the same fate.


And yet everyone reading this is wishing it had turned out differently.
 
ssa5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is sadly unfortunate that the Grizzly was not able to get a good red meat diet of human that day. I mourn the loss of a good meal for this bear and her 2 cubs. And now the Idiot human is still walking amongst us capable of breeding her and spreading her diseased stupidity gene.

Darwin, you failed me man.
 
BigMax
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The bear ceased its attack when it confused the portly woman standing erectly on her back legs with an abnormal posture as "more grizzly than we are."
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mofa: She's rather marbled.


Bet most of her is gristle.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And thus the shiat-yourselfie was born.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The bear didn't eat her because Clowns taste funny.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I envision the sow was all like,

"raawwr, grrrr, snort, get the eff away from mah babbys or i'm gonna eet u, sniff, sniff, ugh,.... karen".

Then she retreated back to the forest.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shoot, a bear could have a pretty good time in hibernation with all that stuff
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I worked at old faithful during the summer of 96.
The park has always been full of idiots.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And the horrible incongruity is that if the bear had mauled this numbskull they'd have probably killed the bear as dangerous. Yet the worst that will happen to the numbskull human, having been lucky the bear better understood the consequences of her impulses than the woman, is a fine, perhaps being banned from the park.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: I worked at old faithful during the summer of 96.
The park has always been full of idiots.
[Fark user image 425x611]


I guess there ain't no use complaining when you've got a job to do.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Alphax: IIRC, last year the entire park was shut down for COVID, and at least one person snuck in anyway, thought the sidewalk themselves were mere suggestions, and got parboiled.


Mmmm
Parboiled long pig.
 
fsufan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
An overweight woman who thinks wearing yoga pants is a good look is making poor decisions. I'm shocked.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
C'mon guys, in a few years we'll just think of tik-tokers as a normal part of a Grizzly Bears natural diet, and part of the circle of life.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alphax: The last year or so has been an eye opener about just how many people are walking around without any sense of self preservation.


You can say that again. The power of positive thinking and substituting my reality for yours certainly have their limits. And that limit is reality.
 
