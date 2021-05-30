 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   You've got to wonder where it all started to go wrong when you're 40 and you get arrested for blowing up mailboxes with fireworks   (azfamily.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, I agree.

If you're 40, you should be smart enough to figure out how not to get caught.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mailboxes are so 1970's

Nowadays the kids blow up jenkum balloons
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Yes, I agree.

If you're 40, you should be smart enough to figure out how not to get caught.


40 and doing shiat like this, I'd be checking the Insurrection videos for his face.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living the dream.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: Mailboxes are so 1970's

Nowadays the kids blow up jenkum balloons


How much jenkem have you been huffing that you can't spell "jenkem" correctly?
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aagrajag: E.S.Q.: Mailboxes are so 1970's

Nowadays the kids blow up jenkum balloons

How much jenkem have you been huffing that you can't spell "jenkem" correctly?


Only a user would know the right spelling, Mr.PoopSniffer
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was checking his skin for meth pocks. Might be too early, though I doubt it.
Then I noticed we usually say "that's a tough looking forty" and just wanted to say that he doesn't look bad for 40.
If I was going to guess, I'd say his life went downhill went he joined the military, found an outlet for aggression.  Maybe be glad it's mailboxes and not people.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some people peak in 10th grade.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Cafe Threads: Yes, I agree.

If you're 40, you should be smart enough to figure out how not to get caught.

40 and doing shiat like this, I'd be checking the Insurrection videos for his face.


40 and doing this, I'd be making sure he isn't allowed anywhere near any local high schools.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Glory Days?
Arrested Development?
Arrested, in any case.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's keeping his youthful exhuberance. That's not a bad looking 40.

It's still total dick behavior.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder if he's still living in his mom's basement.
 
imauniter [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hyundai driving fool.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a difference between Jenkem and Jenkum.

In other news, I will not be taking the Jenkem & Jenkum vaccine.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: aagrajag: E.S.Q.: Mailboxes are so 1970's

Nowadays the kids blow up jenkum balloons

How much jenkem have you been huffing that you can't spell "jenkem" correctly?

Only a user would know the right spelling, Mr.PoopSniffer


*grumble*...
 
